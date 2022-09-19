Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Russia's Lavrov Says Separatist Votes on Joining Russia Are a Matter for Residents
(Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday it was up to the people living in separatist-controlled areas of Ukraine if they wanted to hold referendums on joining Russia. "From the very beginning ... we've been saying that the peoples of the respective territories should decide their fate,"...
Reaction to Russia Mobilising More Troops for Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin ordered a Russian mobilisation to fight in Ukraine on Wednesday and made a thinly veiled threat to use nuclear weapons, in what NATO called a "reckless" act of desperation in the face of Russia's looming defeat. Here is some reaction:. UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL ADVISER MYKHAILO...
Putin Escalates Ukraine War, Issues Nuclear Threat to West
LONDON (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he'd be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. In the biggest escalation of the...
Polish PM Says Russia Will Attempt to Destroy Ukraine
WARSAW (Reuters) -Russia will attempt to destroy Ukraine and change its borders, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday commenting on a partial mobilization announced by Moscow. "We will do all we can with our allies, so that NATO supports Ukraine even more so that it can defend itself,"...
Analysis-As Putin Escalates Ukraine War, China Stands Awkwardly by Him
(Reuters) - Xi Jinping is unlikely to abandon his "old friend" Vladimir Putin, even as the Russian leader's decision to send thousands more troops to Ukraine and his nuclear threats strain Beijing's "no limits" partnership with Moscow, experts said. China will instead dig in on its awkward stance of calling...
Russian Parliament Toughens Punishment for Crimes During Military Mobilisation
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's parliament on Tuesday approved a bill to toughen punishments for a host of crimes such as desertion, damage to military property and insubordination if they are committed during military mobilisation or combat situations. The bill, passed in its second and third readings on Tuesday by the...
Putin Speech Sends Sterling to Fresh 37-Year Low Ahead of Fed, BoE Meetings
LONDON (Reuters) - The pound touched a new 37-year low against the dollar on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's accusation of "nuclear blackmail" by the West boosted the safe-haven dollar. An expected interest rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve (Fed) later in the day played into market sentiment,...
U.S. Providing $200 Million in Additional Aid to Mexico and Central America, Blinken Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is providing nearly $200 million in additional humanitarian assistance through international organizations and non-government partners in Mexico and Central America, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. "Our assistance will support the humanitarian and protection needs of refugees, asylum seekers, internally displaced persons,...
Russia Moves to Formally Annex Swathes of Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia on Tuesday paved the way for the formal annexation of swathes of Ukrainian territory, backing referendum plans in areas of Ukraine its soldiers control in a direct challenge to the West that could sharply escalate the war. After nearly seven months of war, including a critical battlefield...
Germany Raids Russian Oligarch's Properties in Money-Laundering Probe
ROTTACH-EGERN, Germany (Reuters) - German police raided a lakeside villa registered to Russian-Uzbek oligarch Alisher Usmanov in the southern state of Bavaria on Wednesday as part of investigations into suspected money-laundering, sources familiar with the matter said. Over 250 officers searched an apparently abandoned villa in the upmarket holiday town...
Russia's Medvedev: New Regions Can Be Defended With Strategic Nuclear Weapons
LONDON (Reuters) -Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday that any weapons in Moscow's arsenal, including strategic nuclear weapons, could be used to defend territories incorporated in Russia from Ukraine. Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said that referendums being organised by Russian-installed and separatist authorities in large...
Iran’s president says Mahsa Amini death must be investigated as protests grow
The death in custody of an Iranian woman that has sparked widespread protests must be “steadfastly” investigated, Iran’s president has said, even as he lamented what he claimed were western “double standards” on human rights. Ebrahim Raisi told a news conference on the sidelines of...
Erdogan Says Prisoner Exchange Is Important Step Towards Ending Ukraine War
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said the prisoner swap carried out by Russia and Ukraine, involving almost 300 people and mediated by Turkey, was an important step towards ending the war, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported on Thursday. Among those swapped, five senior Ukrainian commanders have arrived in Turkey,...
Lithuania Raises Army's Readiness Level Amid Russia's Military Mobilisation
VILNIUS (Reuters) - Lithuania raised the readiness level of its army's rapid response force "to prevent any provocations from the Russian side", defence minister Arvydas Anusauskas said on Wednesday after Moscow announced a partial military mobilisation. "Since Russia's military mobilisation will also be carried out in the Kaliningrad region, in...
Biden Accuses Putin of Irresponsible Nuclear Threats, Violating U.N. Charter
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden accused Russia on Wednesday of making "reckless" and "irresponsible" threats to use nuclear weapons and said Moscow had violated the core tenets of United Nations membership by invading Ukraine. Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Biden slammed Russian President...
Disdain and Defiance Among Kyiv Residents After Putin Order
KYIV (Reuters) - Residents of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv dismissed on Wednesday Russian President Vladimir Putin's callup of military reservists as a mark of desperation and expressed confidence in their own armed forces to drive Russian troops from their country. In the first such mobilisation in Russia since World War...
Iran Official Confirms Deaths of 3 Iranians in Kurdistan, Says Causes 'Suspicious'
DUBAI (Reuters) - An Iranian official on Tuesday confirmed the deaths of three people during days of protests in the Kurdistan region of Iran, semi-official Fars news agency reported, calling the deaths "suspicious" but without elaborating. "A citizen of Divandarreh was killed with a (type of weapon) that isn't used...
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Sees Dwindling Chance of Peace Talks With Putin
BERLIN (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that there was a shrinking likelihood of holding talks with Vladimir Putin to end the war, adding that it could only happen if the Russian leader withdrew his forces from Ukrainian territory. Speaking via a translator in an interview with...
Biden Takes on Putin in Fiery U.N. Address
President Joe Biden opened his address to the United Nations General Assembly Wednesday by taking a blunt and brutal shot at one of the institution's most high-profile members: Russia, a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council the American president accused of "shamelessly" violating the central principles of the U.N.'s own charter.
Putin's Behavior Sign of Failing Ukraine Invasion, Says Canada's Trudeau
(Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin's military mobilization order and threats to use nuclear weapons show that the Ukraine invasion is failing, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday, condemning Moscow's announcement as unacceptable. "Canada condemns Putin's irresponsible escalation of the war, his partial military mobilization, his nuclear threats, as...
