Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown takes a sly dig at Dyami Brown as he claims he 'didn't see him on the field much' during Detroit's win over Washington after the Commanders WR was drafted ahead of him
Detroit Lions breakout wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has already been turning heads with his performances to start the season, but the second year player's latest comments off the field may turn even a few more of them. St. Brown has talked in the past about using the fact that...
Russell Wilson 'Never Held Accountable': Ex Seahawks Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor Rip QB
Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor discussed the friction with Russell Wilson on The Richard Sherman Show.
