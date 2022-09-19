Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
1 dead, 1 injured in Ripley Co., Mo. shooting; man in custody
RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of shooting two women, one of whom died. Larry Greenlee was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon. A bond appearance hearing for Greenlee was scheduled for...
KFVS12
Man facing charges in Ripley Co. deadly shooting
The Cape Girardeau Public School District is trying to increase student involvement in sports. One in custody after 2-hour standoff in Rockview, Mo. A 2-hour standoff near Chaffee, Mo. resulted in one person being taken into custody. Praise the Lard kicks off in Murphysboro, Ill. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
KFVS12
One person in custody after 2-hour stand-off with deputies near Chaffee, Mo.
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - One person has been taken into custody by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office after a 2-hour stand-off with deputies. According to Sheriff Wes Drury, the stand-off took place in the Rockview area outside Chaffee, Mo. The sheriff’s office received a call at 8:23 a.m. on...
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff man killed in crash
On Monday, September 19, part of Broadway Street between Sunset Boulevard and Penny Avenue will be closed according to the City of Cape Girardeau. A semi crash has reduced eastbound Interstate 24 traffic to one lane in Lyon County. MoDOT to make repairs on Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. Updated: Sep....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kait 8
Man dies in afternoon crash
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) – A man died Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with an SUV. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 12:22 p.m. Sept. 18 at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Davis Street in Poplar Bluff. Bradley A. Ward, 26, of Poplar...
KFVS12
Puppies dumped, police searching for suspect
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Police need your help after finding four puppies, including one that was dead, in a small crate sitting on garbage beside a dumpster. According to the Kennett Humane Department, officers discovered the crate on Providence Road on Tuesday, Sept. 20. One of the puppies had died, two of the pups are said to be in “critical condition,” and the third was “skinny and bloated from worms and starvation.”
krcu.org
Just How Old Were They? – Two Butler County Centenarians
On January 17, 1926, newspaper readers throughout Missouri were surprised to read the following: “Benjamin Hodge today celebrated his 109th birthday. Records at his home near here show that he was born in New York Jan. 16, 1817.” By August 20, he was 111. An article in the Tipton Times, Tipton, Missouri, stated: “The family Bible … has faded so badly it is impossible to tell just exactly whether he was born in 1815 or 1817, but ‘Uncle Ben’ remembers his parents telling him he was born in 1815, he says.” Reporters then began regular visits to Hodge in subsequent years, usually around his birthday. He rode his horse to vote for a new Butler County Courthouse in 1927, his age then reported at 114. However, articles the following two years both reported on his 114th birthday celebration, and he turned 119 in both 1930 and 1931, according to reports. He celebrated in 1930 by going rabbit hunting, and still lived alone on his farm.
KFVS12
Emergency crews train in the heat in Sikeston, Mo.
Contour Aviation will be offering flights to Nashville from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Chaffee school administrators facing citations from Scott Co. Current and former administrators in the Chaffee school district have an October court date after being cited for allegedly failing to report possible child abuse. East Perry Community...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
Firefighters train on collapsed structure in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters from southeast Missouri came together to prepare for a dangerous scenario that could occur at any moment. The Missouri Region E Homeland Security Response Team trained on collapsed structure scenarios at an old school in Sikeston on Wednesday. “Sikeston Public Schools have graciously allowed us...
KFVS12
Charleston man sentenced on firearm charge
Contour Aviation will be offering flights to Nashville from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Chaffee school administrators facing citations from Scott Co. Current and former administrators in the Chaffee school district have an October court date after being cited for allegedly failing to report possible child abuse. East Perry Community...
KFVS12
Motorcycle-truck crash claims life of 26-year-old in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in Poplar Bluff ended with the death of the motorcyclist. The crash happened at 12:22 p.m. on Sunday, September 18 on Grand Avenue at the intersection of Davis Street in Poplar Bluff. According to the Missouri State...
KFVS12
Charleston, Mo. man sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for gun charge
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri man was sentenced to 115 months in federal prison. During his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, September 21, Duramus T. Coleman, 38, of Charleston was sentenced for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Office of the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kait 8
Crews battle fire burning several acres in Sikeston hayfield
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple fire departments responded to a hayfield burning off of County Road 448 in Sikeston on Monday, September 19. This is west of the Jeffers Motorsports Park Drag Strip. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), the fire is controlled, but not stopping. It’s...
KFVS12
Sikeston This Week 9/21/22
Contour Aviation will be offering flights to Nashville from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Chaffee school administrators facing citations from Scott Co. Current and former administrators in the Chaffee school district have an October court date after being cited for allegedly failing to report possible child abuse. East Perry Community...
These 9 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since June
Can you help find these 9 missing kids in Arkansas? These kids have been missing since June 1. Please look closely at these missing posters. Most of these kids are from Central and Northwest Arkansas but you never know, you might spot them in our area. Remember never to approach them, but please call the local authorities to help bring these kids home.
weatherboy.com
Three Earthquakes Rock Middle of New Madid Seismic Zone Today Along the Mississippi River
Three more earthquakes struck in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, adding to the swarm of very weak but voluminous quakes that have rattled the region in recent weeks. Today’s earthquakes all occured along the Mississippi River, with two on the Missouri banks of the river, and the other on the Tennessee side of the river itself.
Car trouble leads Missouri man to $100,000 lottery prize
A Missouri man said car trouble led to his making a stop at which he bought a lottery ticket and won $100,000.
weatherboy.com
Quake Strikes in the Heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Tennessee Today
Yet another quake struck today around the New Madrid Seismic Zone, this time right in the heart of it in western Tennessee. The magnitude 2.3 event was weak, but people as far away as Missouri and Kentucky reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake, which struck at 4:02 am this morning, had an epicenter near the town of Tiptonville, Tennessee, next to the border with Kentucky and Missouri –and also close to New Madrid County, Missouri, home of epic earthquake activity in the 1800s. Today’s earthquake is the 56th to strike the region in the last 30 days and the 11th to hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the last 7 days.
KFVS12
Three Rivers College Championship Rodeo scheduled for Oct. 13-15
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Three Rivers College Championship College Rodeo will be held October 13-15. Co-hosted by the Sikeston Jaycees, it will be held at the Art Saunders Arena at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo grounds. According to a release from Three Rivers, the rodeo will begin at 7...
Comments / 3