Kansas State

KAKE TV

‘If you can find it’: Drought creates struggles for Kansans needing hay

PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. (KAKE)- A Pretty Prairie animal rescue says it’s struggling to find enough hay to feed its livestock as Kansas agriculture experts warn it will likely only get worse. KAKE News has covered the impact of extreme drought across Kansas in recent months. K-State Research Extension Agriculture...
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns in Kansas for Retirement Living

Kansas, affectionately known as the Sunflower State, is a Midwestern Great Plains state in the US. A leading producer of wheat, Kansas is abundant in agriculture and natural resources. Fun fact – Kansas is home to the world’s longest grain elevator! But, farming isn’t the only great thing about this state. Compared to the rest of the US, Kansas’ cost of living is around 17% lower than the national average (according to Best Places). It’s no wonder retirees are choosing to age in place here!
WIBW

Report ranks Kansas among worst states for fishing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report from Lawn Love has ranked Kansas among the worst states for fishing but also among the states with the most fishing supply stores. Lawn Love, the lawn experts, says that in order to mark National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday, Sept. 24, its analysts took a look at the best states to fish in in its new report 2022′s Best and Worst States for Fishing.
Hays Post

Worker shortage forcing closure of Kansas nursing homes

WICHITA — Kansas finds itself in a budding nursing home crisis. A lack of workers and money troubles forced dozens of nursing homes and assisted living centers to close their doors during the pandemic, and more look doomed to follow. Homes that remain open stand more than twice as...
Hays Post

Nebraska’s first casino to open Saturday, pending license

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go.
KSNT News

What happened to Medicaid expansion in Kansas?

Editor’s Note: 27 News is examining the governor’s 2018 campaign promises. This is the second story in a series that will be released in the coming weeks. TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made many promises before and after she ran for office, but did she deliver? Kelly told Kansans during her State of […]
flatlandkc.org

Kansas Awaits a Jolt in Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

A Kansas City lawyer recently wanted to take her son, an incoming freshman at the University of Kansas, to Lawrence in her zippy Nissan Leaf electric vehicle on dorm move-in day. Those plans fell apart when they discovered EV charging points in Lawrence are about as rare as a lesser...
KSNT News

Fire burns in 2 Kansas counties on Sunday

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire burned in two Kansas counties on Sunday. The Kansas Forest Service reported that fire staff was on the scene of a fire that started off Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County around 12:30 p.m. The fire burned into Lincoln County. There were up to 100 firefighters from Ellsworth, Russell, […]
KWCH.com

Much needed rain arrives

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain will move across most, if not all of Kansas through Friday morning. While the amounts are expected to be heaviest farther north with some places getting in excess of an inch, everybody should get at least some precipitation. Temperatures will also be dramatically cooler than the first half of the week.
KSNT News

WATCH: Goodyear blimp buzzes Kansas capitol building

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s big, it’s blue and it may be flying somewhere near you. The Goodyear Blimp has been spotted in Lawrence and Topeka recently with appearances at the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and the state capital building. For many locals, this is a rare occasion that has been causing a stir on […]
KWCH.com

Big changes and some rain on the way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After the longest stretch of consecutive 100 degree temperatures this late in the season, a cold front will change up the weather for the second half of the week. The front will start in northwest Kansas early in the day and reach Wichita by 5pm. Shifting winds back to the north and falling temperatures can be expected as the day continues.
Wellington Daily News

Annette Lawless: Good Morning, Kansas!

WHS alumni and Wellington native, Annette Lawless, started her TV reporting career 15 years ago as an intern with KAKE News. Normally, you catch Annette on the weekend morning show. Now, she is bringing her sunny personality into homes every weekday as the new morning anchor for Good Morning Kansas.
