Read full article on original website
Related
Food distribution event to be held in North Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A drive-thru food distribution event to support North Dayton residents will be taking place on Thursday. According to a press release, The Foodbank, Inc. will hold a distribution event Thursday, Sept. 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dixie Twin Drive-In at 6201 N. Dixie Drive in Dayton. During […]
Food drive to be held at Dixie Twin Drive-In today
DAYTON — The FoodBank will hosting a food distribution at the Dixie Twin Drive-In on North Dixie Drive today, according to a news release. >>PREVIOUS STORY: The Foodbank Inc. to host drive-thru food distribution for Miami Valley residents. The food drive will be for North Dayton and surrounding area...
Sidney Daily News
Pumpkin take center stage at festival
NEW BREMEN — New Bremen’s Pumpkinfest celebration — Sept. 23-24 — started with a desire to put their town on the map by breaking a world record. It has since morphed into an event to help the community greet the fall season with music, activities and crafts.
Sidney Daily News
Food for local food pantries
The Kiwanis Club of Sidney recently donated food items to four foodbanks in Sidney: FISH, Agape, the Salvation Army and the Alpha Community Center (Holy Angels Soup Kitchen). The club purchased a total of $2,500 worth of food from the club’s donation and $1,250 from a grant from the Ohio District Kiwanis Foundation. Items purchased included canned goods, saltines, mac and cheese and spaghetti. More than 1,800 were donated to the four agencies this year. The club started the food project in 2007. On hand for delivery day were, left to right, Kiwanis members Rick Lunsford, Lori Humphrey, Bob Anthony, Scott Smith and Jake Romaker, and Lonnie Miller, manager of Sidney Foodtown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua St. Boniface Oktoberfest held this weekend
PIQUA — St. Boniface Parish, Piqua, will celebrate its German Heritage at festivities scheduled Sept. 23-24 on the parish grounds, Miami Street and South Downing Streets. The 10th annual Oktoberfest offers German/American food, music, raffles, games of chance and children’s activities. Cabbage roll dinners, including cabbage roll, mashed...
miamivalleytoday.com
Mum Festival returns to Tipp City Park
TIPP CITY — The annual Tipp City Mum Festival is happening this weekend, Sept. 23-25, with plenty of events and sales for the weekend. This year’s theme is “Saved by the Mums: A Celebration of the 90s.”. “We’re excited that we’ve had a lot of community support...
WLWT 5
LIST: Pumpkin patches and fall festivals around the tri-state area
CINCINNATI — Fall is right around the corner and with that being said, it's time to let the festivities begin!. As the temperature drops, warm cider and pumpkin patches are sure to get you in the fall feel. Here's our list of fall festivals and pumpkin patches around the tri-state area!
countynewsonline.org
Rita Helen Barhorst
Rita H. Barhorst, beloved wife of Clarence Barhorst for 69 years; devoted mother of Kathleen (late Robert) Schaffer, the late Greg (Mary) Barhorst, Phil (Anne) Barhorst, Steve (Dana) Barhorst, Garry Barhorst, Susan (late Thomas) Klump; doting grandmother of 14, great-grandmother of 33, with one on the way; passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at her home, aged 90 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sidney Daily News
New barbershop opens in Sidney
Lorenzo Taborn cuts a client’s hair Wednesday at CoJo Cuts barbershop. The business just opened in Sidney Tuesday and is owned by barber Cory Shrewsbury. Cooper Collingsworth is the third barber in the shop, which is located at 521 N. Vandemark Road.
tippnews.com
Unique Antique Shops in Miami County, Ohio
Let’s go antiquing through Miami County! Antiquing is an art form for many people and tells a story of times gone by. Around here, we are all about preserving the past while looking forward to the future. Antiquing is a fun way to find new things, create new projects,...
Electric scooters arrive in downtown Xenia
“Xenia’s historic downtown and bike trail system provide an excellent environment in which to operate these scooters,” said City Planner Brian Forschner.
countynewsonline.org
Fire Prevention Open House at the Greenville Fire Department
The City of Greenville Fire Department will be hosting a Fire Prevention Open House with the theme “Fire won’t wait, plan your escape”, on Sunday, October 9, 2022 from 1:00PM – 4:00PM at the fire station in the City Municipal Building, 100 Public Square. Activities on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
countynewsonline.org
Susan Eileen Hill
Susan Eileen Hill, age 73, of Greenville, Ohio passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. Susan was born August 7, 1949. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.zecharbaileyfuneralhome.net for the Hill family.
dayton.com
Square-cut pizza top choice for Dayton’s signature food
This week we asked readers to share their choice for Dayton’s signature food. The verdict is in and thin crust, square-cut pizza came out on top. More than half of our readers said Marion’s Piazza was their top spot to take out-of-towners for square-cut pizza. Other favorites were Cassano’s Pizza King and Joe’s Pizzeria.
Shredding event hosted by Greene County Council of Aging next month
XENIA — The Greene County Council of Aging will be holding a shredding event next month, according to a post on its Facebook page. The Spooktacular Drive-by Shredding event will take place October 29 at the Xenia Community Center parking lot from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Second Street.
countynewsonline.org
Paul David Nicholson
Paul David Nicholson, commonly known as Nick, 69, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at Wayne Healthcare in Greenville. He was born on November 13, 1952, in Winchester, Indiana, to the late Claude and Vergie (Brown) Nicholson. In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in...
Daily Advocate
Versailles Fourth Grader makes a big difference
VERSAILLES — On Aug. 16, Ashlyn Gibson, a fourth grader at Versailles Elementary, took it upon herself to donate every bit of her chore money to a wonderful cause. When Gibson first heard about Safe Haven Baby Boxes she knew she had to help out. This organization helps mothers who no longer want, or cannot care for, their babies.
miamivalleytoday.com
Darke County parks honors Gray
DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Parks invites citizens to join them on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. as they honor Susan F. Gray’s many years of passion for the Darke County Park District by re-naming their special display room in her memory. Throughout her life, Susan devoted...
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Animal Shelter: Zoe is looking for a new home!
Zoe is waiting at the Darke County Animal Shelter to get adopted by her new human companion!. Zoe came to the Shelter as a stray so their knowledge about her is very limited and what they do know is from what they have observed. They believe Zoe is an 8-year-old female German Shepherd Mix. Zoe knows how to sit, roll over and loves treats! Don’t be fooled by her age because she doesn’t act like it! Zoe is an energetic pup who walks well on a leash and doesn’t mind the other dogs her at the shelter.
WDTN
Fall season coming in cool: Preparing your home for colder temperatures
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Soak up the last hours of summer. Fall is officially here on Thursday, and it is time to think about preparing your home and yard for the autumn and winter months. Miami Valley residents are getting a little treat with 90-degree weather on Wednesday, but...
Comments / 0