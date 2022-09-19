Read full article on original website
nyacknewsandviews.com
Nyack’s Now Forgotten Summer Resort Hotels
Nyack-on-Hudson, as it liked to refer to itself in the 1870s, was a perfect place for a summer resort. Nyack sported at least 8 hotels and several boarding schools housed summer guests. Seven daily trains including an express, three steamboats, and a ferry to Tarrytown brought hundreds to Nyack from June to late September. Many stayed the summer.
What’s This Colossal Mystery Building In Goshen, NY?
It came out of nowhere. Driving home from Port Jervis, NY on I-84, there were beautiful rolling green hills and trees as far as the eye could see, until this hulking behemoth appeared from the landscape. Giant? Yes. Out of place? Absolutely. But what exactly is it?. Mystery Building in...
westchesterfamily.com
Rosh Hashanah Events in Westchester
Rosh Hashanah, or the Jewish New Year, is a special holiday that involves the blowing of the shofar during a Tashlikh ceremony. Participants cast away their sins and last year’s baggage as well as attend services. Typically, this involves singing, prayer, reflection, and readings. Below, we are sharing a collection of Rosh Hashanah events and services in Westchester where you and your family can celebrate, connect, and reflect.
Lots of slots: New York's newest casino is nearly set to open in Newburgh Mall
TOWN OF NEWBURGH − Hundreds of black slot machines and table games are in place and waiting to be fed cash, spread across a couple acres of blue and orange carpeting where the Bon Ton department store used to be. Within the next three months, New York's newest casino is expected to open its doors, a playground of electronic gambling devices inside the Newburgh Mall that will operate 20 hours a day. Resorts World Hudson Valley...
boozyburbs.com
Coffee Roaster is Expanding with First Rockland Location
Roast’d, the local coffee shop and roastery, has eyes on Rockland County. Plans for a new store in Nanuet are underway at The Shops at Nanuet. Each store features an in-house coffee roaster — this is their fourth location (Franklin Lakes, Hasbrouck Heights, Fort Lee) — coffee is roasted in small-batches onsite to “ensure absolute freshness”.
Hudson Valley Dad Accused Of Driving Drunk With 3 Kids In Car
A local man is accused of driving drunk in the Hudson Valley around 3 a.m. with three children in the car. An Orange County, New York man is accused of driving drunk in Rockland County, New York in the overnight hours with three young children in the car. Orange County...
examiner-plus.com
The Slice is Right, Part 2: Northern Westchester Edition
Good morning! Today is Wednesday, September 21. You’re reading today’s edition of Examiner+, our bonus content newsletter for members. Community support is key to funding our local news mission. If you haven’t joined already, become a member now with our free 30-day trial offer to gain full access to all of our content and receive thank-you perks throughout the year like free monthly show tickets.
rcbizjournal.com
Union Road Redevelopment Parcels In Spring Valley Sell for $4.65 Million; West Nyack Commercial Parcels Sold; Washington Mews Secures $12.5 Million Financing
Union Road in Spring Valley Sites Sold For Redevelopment. MF Monsey Management of Monsey purchased 53 and 61 Union Road in Spring Valley from Valente Enterprises of Spring Valley. The purchase price for the two parcels was $4.65 million. 53 Union was the former location of a towing and tire shop. The two parcels (50.78-2-44 and 50.78-2-45) total 1.12 acres.
462 Sheafe Road, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 - $360,000
WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. — A property at 462 Sheafe Road in Wappingers Falls is listed at $360,000. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
Westchester resident successfully petitions Albany to get Route 9A repaved
ELMSFORD, N.Y. -- Just in time for winter, there is a plan to repave a major road that always gets pummeled during pothole season.It's a one-and-a-half mile stretch of Route 9A near I-287 in the Westchester County town of Elmsford.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Tuesday, elected officials are crediting a resident who was driven to make a difference.The view from above shows the massive patchwork of potholes filled after last winter on Route 9A. The road, a pitted mess, gets pounded by thousands of heavy trucks each day.Traveling on it drove Jennifer Glen to distraction -- and action."I've seen people...
nyacknewsandviews.com
Hickory Dickory Dock
Every ornament, toy and clock at Hickory Dickory Dock tells a story. Once you pass under the canopied entrance of 43 South Broadway in Nyack, and navigate the gauntlet of wind chimes, you enter a forest of handcrafted collectibles. Some of the objects invoke fairy tales, others honor folklore and some have a direct link to the customs that shaped how Christians in America celebrate Christmas.
Don’t even think about knocking on these doors in Suffern
Suffern Mayor Michael Curley says the village has been receiving complaints from residents about people knocking on doors, and so they're updating the village's "No Knock Program."
Dutchess Residents Warned Their Toilets May ‘Gurgle and Bubble’
Local officials advise residents to keep their toilet lids closed to avoid splatter when their toilets begin to gurgle. It may seem like a joke, but this is advice that residents should take very seriously. The possibility of your toilet gurgling and making noises all by itself comes just as...
Today’s Willie Geist Enjoys New York Living! Tour His Westchester Home Outside of the City
While Today has taken Willie Geist all over the world to interview superstar guests, his favorite place to be is at home! The broadcaster lives in Westchester County, New York, with his wife, Christina Sharkey Geist, and their two children, Lucie and George. The pair have shared rare photos of their cozy home over the years.
Missing Hudson Valley Fisherman Found Dead
The body of a missing Hudson Valley fisherman was found in a river. On Tuesday, New York State Police provided a tragic update regarding a man who went missing when a boat capsized in Orange County. New York State Police Searching for a Missing Fisherman on the Delaware River in...
whiteplainscnr.com
3,740 NEW COVID CASES IN WESTCHESTER LAST WEEK — AHEAD OF LAST SEPTEMBER PACE. SCHOOL COVID REPORTING ELIMINATED.
WPCNR CORONAVIRUS SURVEILLANCE. Latest Covid Activity Figures from New York State Covid Tracker. Observation & Analysis by John F. Bailey. September 20, 2022UPDATED 2:15 P.M. E.D.T.:. New Covid cases August 28 through September 18 totaled 3,740 compared to the same period last year. It should be noted the three weeks...
westchestermagazine.com
Joe Coffee Makes Its Local Debut in New Rochelle
General Manager Petar Krbavac Sanders at the register. Photo courtesy of Joe Coffee [New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce]. The modern coffee joint Joe Coffee is expanding its café presence from New York City up to Westchester County. Joe Coffee might sound familiar, and that’s because it operates 24 cafés...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Molinaro Announced $205,000 in Funding
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced last Wednesday $205,000 in funding has been awarded for 16 local programs, as part of the County’s Historical Sites & Museums Infrastructure grant program, which provides funding opportunities for local nonprofit historical societies and museums. The program supports local historical institutions through vital capital and operating infrastructure investments, ensuring the continued preservation of Dutchess County’s unique heritage.
3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?
After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
chroniclenewspaper.com
Visions of moving the Village of Goshen forward with New York Forward
Complementing the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, referred to as DRI, is the newly launched New York Forward grant program, created to invigorate downtown areas in New York State’s smaller and rural municipalities. Whereas, the DRI is aimed at revitalizing large cities, Forward is directed at enhancement of smaller townships, villages and hamlets.
