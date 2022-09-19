Read full article on original website
technewstoday.com
Google Meet Microphone Not Working? Try These Fixes
Is your voice inaudible while attending a meeting in Google Meets? Or is your voice stuck or glitching when speaking? This likely happens when your Google Meet microphone is not working well. Internet connectivity also plays a huge role in such cases. Faulty hardware can also cause this error. So,...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix 0xc0000022 BSOD Error on Windows
0xc0000022 error has been a headache for several Windows users experiencing BSOD. Along with this hex code, you may sometimes get an error message: STATUS_ACCESS_DENIED. Basically, users experience the blue screen error due to missing dependency on updated DLL files. This is triggered mostly when OneDrive gets corrupted, stopping you from accessing certain Microsoft programs, and you will probably encounter an application error that may lead to BSOD.
7 Major Windows 11 2022 Features And Changes Microsoft Released
Microsoft MSFT just launched the major yearly update of Windows 11 and it brings a whole lot of new features to the table. Some of the most notable ones are the Tabbed File Explorer, System-wide Live Captions, Focus Session, Do Not Disturb, Studio Effects, Clipchamp, multiple security, and minor updates/improvements in Windows 11.
technewstoday.com
How to Format a Hard Drive on Mac
Each operating system has its own procedures, even for basic, shared tasks like formatting a hard drive. It’s a simple operation and important to completely understand before you start. Your purpose for the drive after it’s done formatting will inform the choices you make during the formatting process. Of...
technewstoday.com
Back Camera Not Working on Android and iPhone? Try These 8 Fixes
If you are an influencer or social media fanatic, your day probably won’t pass without using the camera. However, sometimes it may disappoint you with frequent crashes or freezing. Generally, you experience these problems due to software bugs. However, some hardware failures and defects in the camera component can...
technewstoday.com
JAR File Not Opening on Windows? Here’s How to Fix It
JAR files, also called Java Archives files, are archives of Java class files. In a nutshell, JAR files are groups of files that can contain images, audio, visuals, etc., and can run as a single executable program when paired with the Java Runtime Environment. They are predominantly used by Java...
Engadget
Microsoft confirms its recent Series X update lets Xbox One discs be played offline
Xbox's online DRM has been one of the biggest issues with Xbox Series X consoles, as outages and other issues have left players with no access to purchased games. Another big complaint is that cross-platform Xbox One disc games have been inaccessible offline, even with games that don't require a connection. Now, a new update means you won't be forced to do an internet check or download from an Xbox One disc anymore, engineering lead Eden Marie confirmed in a tweet.
technewstoday.com
Fix: Unexpected Kernel Mode Trap BSoD Error
Unexpected Kernel Mode Trap is a blue screen error that appears when the kernel fails to catch the exception or trap generated by the CPU. This error also happens when system files such as drivers take up excessive stack space, which are fixed and set by the system, causing the kernel stack to overflow.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “err_address_unreachable” error on Chrome
Chrome may show unusual or confusing errors at times. But, they are usually straightforward. For instance, when you get the ERR_ADDRESS_UNREACHABLE error, it simply means that Chrome is unable to access or load a specific website. The causes of such an error are mostly linked with issues with the server,...
The Verge
Here’s how Microsoft is rolling out its first major update to Windows 11
The Windows 11 2022 Update is officially here. Microsoft’s latest OS update includes app folders in the Start menu, drag and drop on the taskbar, new touch gestures and animations, and lots of accessibility improvements. You can find our full overview of all the new features right here. Microsoft...
technewstoday.com
PS5 Has No Sound? 8 Ways to Fix it
Sony’s latest gaming console, the PlayStation 5, is popular and powerful. Video, audio, and controller performance is a stark improvement compared to the PS4. It’s not free of errors, though; for example: how to fix PS5 has no sound error?. Audio output failures and glitches are common for...
technewstoday.com
9 Ways to Fix “Not Registered on Network” Error
You may get an error message “Not registered on Network” while trying to call someone via a network carrier on your Android phone. It means that your device’s Subscriber Identification Module(SIM) card cannot connect to the network and you can’t make or receive a phone call.
technewstoday.com
8 Best Tools To Monitor CPU Temperature
Keeping tabs on your CPU is one way to check the overall health of your system. Since the CPU handles all, if not most, processes, it is one of the components determining a PC’s health. Even though you can monitor the temperature from BIOS, other vital information such as,...
Ars Technica
Microsoft releases Windows 11 22H2, formally dubbed the “2022 Update”
As predicted, Microsoft is formally releasing Windows 11 version 22H2 to the general public today. Also called the "Windows 11 2022 Update," version 22H2 is a major update that brings a plethora of fixes and refinements to the operating system, improving the taskbar and Start menu, jettisoning some more Windows 8-era user interface designs, adding new touchscreen and window management features, and more. We covered many of the new features earlier this year, when the update was still undergoing beta testing.
The Windows Club
Fix 0x800f0806 Error while downloading or installing Windows 11 Updates
We see updates on Windows frequently that come with security upgrades, bug fixes, and new features. Whatever it is, they can be downloaded and installed automatically and manually, if we choose to. Most of the users are able to install Windows updates automatically without any issues on their PCs. Some users face errors while downloading or installing Windows updates. They can be fixed easily and continue installing the updates. If you are facing download error 0x800f0806 while installing Windows 11 updates, this guide is for you. We have a few solutions that can help you fix the error 0x800f0806. Many people have faced this error while upgrading to Windows 11 Version 22H2.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix ERR_CACHE_MISS Error on Google Chrome
ERR_CACHE_MISS is a common error in Google Chrome, which usually comes along with the Confirm Form Resubmission error. Many users have faced this error while browsing the internet, watching a video, or loading a page. This particular error is mainly caused by problems in the cache system, errors in Chrome...
The Windows Club
Fix 0x80072af9 Error Code on Windows 11/10
Error Code 0x80072af9 can be seen when you use a VPN, Mail app, or Windows Update. The Windows Time Service can also throw up this error. This error typically appears when attempting to launch Windows Defender or when you check for Windows Updates. It prevents VPN connections or the installation of the most recent definition update. If you face this issue, then this post may be able to help you.
technewstoday.com
Kindle Fire Won’t Charge? Try These 6 Ways to Fix It
While Amazon Kindle Fire is a great device for ebook readers, its charging issues can be troublesome for users. There are times when your Kindle Fire won’t just charge. Although it displays a lightning bolt indicator, the battery percentage might not increase. Or you might not see a charging signal at all.
technewstoday.com
How To Empty Scratch Disks on Photoshop
Graphic design and manipulation software such as Photoshop utilize large amounts of data to process and complete tasks. Normally, these information are loaded into your system’s memory (RAM). Occasionally, however, the data size is so large that a scratch disk is required. Scratch disks are storage or space reserved...
technewstoday.com
SteelSeries Mic Not Working? Try These 6 Fixes
SteelSeries headsets are the preferred choice for gamers if they want a high-quality audio experience when gaming. They also come with detachable microphones. However, sometimes, the microphone may not work and puts a damper on your gaming experience. This issue usually results due to improper microphone settings or device issues....
