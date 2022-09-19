Read full article on original website
Related
How to set Google Photos as wallpaper on Chromebooks
Gone are the days when you need to manually download wallpapers to your Chromebook from your Google Photos library. Now, you can just set your favorite pictures or albums directly from the Personalization Hub.
technewstoday.com
How to Make Shared Google Calendar?
Google came up with its own workspace in 2020 when the globe shifted to digitalization. Formerly known as Google Suite, Google Workspace includes GMail, GCalendar, GDrive, GDocs Editors, and GMeet. The remote workspace continues to be a great success due to its functionality. You can do a little bit of...
Android Authority
How to delete files and folders from Dropbox
Dropbox is one of the best cloud storage services you can use and provides a quick and easy way to access files across multiple devices. Unless you subscribe to a premium plan, the 2GB of free storage you get with Dropbox may not be enough, especially if you use it to back up photos. You might want to delete some files and folders to ensure you aren’t running out of space. Here’s how to delete files and folders from Dropbox.
Android Authority
How to clear cookies on the iPhone
Your iPhone is, of course, a mini-computer, which means it doesn’t escape the curse of the browser cookie. Although cookies can be helpful in that they keep you logged into websites, they can also be an irritant. Large numbers of cookies can start to slow your iPhone down, and third-party tracking cookies should be destroyed at birth. So it is essential to make it a regular habit to clear the cookies on the iPhone as frequently as possible. We’ll show you how to do that, as well as block cookies on the iPhone altogether.
IN THIS ARTICLE
technewstoday.com
Google Meet Microphone Not Working? Try These Fixes
Is your voice inaudible while attending a meeting in Google Meets? Or is your voice stuck or glitching when speaking? This likely happens when your Google Meet microphone is not working well. Internet connectivity also plays a huge role in such cases. Faulty hardware can also cause this error. So,...
How to download Android apps without the Google Play Store
Getting Android apps without using the official Google Play Store can be a bit of a gamble, depending on where you choose to get your apps. And some popular devices, like the best Amazon Fire tablets, don't come preloaded with the Google Play Store. While Android lets you install an APK from anywhere on the web, you want to be smart when selecting a source for those files. We recommend APKMirror because it is a brand we know and trust. This post shows you how to install or "sideload" APKs onto your Android phone or tablet using the service.
inputmag.com
How to remove the home screen search button in iOS 16
You’ve been searching the contents of your iPhone by swiping down on your home screen for years, but Apple decided to switch things up. On iPhones with iOS 16 installed, Apple added a search button right on your home screen, saving you a swipe, but creating an eyesore and hiding your home screen indicator in the process. Thankfully, you can very easily turn it off for good.
technewstoday.com
JAR File Not Opening on Windows? Here’s How to Fix It
JAR files, also called Java Archives files, are archives of Java class files. In a nutshell, JAR files are groups of files that can contain images, audio, visuals, etc., and can run as a single executable program when paired with the Java Runtime Environment. They are predominantly used by Java...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “err_address_unreachable” error on Chrome
Chrome may show unusual or confusing errors at times. But, they are usually straightforward. For instance, when you get the ERR_ADDRESS_UNREACHABLE error, it simply means that Chrome is unable to access or load a specific website. The causes of such an error are mostly linked with issues with the server,...
Google Chrome bug could let dodgy websites mess with your clipboard
The current, live version of Google Chrome - version 104 - saw the introduction of a bug that could compromise your sensitive data. Normally, clipboard writing event must be approved by a user, however the bug, found by security expert Jeff Johnson (opens in new tab), has been found to have removed this requirement.
ohmymag.co.uk
5 popular Chrome extensions that are actually malware, you should delete them now
Third party extensions improve your experience using your computer or phone. But some of these are laced with malicious malware that could compromise your data privacy or even cost you money. A recent security report by McAfee found five of such malicious Google Chrome extensions which have been installed over £1.4 million.
The Windows Club
Unable to hide Text in Word [Fixed]
Although Microsoft Word allows users to find hide text, if you are unable to hide text in Word, here is how you can get rid of that problem. There could be several reasons why Word is not hiding text on your Windows 11/10 computer. Here we have consolidated some of the common reasons along with solutions so that you can troubleshoot the issue within moments.
technewstoday.com
Back Camera Not Working on Android and iPhone? Try These 8 Fixes
If you are an influencer or social media fanatic, your day probably won’t pass without using the camera. However, sometimes it may disappoint you with frequent crashes or freezing. Generally, you experience these problems due to software bugs. However, some hardware failures and defects in the camera component can...
technewstoday.com
Email Not Working on Your Phone? 10 Ways to Fix it
Email provides users the comfort of getting their work-related and various other updates on their devices. It is possible that these email services may run into several issues like app crashing or email not sending/receiving. The issues related to email not working occurs because of common reasons such as invalid...
komando.com
These 5 malicious Chrome extensions were installed 1.4 million times — Here’s how to delete them
Browser extensions help with translations, conversions, spellchecking, shopping and blocking popup ads. They allow you to customize your browsing experience and can even change the way websites look (think dark mode). Not all extensions are safe, however. First, you’re giving them access to a lot of information, such as your...
ZDNet
Google is moving your Calendar and Assistant "reminders" to Google Tasks
Google Tasks started out as a feature that let Google users create to-do items in their Calendar and Gmail accounts. Then in 2018, Google made Tasks a standalone product. Now, the tech giant is steering more of its users to the Tasks app, moving all Google Assistant and Calendar reminders to Tasks.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “Make: Command Not Found” Error
The Make Command Not Found error indicates that the make utility is either not installed on the system or it’s not present in the PATH variable. On Linux, make is often preinstalled or included with package sets like build-essential. On Mac, it’s included with the Xcode command line tools, whereas on Windows, you must manually install it.
technewstoday.com
How to Use Compatibility Mode in Microsoft Edge
When Microsoft decided to discontinue Internet Explorer (IE), legacy/older websites that require IE were at risk of fading out. Considering this Microsoft introduced the compatibility or the Internet Explorer mode in Microsoft Edge. Microsoft uses the Chromium engine for the new sites and the Trident (MSHTML) engine for the old...
technewstoday.com
5 Ways to Fix Mac “Startup Disk Almost Full” Error Message
Mac computers usually come out of the box with a single disk drive. This is your Mac’s startup disk. It’s what your computer uses to boot up regularly. And if you don’t add any extra storage, it will likely fill fast, and you will see a “Your startup disk is almost full” error on the screen.
technewstoday.com
How to Enable or Disable Secure Boot for ASUS Motherboard
Secure boot is a security feature on your PC that checks the digital signature of each driver, operating system (OS), and even boot software like EFI applications. Only if they are valid can you boot into your OS. This way you prevent external threats that load during the boot loading...
Comments / 0