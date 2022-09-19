Read full article on original website
How to Format a Hard Drive on Mac
Each operating system has its own procedures, even for basic, shared tasks like formatting a hard drive. It’s a simple operation and important to completely understand before you start. Your purpose for the drive after it’s done formatting will inform the choices you make during the formatting process. Of...
How to Create Bootable USB Flash Drive in Windows
Having a bootable USB Flash Drive on hand is a good idea in case you ever need to troubleshoot booting issues or simply install Windows. Windows offers multiple ways to create bootable USBs, from native tools like Diskpart and official ones like the Media Creation Tool to popular third-party options like Rufus.
How to Destroy and Dispose An Old Laptop
We are progressing very rapidly such that the gadgets and devices we use today get obsolete within a few years. If you wish to destroy your laptop because it has become outdated for you or its consuming space, you can always donate or sell it. You can also salvage its part in new devices. You would not want to contribute to the “global chip shortage” by destroying usable chips.
[Solved] Device Driver Software was not Successfully Installed
Windows automatically installs generic drivers when you plug in some external devices. This facilitates the plug-and-play features for many of our peripherals, like printers, USB storage devices, Bluetooth devices, and others. Sometimes, the operating system may fail to install these drivers with an error message Device Driver Software was not...
What Generation is My iPad? How to Find It
You may never require to memorize your iPad’s Generation, but getting the idea about the model you use has an added benefit. For instance, if you are planning to buy accessories or if your iPad has some problem in such cases you will need accurate information about your device.
Kindle Fire Won’t Charge? Try These 6 Ways to Fix It
While Amazon Kindle Fire is a great device for ebook readers, its charging issues can be troublesome for users. There are times when your Kindle Fire won’t just charge. Although it displays a lightning bolt indicator, the battery percentage might not increase. Or you might not see a charging signal at all.
Google Meet Microphone Not Working? Try These Fixes
Is your voice inaudible while attending a meeting in Google Meets? Or is your voice stuck or glitching when speaking? This likely happens when your Google Meet microphone is not working well. Internet connectivity also plays a huge role in such cases. Faulty hardware can also cause this error. So,...
How to Fix “err_address_unreachable” error on Chrome
Chrome may show unusual or confusing errors at times. But, they are usually straightforward. For instance, when you get the ERR_ADDRESS_UNREACHABLE error, it simply means that Chrome is unable to access or load a specific website. The causes of such an error are mostly linked with issues with the server,...
How to Fix “ERR_SSL_VERSION_OR_CIPHER_MISMATCH” Error
The ERR_SSL_VERSION_OR_CIPHER_MISMATCH error occurs on Chromium-based browsers like Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. On Firefox, you’ll encounter the SSL_ERROR_NO_CYPHER_OVERLAP error instead. Regardless of the exact error code, the main reason you encounter this error is that the web server you’re trying to access uses outdated and insecure configurations like...
5 Ways to Fix “This device can perform faster” Error
When connecting an external USB device to your system, the error “This device can perform faster” might pop up several times above the notification area on your desktop. Generally, when your device mismatches the USB port, you encounter this message. And, since this results in a transfer speed lower than the device/port’s potential, your system is trying to tell if the device can perform faster.
Email Not Working on Your Phone? 10 Ways to Fix it
Email provides users the comfort of getting their work-related and various other updates on their devices. It is possible that these email services may run into several issues like app crashing or email not sending/receiving. The issues related to email not working occurs because of common reasons such as invalid...
How to Fix ERR_CACHE_MISS Error on Google Chrome
ERR_CACHE_MISS is a common error in Google Chrome, which usually comes along with the Confirm Form Resubmission error. Many users have faced this error while browsing the internet, watching a video, or loading a page. This particular error is mainly caused by problems in the cache system, errors in Chrome...
How to Connect Firestick to WiFi Without a Remote
If you have changed your Wi-Fi network or shifted to a new place, a firestick remote is required to connect your Firestick TV to Wi-Fi. Whether it’s your toddler, who damaged your Firestick remote, or your couch that ate it, not having a remote can be very problematic. Luckily,...
9 Ways to Fix “Not Registered on Network” Error
You may get an error message “Not registered on Network” while trying to call someone via a network carrier on your Android phone. It means that your device’s Subscriber Identification Module(SIM) card cannot connect to the network and you can’t make or receive a phone call.
How to Fix “Make: Command Not Found” Error
The Make Command Not Found error indicates that the make utility is either not installed on the system or it’s not present in the PATH variable. On Linux, make is often preinstalled or included with package sets like build-essential. On Mac, it’s included with the Xcode command line tools, whereas on Windows, you must manually install it.
How to Attach Email in Outlook
The Outlook web allows you to access your email messages from any browser at any time, given you are connected to the Internet. However, delegating each new message to other people in your team or external people can get out of hand, especially when you receive a huge number of emails.
Fix: Unexpected Kernel Mode Trap BSoD Error
Unexpected Kernel Mode Trap is a blue screen error that appears when the kernel fails to catch the exception or trap generated by the CPU. This error also happens when system files such as drivers take up excessive stack space, which are fixed and set by the system, causing the kernel stack to overflow.
How to Enable Dark Mode on Snapchat?
Opening a Snapchat in the middle of the night is like pointing 10000 lumens torchlight right into your eyes. The screen is so bright that it could figuratively blind you. Keeping this issue in mind, Snapchat added the dark mode feature on iOS in 2019. Although a great feature, Snapchat is yet to add this feature on Android.
SteelSeries Mic Not Working? Try These 6 Fixes
SteelSeries headsets are the preferred choice for gamers if they want a high-quality audio experience when gaming. They also come with detachable microphones. However, sometimes, the microphone may not work and puts a damper on your gaming experience. This issue usually results due to improper microphone settings or device issues....
Nintendo Switch Battery Draining Fast? How to Fix It
While you can always use the Switch with its power cable plugged in, one of its most appealing features is its portability. When the battery is working well and holding a charge, you can play for hours with nary a wall outlet in sight. However, the efficiency of any battery drains over time, and any seasoned Switch player can attest that it happens on the console too.
