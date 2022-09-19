Read full article on original website
Related
technewstoday.com
How to Make Shared Google Calendar?
Google came up with its own workspace in 2020 when the globe shifted to digitalization. Formerly known as Google Suite, Google Workspace includes GMail, GCalendar, GDrive, GDocs Editors, and GMeet. The remote workspace continues to be a great success due to its functionality. You can do a little bit of...
makeuseof.com
The 4 Best Email Clients for Windows 11
Whether you’re a business owner or an employee, emails are the most professional way to communicate in the corporate world. It’s essential to have an email app that is reliable, secure, and packed with unique features that boost your productivity. You’re probably familiar with the classic Windows email...
Android Authority
How to clear cookies on the iPhone
Your iPhone is, of course, a mini-computer, which means it doesn’t escape the curse of the browser cookie. Although cookies can be helpful in that they keep you logged into websites, they can also be an irritant. Large numbers of cookies can start to slow your iPhone down, and third-party tracking cookies should be destroyed at birth. So it is essential to make it a regular habit to clear the cookies on the iPhone as frequently as possible. We’ll show you how to do that, as well as block cookies on the iPhone altogether.
Business Insider
How to know if someone has blocked you on Facebook Messenger
To find out if someone has blocked you on Messenger, you should first send them a message. If your message is not delivered, even after the recipient has been online, you're most likely blocked. To tell if your message isn't delivered, it will have an empty circle with a check...
IN THIS ARTICLE
knowtechie.com
What is WhatsApp used for?
Anybody who spends time keeping in touch with family and friends worldwide probably already knows what WhatsApp is. Billions of people use it monthly worldwide to communicate and keep in touch. But, what exactly is WhatsApp used for? To some users, WhatsApp is essentially the greenish chat app they use...
Android warning for BILLIONS – three types of data stealing apps to delete now
ANDROID users are being urged to delete apps that may be stealing their data. Last month, cybersecurity firm Trend Micro released a new report that outlined several malware-laden apps for Android. These apps have been dropping malware on Android devices that can steal banking information, text messages, and other forms...
Trump’s Truth Social barred from Google Play over content moderation
Content moderation concerns are holding up the approval of former President Trump’s Truth Social app on Android devices, a Google spokesperson said Tuesday. Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes claimed last week that the Android version of the app was ready and waiting on Google’s approval. However, a Google...
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to access and use Google's 'My Activity' feature
As a data-driven company, Google gathers user information to help them build better products and services. This can be seen as a double-edged sword since creating a custom-made experience is challenging without giving up personal data. Even the best Android phones on the market suffer the same fate because they're powered by Google Play Services.
The Windows Club
How to see YouTube comment history
If you want to find what you commented in video five or ten years ago, follow this tutorial. Here is how you can see YouTube comment history on the official website. However, you must use the same Google account that you used to comment on a video in the past.
Google Chrome bug could let dodgy websites mess with your clipboard
The current, live version of Google Chrome - version 104 - saw the introduction of a bug that could compromise your sensitive data. Normally, clipboard writing event must be approved by a user, however the bug, found by security expert Jeff Johnson (opens in new tab), has been found to have removed this requirement.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “err_address_unreachable” error on Chrome
Chrome may show unusual or confusing errors at times. But, they are usually straightforward. For instance, when you get the ERR_ADDRESS_UNREACHABLE error, it simply means that Chrome is unable to access or load a specific website. The causes of such an error are mostly linked with issues with the server,...
technewstoday.com
How to Format a Hard Drive on Mac
Each operating system has its own procedures, even for basic, shared tasks like formatting a hard drive. It’s a simple operation and important to completely understand before you start. Your purpose for the drive after it’s done formatting will inform the choices you make during the formatting process. Of...
technewstoday.com
How to Connect Firestick to WiFi Without a Remote
If you have changed your Wi-Fi network or shifted to a new place, a firestick remote is required to connect your Firestick TV to Wi-Fi. Whether it’s your toddler, who damaged your Firestick remote, or your couch that ate it, not having a remote can be very problematic. Luckily,...
technewstoday.com
JAR File Not Opening on Windows? Here’s How to Fix It
JAR files, also called Java Archives files, are archives of Java class files. In a nutshell, JAR files are groups of files that can contain images, audio, visuals, etc., and can run as a single executable program when paired with the Java Runtime Environment. They are predominantly used by Java...
technewstoday.com
Back Camera Not Working on Android and iPhone? Try These 8 Fixes
If you are an influencer or social media fanatic, your day probably won’t pass without using the camera. However, sometimes it may disappoint you with frequent crashes or freezing. Generally, you experience these problems due to software bugs. However, some hardware failures and defects in the camera component can...
technewstoday.com
Email Not Working on Your Phone? 10 Ways to Fix it
Email provides users the comfort of getting their work-related and various other updates on their devices. It is possible that these email services may run into several issues like app crashing or email not sending/receiving. The issues related to email not working occurs because of common reasons such as invalid...
technewstoday.com
How to Use Compatibility Mode in Microsoft Edge
When Microsoft decided to discontinue Internet Explorer (IE), legacy/older websites that require IE were at risk of fading out. Considering this Microsoft introduced the compatibility or the Internet Explorer mode in Microsoft Edge. Microsoft uses the Chromium engine for the new sites and the Trident (MSHTML) engine for the old...
makeuseof.com
GTA6 Leaked, Microsoft Edge Adware, and Travel Through Time in Google Street View
If you're looking for the latest tips and tricks for the gadgets and devices you use, or want to know about the latest tech news that affects everyone, you should subscribe to this, the Really Useful Podcast. This week's show covers the GTA6 leak, Snapchat's new feature, adware in Microsoft's Edge browser, and how to time travel in Google Street View.
komando.com
10 tips for using Windows’ built-in photography apps (no extra downloads required!)
Who says you need a paid service or heavy software to store and edit photos? Unless you’re a professional photographer who is trying to work on client images, there’s no need to pay for a photo editing service. Instead of wasting money, turn to your trusty Windows computer....
Comments / 0