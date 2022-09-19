Read full article on original website
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
inputmag.com
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max — in pictures
Once again, there are two iPhone Pro models: the regular 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. The most notable change is the pill-shaped “Dynamic Island” which replaces the notch. It changes based on the activity.
technewstoday.com
How to Block Private Numbers on iPhone or Android?
Whenever you get a call from only a name that says ‘Private number’ and there’s no photo or any other detail, it’s never a good sign. These types of calls are usually always from spammers or potential hackers. Picking up such risky calls can lead to data loss and other security risks. What’s worse is that they’re completely anonymous, and you can’t call them back.
technewstoday.com
How to Make Shared Google Calendar?
Google came up with its own workspace in 2020 when the globe shifted to digitalization. Formerly known as Google Suite, Google Workspace includes GMail, GCalendar, GDrive, GDocs Editors, and GMeet. The remote workspace continues to be a great success due to its functionality. You can do a little bit of...
technewstoday.com
How to Connect Firestick to WiFi Without a Remote
If you have changed your Wi-Fi network or shifted to a new place, a firestick remote is required to connect your Firestick TV to Wi-Fi. Whether it’s your toddler, who damaged your Firestick remote, or your couch that ate it, not having a remote can be very problematic. Luckily,...
CNBC
Apple just released a major update for your iPhone — here's what's new and how to get it
Apple released its new iOS 16 software Monday, which means anyone with an iPhone 8 or newer can install the big update for the iPhone 14. IOS16 will let users unsend and edit iMessages, schedule emails, customize their iPhone's lock screen and more. Apple released its big new iOS 16...
technewstoday.com
Back Camera Not Working on Android and iPhone? Try These 8 Fixes
If you are an influencer or social media fanatic, your day probably won’t pass without using the camera. However, sometimes it may disappoint you with frequent crashes or freezing. Generally, you experience these problems due to software bugs. However, some hardware failures and defects in the camera component can...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Error Code 42 on Disney Plus?
If your streaming device has a connectivity error, you will encounter an error message while using Disney Plus. You must have come across error code 42 with the “We’re sorry; we’re having trouble connecting you to the service.‘ message when attempting to play a video. Since...
technewstoday.com
Kindle Fire Won’t Charge? Try These 6 Ways to Fix It
While Amazon Kindle Fire is a great device for ebook readers, its charging issues can be troublesome for users. There are times when your Kindle Fire won’t just charge. Although it displays a lightning bolt indicator, the battery percentage might not increase. Or you might not see a charging signal at all.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “err_address_unreachable” error on Chrome
Chrome may show unusual or confusing errors at times. But, they are usually straightforward. For instance, when you get the ERR_ADDRESS_UNREACHABLE error, it simply means that Chrome is unable to access or load a specific website. The causes of such an error are mostly linked with issues with the server,...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “ERR_SSL_VERSION_OR_CIPHER_MISMATCH” Error
The ERR_SSL_VERSION_OR_CIPHER_MISMATCH error occurs on Chromium-based browsers like Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. On Firefox, you’ll encounter the SSL_ERROR_NO_CYPHER_OVERLAP error instead. Regardless of the exact error code, the main reason you encounter this error is that the web server you’re trying to access uses outdated and insecure configurations like...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix ERR_CACHE_MISS Error on Google Chrome
ERR_CACHE_MISS is a common error in Google Chrome, which usually comes along with the Confirm Form Resubmission error. Many users have faced this error while browsing the internet, watching a video, or loading a page. This particular error is mainly caused by problems in the cache system, errors in Chrome...
technewstoday.com
9 Ways to Fix “Not Registered on Network” Error
You may get an error message “Not registered on Network” while trying to call someone via a network carrier on your Android phone. It means that your device’s Subscriber Identification Module(SIM) card cannot connect to the network and you can’t make or receive a phone call.
technewstoday.com
How To Empty Scratch Disks on Photoshop
Graphic design and manipulation software such as Photoshop utilize large amounts of data to process and complete tasks. Normally, these information are loaded into your system’s memory (RAM). Occasionally, however, the data size is so large that a scratch disk is required. Scratch disks are storage or space reserved...
Digital Trends
How to use your iPhone’s Sound Recognition feature
If your iPhone can run iOS 14 or later, you can set up the Sound Recognition feature, which alerts you to critical sounds — like a smoke alarm, doorbell, or crying baby. Even if you didn't hear the noise, you can still keep track of what's going on around you. Sound Recognition is an accessibility feature designed for people with hearing impairments, but it's also quite useful for those in noisy environments or on video chats where critical sounds can blend into the background or go unnoticed.
technewstoday.com
How to Attach Email in Outlook
The Outlook web allows you to access your email messages from any browser at any time, given you are connected to the Internet. However, delegating each new message to other people in your team or external people can get out of hand, especially when you receive a huge number of emails.
The iPhone 14 still can't perform a very simple task
Apple launched iOS 16 with much fanfare this week, and it's going head to head against Android 13. Both companies have equipped their latest offerings with all the machine-learning smarts you could imagine. They come with improved dictation, helpful image-to-text tools, and more. But there's one thing that's missing on iOS, and it's something that's taken for granted on the Android side of things. You can't use iMessage to schedule texts. Instead, you'll rely on a workaround that has you set up a calendar and an automated shortcut.
technewstoday.com
Email Not Working on Your Phone? 10 Ways to Fix it
Email provides users the comfort of getting their work-related and various other updates on their devices. It is possible that these email services may run into several issues like app crashing or email not sending/receiving. The issues related to email not working occurs because of common reasons such as invalid...
Android Authority
How to print from your iPhone or iPad
If you have AirPrint and a modern printer, it's a piece of cake. Printers may not be used as much as in the past, but they are still being used. What you may not realize is that you can print from your iPhone or iPad directly to a printer, as long as all the devices are on the same wi-fi network. Called AirPrint, this makes printing document attachments and images an effortless breeze. Let’s take a look at how to do it, and what you could do if your printer doesn’t support AirPrint.
Android Authority
How to forward a text message on the iPhone
If you need to forward a text message on the iPhone to someone else, you don’t have to go through any copy-and-paste hassle. iMessage has a built-in forwarding function — it’s just not terribly obvious where to find it. You can also have regular SMS messages automatically diverted to your iPad and Mac. We’ll be looking at both subjects in this article.
