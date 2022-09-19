Read full article on original website
Related
How to clear cache on Android
Caches are bits of files and data that apps save on your phone for speedy performance. So the next time you open the app, the cached data is preloaded instead of re-downloading it. But the problem with cached data is that it accumulates over time. And when cache data accumulates,...
Android Central
The best secret Android settings, and how to enable them
Before the age of monthly plans and the digital age, you had to manually enter a code into your phone's dialer to do things like checking your balance and account status. Believe it or not, those dialer codes — also known as USSD and MMI codes — are still useful today. Here's how you can use the best secret Android settings on your phone.
Ring unveils an intercom extension to remotely control access to your home
Amazon-owned Ring has introduced a Wi-Fi-connected intercom that beefs up your existing audio intercom system, but U.S. customers will have to wait a while.
How to block text messages on Android
Between corporate spam and unwelcome messages from who-knows-where, having a conversational kill switch in your digital tool kit is probably a good idea. Malicious texts can often hold threats to digital safety and security. As a result, many are beginning to search for ways to deal with excessive spam. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Google Chrome will protect your incognito tabs with your biometrics
Incognito browsing may not prevent your internet provider and other parties from tracking you, but it does hide your history and your cookies from your regular browsing session. And soon, it may also be possible to hide your incognito tabs from other people handling your Android phone or tablet. Google has activated a new flag in the current stable Chrome release that allows you to lock your currently open incognito tabs behind biometric authentication.
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!
There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
knowtechie.com
What is WhatsApp used for?
Anybody who spends time keeping in touch with family and friends worldwide probably already knows what WhatsApp is. Billions of people use it monthly worldwide to communicate and keep in touch. But, what exactly is WhatsApp used for? To some users, WhatsApp is essentially the greenish chat app they use...
technewstoday.com
How to Make Shared Google Calendar?
Google came up with its own workspace in 2020 when the globe shifted to digitalization. Formerly known as Google Suite, Google Workspace includes GMail, GCalendar, GDrive, GDocs Editors, and GMeet. The remote workspace continues to be a great success due to its functionality. You can do a little bit of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
7 Android Tips and Tricks to Improve Your Phone's Performance
Android 13 is finally here for supported Google Pixel devices, but if you can't currently update, there are other ways to improve your Android's performance without a major software overhaul. No matter if you have a Samsung Galaxy, Motorola or OnePlus -- you can optimize your battery life and speed up your phone by tinkering with the settings you already have.
How to download Android apps without the Google Play Store
Getting Android apps without using the official Google Play Store can be a bit of a gamble, depending on where you choose to get your apps. And some popular devices, like the best Amazon Fire tablets, don't come preloaded with the Google Play Store. While Android lets you install an APK from anywhere on the web, you want to be smart when selecting a source for those files. We recommend APKMirror because it is a brand we know and trust. This post shows you how to install or "sideload" APKs onto your Android phone or tablet using the service.
technewstoday.com
How to Connect Firestick to WiFi Without a Remote
If you have changed your Wi-Fi network or shifted to a new place, a firestick remote is required to connect your Firestick TV to Wi-Fi. Whether it’s your toddler, who damaged your Firestick remote, or your couch that ate it, not having a remote can be very problematic. Luckily,...
technewstoday.com
9 Ways to Fix “Not Registered on Network” Error
You may get an error message “Not registered on Network” while trying to call someone via a network carrier on your Android phone. It means that your device’s Subscriber Identification Module(SIM) card cannot connect to the network and you can’t make or receive a phone call.
technewstoday.com
How to Format a Hard Drive on Mac
Each operating system has its own procedures, even for basic, shared tasks like formatting a hard drive. It’s a simple operation and important to completely understand before you start. Your purpose for the drive after it’s done formatting will inform the choices you make during the formatting process. Of...
technewstoday.com
Kindle Fire Won’t Charge? Try These 6 Ways to Fix It
While Amazon Kindle Fire is a great device for ebook readers, its charging issues can be troublesome for users. There are times when your Kindle Fire won’t just charge. Although it displays a lightning bolt indicator, the battery percentage might not increase. Or you might not see a charging signal at all.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Error Code 42 on Disney Plus?
If your streaming device has a connectivity error, you will encounter an error message while using Disney Plus. You must have come across error code 42 with the “We’re sorry; we’re having trouble connecting you to the service.‘ message when attempting to play a video. Since...
Android Authority
How to remove malware from an Android device
There are also steps you can take to make sure malware doesn't return. Many people think cell phones are not subject to computer threats like viruses. So it is no surprise that not many people know how to remove malware from an Android phone or tablet. It is very similar to what you do to keep a PC or laptop safe. Many of the products available for Android devices are from the same companies that have been protecting computers for years. There are also steps you can take yourself to make sure malware does not return. Let’s review your options.
Samsung Galaxy S22's third One UI 5 beta fixes animations and adds new app icons
In early August, Samsung kickstarted the Android 13-based One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22. A few weeks later, the company rolled out the second beta and expanded the program to more countries. Now, nearly a month after that, the Korean giant has dropped the third One UI 5 beta firmware for the Galaxy S22. Typically, Samsung releases a new beta once every 2-3 weeks, but it seemingly had to delay the third beta's release to fix some issues with animations in the previous builds.
How to retrieve deleted texts on your Samsung phone
An accidental scroll, a system crash, a child playing with your phone — they all have one thing in common. They can easily make you the victim of data loss. When this happens, you might immediately scroll to find the recycling bin. Unfortunately, most Android phones don't have a...
makeuseof.com
How to Password Protect a Folder on Windows 11
Microsoft offers a lot of added security with Windows 11, thanks to its underlying TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module) hardware requirement. However, you may still want to add an extra layer of security to safeguard important documents and media. Unfortunately, Windows 11 does not let you directly lock (password protect) a folder, but there are a few workarounds.
