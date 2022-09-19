Read full article on original website
Fix: Unexpected Kernel Mode Trap BSoD Error
Unexpected Kernel Mode Trap is a blue screen error that appears when the kernel fails to catch the exception or trap generated by the CPU. This error also happens when system files such as drivers take up excessive stack space, which are fixed and set by the system, causing the kernel stack to overflow.
How to Enable or Disable Secure Boot for ASUS Motherboard
Secure boot is a security feature on your PC that checks the digital signature of each driver, operating system (OS), and even boot software like EFI applications. Only if they are valid can you boot into your OS. This way you prevent external threats that load during the boot loading...
How to Create Bootable USB Flash Drive in Windows
Having a bootable USB Flash Drive on hand is a good idea in case you ever need to troubleshoot booting issues or simply install Windows. Windows offers multiple ways to create bootable USBs, from native tools like Diskpart and official ones like the Media Creation Tool to popular third-party options like Rufus.
Back Camera Not Working on Android and iPhone? Try These 8 Fixes
If you are an influencer or social media fanatic, your day probably won’t pass without using the camera. However, sometimes it may disappoint you with frequent crashes or freezing. Generally, you experience these problems due to software bugs. However, some hardware failures and defects in the camera component can...
PS5 Has No Sound? 8 Ways to Fix it
Sony’s latest gaming console, the PlayStation 5, is popular and powerful. Video, audio, and controller performance is a stark improvement compared to the PS4. It’s not free of errors, though; for example: how to fix PS5 has no sound error?. Audio output failures and glitches are common for...
How to Fix “Make: Command Not Found” Error
The Make Command Not Found error indicates that the make utility is either not installed on the system or it’s not present in the PATH variable. On Linux, make is often preinstalled or included with package sets like build-essential. On Mac, it’s included with the Xcode command line tools, whereas on Windows, you must manually install it.
How to Fix “err_address_unreachable” error on Chrome
Chrome may show unusual or confusing errors at times. But, they are usually straightforward. For instance, when you get the ERR_ADDRESS_UNREACHABLE error, it simply means that Chrome is unable to access or load a specific website. The causes of such an error are mostly linked with issues with the server,...
How to Fix “ERR_SSL_VERSION_OR_CIPHER_MISMATCH” Error
The ERR_SSL_VERSION_OR_CIPHER_MISMATCH error occurs on Chromium-based browsers like Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. On Firefox, you’ll encounter the SSL_ERROR_NO_CYPHER_OVERLAP error instead. Regardless of the exact error code, the main reason you encounter this error is that the web server you’re trying to access uses outdated and insecure configurations like...
9 Ways to Fix “Not Registered on Network” Error
You may get an error message “Not registered on Network” while trying to call someone via a network carrier on your Android phone. It means that your device’s Subscriber Identification Module(SIM) card cannot connect to the network and you can’t make or receive a phone call.
How to Use Compatibility Mode in Microsoft Edge
When Microsoft decided to discontinue Internet Explorer (IE), legacy/older websites that require IE were at risk of fading out. Considering this Microsoft introduced the compatibility or the Internet Explorer mode in Microsoft Edge. Microsoft uses the Chromium engine for the new sites and the Trident (MSHTML) engine for the old...
How to Screenshot on Acer Laptop?
Whether it’s important information, an internet meme, or a fun video game, the screenshot feature comes handy to capture and save them for later. The Print screen key on your Acer laptop is the simplest way to take a screenshot. This method, however, will capture your entire screen. Luckily,...
5 Ways to Fix Mac “Startup Disk Almost Full” Error Message
Mac computers usually come out of the box with a single disk drive. This is your Mac’s startup disk. It’s what your computer uses to boot up regularly. And if you don’t add any extra storage, it will likely fill fast, and you will see a “Your startup disk is almost full” error on the screen.
How to Fix ERR_CACHE_MISS Error on Google Chrome
ERR_CACHE_MISS is a common error in Google Chrome, which usually comes along with the Confirm Form Resubmission error. Many users have faced this error while browsing the internet, watching a video, or loading a page. This particular error is mainly caused by problems in the cache system, errors in Chrome...
Best Panel Type For Gaming
The major part of an excellent gaming experience is viewing the gameplay on the monitor. The monitors are categorized in terms of several parameters, such as the backlight mechanism, lighting position, panel type, and more. But among these, the panel type significantly affects the response time, color reproduction, and picture details, which directly impact the gameplay.
How to Turn Off PS4 Controller?
The DualShock 4 controller is reliable, comfortable, and long-lasting. Their battery lasts 4 to 8 hours, and the maximum battery life decreases over time. To improve battery life, you should learn how to turn off PS4 controllers. Depending on your controller’s performance, the battery may last more or less than...
Nintendo Switch Battery Draining Fast? How to Fix It
While you can always use the Switch with its power cable plugged in, one of its most appealing features is its portability. When the battery is working well and holding a charge, you can play for hours with nary a wall outlet in sight. However, the efficiency of any battery drains over time, and any seasoned Switch player can attest that it happens on the console too.
How to Play Steam Games on Oculus Quest 2
It’s no secret that Steam is home to thousands of video games. Except for some exclusive titles, you can find pretty much any game you’re searching for. This also includes VR titles, which, for some reason, are attracting a lot of attention from newer generations. You’ll need a...
What Generation is My iPad? How to Find It
You may never require to memorize your iPad’s Generation, but getting the idea about the model you use has an added benefit. For instance, if you are planning to buy accessories or if your iPad has some problem in such cases you will need accurate information about your device.
How to Change Samsung TV Picture Size?
Samsung TVs are well known for their vivid image quality. However, if you are not satisfied with what they offer, you can easily change the picture size and watch the TV as per your preferences. Changing picture size is essential to fit your picture depending upon what you are watching....
