Read full article on original website
Related
technewstoday.com
How to Format a Hard Drive on Mac
Each operating system has its own procedures, even for basic, shared tasks like formatting a hard drive. It’s a simple operation and important to completely understand before you start. Your purpose for the drive after it’s done formatting will inform the choices you make during the formatting process. Of...
technewstoday.com
JAR File Not Opening on Windows? Here’s How to Fix It
JAR files, also called Java Archives files, are archives of Java class files. In a nutshell, JAR files are groups of files that can contain images, audio, visuals, etc., and can run as a single executable program when paired with the Java Runtime Environment. They are predominantly used by Java...
technewstoday.com
Back Camera Not Working on Android and iPhone? Try These 8 Fixes
If you are an influencer or social media fanatic, your day probably won’t pass without using the camera. However, sometimes it may disappoint you with frequent crashes or freezing. Generally, you experience these problems due to software bugs. However, some hardware failures and defects in the camera component can...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “err_address_unreachable” error on Chrome
Chrome may show unusual or confusing errors at times. But, they are usually straightforward. For instance, when you get the ERR_ADDRESS_UNREACHABLE error, it simply means that Chrome is unable to access or load a specific website. The causes of such an error are mostly linked with issues with the server,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
technewstoday.com
5 Ways to Fix “This device can perform faster” Error
When connecting an external USB device to your system, the error “This device can perform faster” might pop up several times above the notification area on your desktop. Generally, when your device mismatches the USB port, you encounter this message. And, since this results in a transfer speed lower than the device/port’s potential, your system is trying to tell if the device can perform faster.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “ERR_SSL_VERSION_OR_CIPHER_MISMATCH” Error
The ERR_SSL_VERSION_OR_CIPHER_MISMATCH error occurs on Chromium-based browsers like Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. On Firefox, you’ll encounter the SSL_ERROR_NO_CYPHER_OVERLAP error instead. Regardless of the exact error code, the main reason you encounter this error is that the web server you’re trying to access uses outdated and insecure configurations like...
technewstoday.com
How to Create Bootable USB Flash Drive in Windows
Having a bootable USB Flash Drive on hand is a good idea in case you ever need to troubleshoot booting issues or simply install Windows. Windows offers multiple ways to create bootable USBs, from native tools like Diskpart and official ones like the Media Creation Tool to popular third-party options like Rufus.
technewstoday.com
9 Ways to Fix “Not Registered on Network” Error
You may get an error message “Not registered on Network” while trying to call someone via a network carrier on your Android phone. It means that your device’s Subscriber Identification Module(SIM) card cannot connect to the network and you can’t make or receive a phone call.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
technewstoday.com
Email Not Working on Your Phone? 10 Ways to Fix it
Email provides users the comfort of getting their work-related and various other updates on their devices. It is possible that these email services may run into several issues like app crashing or email not sending/receiving. The issues related to email not working occurs because of common reasons such as invalid...
technewstoday.com
Kindle Fire Won’t Charge? Try These 6 Ways to Fix It
While Amazon Kindle Fire is a great device for ebook readers, its charging issues can be troublesome for users. There are times when your Kindle Fire won’t just charge. Although it displays a lightning bolt indicator, the battery percentage might not increase. Or you might not see a charging signal at all.
technewstoday.com
[Solved] “Could Not Connect to Steam Network” Error
Sometimes, when you try to launch Steam, you may be greeted with an error that says “Could Not Connect to Steam Network,” and it fails to open even when you try multiple times. Normally, a simple restart of your PC and router will fix this issue. But if...
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Blank Rows in Google Sheets
Unnecessary blank rows in your sheets can get in the way of making your document look more presentable. The “Right click and Delete” option may get rid of one empty row, but that won’t be an effective strategy for several pages of Google Sheets. Thankfully, there are...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “Make: Command Not Found” Error
The Make Command Not Found error indicates that the make utility is either not installed on the system or it’s not present in the PATH variable. On Linux, make is often preinstalled or included with package sets like build-essential. On Mac, it’s included with the Xcode command line tools, whereas on Windows, you must manually install it.
technewstoday.com
How to Destroy and Dispose An Old Laptop
We are progressing very rapidly such that the gadgets and devices we use today get obsolete within a few years. If you wish to destroy your laptop because it has become outdated for you or its consuming space, you can always donate or sell it. You can also salvage its part in new devices. You would not want to contribute to the “global chip shortage” by destroying usable chips.
technewstoday.com
5 Ways to Fix Mac “Startup Disk Almost Full” Error Message
Mac computers usually come out of the box with a single disk drive. This is your Mac’s startup disk. It’s what your computer uses to boot up regularly. And if you don’t add any extra storage, it will likely fill fast, and you will see a “Your startup disk is almost full” error on the screen.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Error Code 42 on Disney Plus?
If your streaming device has a connectivity error, you will encounter an error message while using Disney Plus. You must have come across error code 42 with the “We’re sorry; we’re having trouble connecting you to the service.‘ message when attempting to play a video. Since...
technewstoday.com
Fix: Unexpected Kernel Mode Trap BSoD Error
Unexpected Kernel Mode Trap is a blue screen error that appears when the kernel fails to catch the exception or trap generated by the CPU. This error also happens when system files such as drivers take up excessive stack space, which are fixed and set by the system, causing the kernel stack to overflow.
technewstoday.com
How to Enable or Disable Secure Boot for ASUS Motherboard
Secure boot is a security feature on your PC that checks the digital signature of each driver, operating system (OS), and even boot software like EFI applications. Only if they are valid can you boot into your OS. This way you prevent external threats that load during the boot loading...
technewstoday.com
How to Connect Firestick to WiFi Without a Remote
If you have changed your Wi-Fi network or shifted to a new place, a firestick remote is required to connect your Firestick TV to Wi-Fi. Whether it’s your toddler, who damaged your Firestick remote, or your couch that ate it, not having a remote can be very problematic. Luckily,...
technewstoday.com
SteelSeries Mic Not Working? Try These 6 Fixes
SteelSeries headsets are the preferred choice for gamers if they want a high-quality audio experience when gaming. They also come with detachable microphones. However, sometimes, the microphone may not work and puts a damper on your gaming experience. This issue usually results due to improper microphone settings or device issues....
Comments / 0