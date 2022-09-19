Read full article on original website
How to Fix Blue Screen Error on Nintendo Switch
If you’re seeing a blue screen on your Nintendo Switch, don’t panic. It can be a sign of a few different problems, not all of which means you’re going to have to send it in for repair. As long as it isn’t cracked or physically damaged, other avenues exist to explore before seeking professional guidance.
How to Fix ERR_CACHE_MISS Error on Google Chrome
ERR_CACHE_MISS is a common error in Google Chrome, which usually comes along with the Confirm Form Resubmission error. Many users have faced this error while browsing the internet, watching a video, or loading a page. This particular error is mainly caused by problems in the cache system, errors in Chrome...
5 Ways to Fix Mac “Startup Disk Almost Full” Error Message
Mac computers usually come out of the box with a single disk drive. This is your Mac’s startup disk. It’s what your computer uses to boot up regularly. And if you don’t add any extra storage, it will likely fill fast, and you will see a “Your startup disk is almost full” error on the screen.
How to See Who Is Using Netflix Account?
Even with the Premium membership plan, Netflix only allows streaming from four devices at once. If more than the designated number of people open Netflix at the same time, anyone can get kicked out. You may count the authorized people using the account and find an extra person. In such...
5 Ways to Fix “This device can perform faster” Error
When connecting an external USB device to your system, the error “This device can perform faster” might pop up several times above the notification area on your desktop. Generally, when your device mismatches the USB port, you encounter this message. And, since this results in a transfer speed lower than the device/port’s potential, your system is trying to tell if the device can perform faster.
How to Fix “ERR_SSL_VERSION_OR_CIPHER_MISMATCH” Error
The ERR_SSL_VERSION_OR_CIPHER_MISMATCH error occurs on Chromium-based browsers like Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. On Firefox, you’ll encounter the SSL_ERROR_NO_CYPHER_OVERLAP error instead. Regardless of the exact error code, the main reason you encounter this error is that the web server you’re trying to access uses outdated and insecure configurations like...
Back Camera Not Working on Android and iPhone? Try These 8 Fixes
If you are an influencer or social media fanatic, your day probably won’t pass without using the camera. However, sometimes it may disappoint you with frequent crashes or freezing. Generally, you experience these problems due to software bugs. However, some hardware failures and defects in the camera component can...
How to Connect Firestick to WiFi Without a Remote
If you have changed your Wi-Fi network or shifted to a new place, a firestick remote is required to connect your Firestick TV to Wi-Fi. Whether it’s your toddler, who damaged your Firestick remote, or your couch that ate it, not having a remote can be very problematic. Luckily,...
How to Format a Hard Drive on Mac
Each operating system has its own procedures, even for basic, shared tasks like formatting a hard drive. It’s a simple operation and important to completely understand before you start. Your purpose for the drive after it’s done formatting will inform the choices you make during the formatting process. Of...
"Don't Worry Darling" Is Beautiful, Dazzling, But It Will Leave You With A Lot Of Questions
Once again, Florence Pugh brings her crying face A-game to the table.
How to Create Bootable USB Flash Drive in Windows
Having a bootable USB Flash Drive on hand is a good idea in case you ever need to troubleshoot booting issues or simply install Windows. Windows offers multiple ways to create bootable USBs, from native tools like Diskpart and official ones like the Media Creation Tool to popular third-party options like Rufus.
How to Screen Mirror iPhone to Samsung TV?
Screen mirroring is a handy feature that lets you cast your iPhone screen to the TV. Originating as Airplay, the feature is now updated and known as Airplay 2. It is available on most Apple devices and easily helps connect your iPhone to Samsung TV. Screen mirroring your iPhone to...
Nintendo Switch Battery Draining Fast? How to Fix It
While you can always use the Switch with its power cable plugged in, one of its most appealing features is its portability. When the battery is working well and holding a charge, you can play for hours with nary a wall outlet in sight. However, the efficiency of any battery drains over time, and any seasoned Switch player can attest that it happens on the console too.
How to Change Samsung TV Picture Size?
Samsung TVs are well known for their vivid image quality. However, if you are not satisfied with what they offer, you can easily change the picture size and watch the TV as per your preferences. Changing picture size is essential to fit your picture depending upon what you are watching....
How to Use Compatibility Mode in Microsoft Edge
When Microsoft decided to discontinue Internet Explorer (IE), legacy/older websites that require IE were at risk of fading out. Considering this Microsoft introduced the compatibility or the Internet Explorer mode in Microsoft Edge. Microsoft uses the Chromium engine for the new sites and the Trident (MSHTML) engine for the old...
[Solved] Microsoft Store “Something Happened on Our End”
When users try to download or try to update applications on their Windows device, they may encounter an error message saying “Something Happened on Our End”. This error halts any ongoing processes in the Microsoft Store essentially stopping the users from completing their objective. Normally this issue arises...
How to Change Signature in Outlook
Signatures are a great time-saving feature in Outlook for making a good first impression on your emails. When you create a signature on the account, it gets added to every new message you compose. An email signature typically includes Your name, Title, Company, Display Picture (optional), and Disclaimer. You can, however, add additional information to make it more professional.
How to Play Steam Games on Oculus Quest 2
It’s no secret that Steam is home to thousands of video games. Except for some exclusive titles, you can find pretty much any game you’re searching for. This also includes VR titles, which, for some reason, are attracting a lot of attention from newer generations. You’ll need a...
How to Restart Chrome Without Losing Tabs
Let’s be real; we love going overboard with keeping several tabs open on your browser. This inevitably causes the websites to perform slower, and we might have to resort to restart Google Chrome. However, you don’t have to lose the tabs you already have open on your browser. Google...
What is Reddit Karma? How to Increase It
The more you use and interact on Reddit, the better your Karma will be. Karma basically means receiving what you give. Karma is a score/points system in Reddit that increases alongside the number of upvotes you get. Here, you will receive upvotes based on your contribution to the subreddit community.
