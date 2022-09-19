Read full article on original website
WWL-TV
Multiple Louisiana schools victims of 'swatting' incidents
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. — Many schools across Louisiana became victim of ‘swatting’ incidents Thursday, prompting massive emergency response from law enforcement agencies who feared active shooter situations. Swatting is a crime in which someone calls in a fake report of a mass casualty or active shooter incident,...
One dead, one injured after boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain
SLIDELL, La. — One man is dead and another person was hurt after a boat capsized in Lake Pontchartrain Thursday morning. Lt. Joel Cromp with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed that two people were on the boat when it capsized. "They were trawling for shrimp and...
Death of St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Inmate Being Investigated
The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office has asked a separate agency to investigate the death of an inmate at their jail. According to officials with the St. Martin Sheriff's Office, they have requested that an investigation be conducted by detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. The press release from...
La. trooper placed on leave after sex-related arrest while attending out-of-state conference
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police has placed one of its troopers on administrative leave after he was arrested for an alleged sex crime while attending a conference in South Dakota. Kirk Thibodeaux, 44, of Port Allen, was arrested for allegedly hiring for sexual activity, according to the...
Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-10 After Vehicle Collides with Guardrail
Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-10 After Vehicle Collides with Guardrail. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 eastbound near milepost 114 (between Breaux Bridge and Henderson) in St. Martin Parish just after midnight on September 21, 2022. Karalan Hayes, 25, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on US 171 After an 18-Wheeler Collided with the Farm Tractor He Was Driving
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on US 171 After an 18-Wheeler Collided with the Farm Tractor He Was Driving. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – On September 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 171 south of Noble, Louisiana, at around 1:20 p.m. Edwin G. Procell, 68, was killed in the accident.
Crash on Interstate 10: Lake Charles Woman Dies in Suspected Drowsy Driving Tragedy
A passenger is dead following an overnight crash on Interstate 10 between Breaux and Henderson.
Suspected Louisiana Fentanyl Trafficker Arrested while in Possession of a Reported $20,000+ in Drugs
Suspected Louisiana Fentanyl Trafficker Arrested while in Possession of a Reported $20,000+ in Drugs. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that over the past month, Narcotics investigators investigated suspected Baton Rouge area fentanyl trafficker Rashee Scruggs. Agents were able to conduct three controlled purchases of fentanyl from Scruggs. On September 19, 2022, EBRSO Narcotics Agents, along with Intelligence and K-9, executed a search warrant at Scruggs’ residence on Peerless Street and seized 7.5 ounces of fentanyl (valued at $14,000), 4.1 ounces of crack cocaine (valued at $4,000), 2.7 ounces of powder cocaine (valued at $2,500), 4.5 ounces of methamphetamine (pressed pills), 19.5 ounces of marijuana, 3 digital scales, $9,608 in currency (pending seizure).
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Wire Theft After Authorities Install Cameras at Business Experiencing Numerous Burglaries
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Wire Theft After Authorities Install Cameras at Business Experiencing Numerous Burglaries. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 19, 2022, that on Saturday, September 17, at around 5:30 a.m., CPSO deputies were summoned to a business on Highway 1256 in Sulphur, Louisiana, in connection to a burglary in progress. Due to numerous burglaries at the business, CPSO investigators had previously installed video cameras on the premises and were notified that morning of unknown individuals on the property.
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 20, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Catherine Campbell Williams, age 69, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud After Allegedly Selling Fraudulent Insurance Policies
Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud After Allegedly Selling Fraudulent Insurance Policies. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police revealed on September 21, 2022, that in June 2021, Troopers from the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) initiated an investigation into a Marrero firm selling fraudulent insurance policies. The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) informed troopers that personnel from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
Doctor Indicted in Court in Louisiana for Tax Evasion
Doctor Indicted in Court in Louisiana for Tax Evasion. Louisiana – Melissa Rose Barrett, 48, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Clive, Iowa, was charged with tax evasion by a federal grand jury in a Louisiana court recently. Barrett appeared in court for her arraignment and pled not guilty to the allegations against her.
Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project
Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – On September 17, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that in January 2022, the Caddo Parish Constable’s Office requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) to investigate an accusation of fraud by a public officer. The public official was named Mooringsport Mayor William Chester Coffman, 54.
Tropics Update: Two Named Storms, One Gulf Storm Possible Soon
One storm could be threatening the Gulf of Mexico by next week, while another is quickly developing off the coast of Africa, according to the National Hurricane Center. There are five total systems on the NHC's radar right now. Two of them, Hurricane Fiona and Tropical Storm Gaston, are not a threat to the United States. One is deep into the Atlantic and headed toward the Gulf of Mexico, one is in the Atlantic, and one is just off the coast of Africa.
40 Students on Board Alabama School Bus When Driver was Allegedly Under the Influence
A school bus driver in Alabama has reportedly been arrested on multiple counts of reckless endangerment after an investigation led officials to believe that she was driving under the influence. Video shows the driver swerving on and off of the roadway while 40 students were on board. Reports say that...
Power Rankings: Best Steaks In SW Louisiana
4. Fezzo’s - Scott. If your favorite steak joint didn't make the list, tell us where it is in the comments of our Facebook post.
Former Louisiana resident rides out Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico
Jason Routzahn, a former New Orleanian who now lives in Puerto Rico, is giving us a sense of what it's like on the island after riding out the storm.
magnoliareporter.com
North Louisiana highway projects receive funding
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced this week that 22 projects around the state received bids recently. Fifteen contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $105.1 million. North Louisiana projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:. Bridge Replacement and Repair:. Replacement of Middle Fork Bayou and...
LDH rescinds COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Louisiana students
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Parents and guardians have stood together in opposition to the COVID-19 shot being a requirement for children to attend school. On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, it has been announced that the Louisiana Department of Health decided to rescind the mandate for Louisiana students. According to reports, Attorney General Jeff Landry […]
Abbeville Meridional
Wells brought water, and Mowata
David Abbott, who came to Crowley from Michigan in 1888 and settled down to grow rice, was not the first farmer to realize that we needed more than rainfall to irrigate a big field of water-loving rice. But he is credited with being the first one to do something about it.
