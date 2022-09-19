ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Spinal Column

Teacher of the Year receives a new car

“Stunned, surprised and wonderful” is the way Heritage Elementary kindergarten teacher Mallory Chiesa describes the moment when she was honored with a surprise parked just outside her school September 12. Chiesa received a two-year lease on a GMC Terrain as a reward for being named the Elementary School Teacher of the Year for the 2021-22 school year for Huron Valley Schools (HVS).
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Oxford school board president explains his sudden resignation

The former president of the Oxford board of education says he worked hard to get answers to questions, demand accountability from the district and create a timeline of what happened after the Nov. 30 school massacre at Oxford High, but alleges district lawyers withheld documents, preventing him from making a difference.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wgrt.com

Port Huron Parks & Recreation Needs Your Help

Port Huron has some of the most beautiful scenery around, its parks and beaches are a wonderful place for families to spend the summer. To help improve these areas, Port Huron Parks & Recreation is asking residents to fill out a brief survey. The survey will help them update and...
PORT HURON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Huron, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Port Huron, MI
The Oakland Press

Are deer a nuisance in Oakland County? You can have a say

Many officials say deer overpopulation is causing increased complaints from residents about car-deer crashes and concerns about the animals spreading Lyme disease and other illnesses. Oakland had more car-deer crashes than any other Michigan county last year, recording 1,853 incidents, according to the Office of Highway Safety Planning. You can...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Two Oakland County businesses announce layoffs

Two companies with employees in Oakland County have announced layoffs. Each filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letters with the state. North Carolina Power Home Solar LLC, doing business as Pink Energy, closed its Troy facility at 500 Stephenson Highway on Sept. 12, eliminating at least 500 positions. Company officials declined to give a specific number of cuts, but the state requires a WARN letter for cuts affecting 500 or more employees.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
visitdetroit.com

5 Macomb County Orchards to Visit This Fall

In Macomb County, the perfect fall weekend consists of a crisp walk along the Clinton River Nature Trail, cheering on the Detroit Lions, and nonetheless, a Saturday picking apples at a local orchard. The thought of enjoying warm cider and donuts after an afternoon of apple picking makes saying goodbye...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Residents rankled at parking lot proposal that would raze homes in Grosse Pointe Park

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich.(FOX2) - Grosse Pointe Park is looking to convert a residential area into parking lots for local businesses - but not everyone is on board. "I didn’t move here in 2015 because I thought, ‘You know what’s going to be great? They’re going to tear down a bunch of houses and we’re going to have parking lots,’" said one resident.
GROSSE POINTE PARK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The St Clair Chamber#The Blue Water Chamber#Nacw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Port Huron to buy new multi-use truck for $228,000

It’s not cheap to take care of a city. The Port Huron city council unanimously approved the purchase of a new dump truck for a total of $227,637 from two separate contractors. The council took the action at its regular meeting Sept. 12. “It comes in two parts,” said...
PORT HURON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Foodie Fair returns to Eastern Market this weekend

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Foodie Fair is back on at Eastern Market this coming weekend with the annual edible bonanza kicking off in Shed 5. The big day invites both experienced and novice chefs to the table for a "one-of-a-kind shopping and selling experience." There's a new segment of the food show with the event running alongside a vegan food fair as well.
DETROIT, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Marine City Mayor calls for end to negative rhetoric in the city

Says social media posts and endless emails hurting progress. “If I tell you that the sky is green the sky is green, the sky is green and if I keep saying it, will you start beliveing it?”. Those are the words Marine City Mayor Cheryl Vercammen shared at the start...
MARINE CITY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit riverfront mansion for sale at $2.2 million

Only a handful of single-family houses in Detroit can claim to have direct, private water frontage along the Detroit River. A home on the city's east side next door to the Manoogian Mansion is one of them and it’s on the market for $2.2 million. This waterfront home built in 1921 on a 0.69-acre lot boasts direct views of The Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle and of downtown Detroit from its backyard. ...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

New Joe Louis Greenway will stretch through 23 communities, 4 cities

A new $240 million greenway continues to take shape in Detroit and portions of Wayne County that will eventually connect nearly two dozen neighborhoods and give pedestrians and bikers a place to explore as early as next spring. Stretching 27.5 miles, the Joe Louis Greenway will be a biking and...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy