Spinal Column
Teacher of the Year receives a new car
“Stunned, surprised and wonderful” is the way Heritage Elementary kindergarten teacher Mallory Chiesa describes the moment when she was honored with a surprise parked just outside her school September 12. Chiesa received a two-year lease on a GMC Terrain as a reward for being named the Elementary School Teacher of the Year for the 2021-22 school year for Huron Valley Schools (HVS).
Detroit News
Oxford school board president explains his sudden resignation
The former president of the Oxford board of education says he worked hard to get answers to questions, demand accountability from the district and create a timeline of what happened after the Nov. 30 school massacre at Oxford High, but alleges district lawyers withheld documents, preventing him from making a difference.
wgrt.com
Port Huron Parks & Recreation Needs Your Help
Port Huron has some of the most beautiful scenery around, its parks and beaches are a wonderful place for families to spend the summer. To help improve these areas, Port Huron Parks & Recreation is asking residents to fill out a brief survey. The survey will help them update and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
No threats found after precautionary lockdowns at 4 schools in Rochester Community School District
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – No credible threats were found after an alarm sparked precautionary lockdowns Tuesday at four schools within the Rochester Community School District. An alarm sounded at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 20) that indicated Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills had been placed on lockdown. School...
The Oakland Press
Are deer a nuisance in Oakland County? You can have a say
Many officials say deer overpopulation is causing increased complaints from residents about car-deer crashes and concerns about the animals spreading Lyme disease and other illnesses. Oakland had more car-deer crashes than any other Michigan county last year, recording 1,853 incidents, according to the Office of Highway Safety Planning. You can...
The Oakland Press
Two Oakland County businesses announce layoffs
Two companies with employees in Oakland County have announced layoffs. Each filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letters with the state. North Carolina Power Home Solar LLC, doing business as Pink Energy, closed its Troy facility at 500 Stephenson Highway on Sept. 12, eliminating at least 500 positions. Company officials declined to give a specific number of cuts, but the state requires a WARN letter for cuts affecting 500 or more employees.
visitdetroit.com
5 Macomb County Orchards to Visit This Fall
In Macomb County, the perfect fall weekend consists of a crisp walk along the Clinton River Nature Trail, cheering on the Detroit Lions, and nonetheless, a Saturday picking apples at a local orchard. The thought of enjoying warm cider and donuts after an afternoon of apple picking makes saying goodbye...
fox2detroit.com
Residents rankled at parking lot proposal that would raze homes in Grosse Pointe Park
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich.(FOX2) - Grosse Pointe Park is looking to convert a residential area into parking lots for local businesses - but not everyone is on board. "I didn’t move here in 2015 because I thought, ‘You know what’s going to be great? They’re going to tear down a bunch of houses and we’re going to have parking lots,’" said one resident.
Police on scene, students evacuated at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills
Police officers are on the scene at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills, where students have been evacuated. Official said there are no known injuries.
planetdetroit.org
One of Detroit’s most powerful families is displacing east side residents
Co-published with BridgeDetroit. In May, a representative for Crown Enterprises, a real estate firm owned by the Moroun family, knocked on Savannah Lewis’ door and offered her $90,000 to move out of the home she has lived in for six decades. The 92-year-old said she was given three days’...
fox2detroit.com
Ethan Crumbley, accused Oxford school mass shooter to remain in adult jail
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ethan Crumbley will remain in adult jail, an Oakland County Circuit Court Judge ordered Thursday. The accused Oxford school shooter has been incarcerated in the Oakland County Jail since he was arrested last year. Circuit Court Judge Kwame Rowe presided over the decision, maintaineing that...
nbc25news.com
Three men, all above the age of 70, injured in Oakland County crash
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Three men have been hospitalized after a crash in Rochester Hills on Wednesday. Police ay that a woman driving a Jeep ran a red light at the corner of Adams and Avon Rd. shortly after 11:15 a.m. A 75-year-old man driving a Honda began to turn...
fox2detroit.com
Oxford school massacre updates • 3 juveniles charged in Fraser teen's death • Blight near Detroit daycare
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - Ethan Crumbley is back in court for his monthly adult jail review, the required hearing that juveniles staying in an adult facility must have for a judge to assess the needs of the person incarcerated. And Circuit Court Judge presiding over the decisions has maintained that...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Port Huron to buy new multi-use truck for $228,000
It’s not cheap to take care of a city. The Port Huron city council unanimously approved the purchase of a new dump truck for a total of $227,637 from two separate contractors. The council took the action at its regular meeting Sept. 12. “It comes in two parts,” said...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Foodie Fair returns to Eastern Market this weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Foodie Fair is back on at Eastern Market this coming weekend with the annual edible bonanza kicking off in Shed 5. The big day invites both experienced and novice chefs to the table for a "one-of-a-kind shopping and selling experience." There's a new segment of the food show with the event running alongside a vegan food fair as well.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Marine City Mayor calls for end to negative rhetoric in the city
Says social media posts and endless emails hurting progress. “If I tell you that the sky is green the sky is green, the sky is green and if I keep saying it, will you start beliveing it?”. Those are the words Marine City Mayor Cheryl Vercammen shared at the start...
Detroit riverfront mansion for sale at $2.2 million
Only a handful of single-family houses in Detroit can claim to have direct, private water frontage along the Detroit River. A home on the city's east side next door to the Manoogian Mansion is one of them and it’s on the market for $2.2 million. This waterfront home built in 1921 on a 0.69-acre lot boasts direct views of The Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle and of downtown Detroit from its backyard. ...
Detroit News
New Joe Louis Greenway will stretch through 23 communities, 4 cities
A new $240 million greenway continues to take shape in Detroit and portions of Wayne County that will eventually connect nearly two dozen neighborhoods and give pedestrians and bikers a place to explore as early as next spring. Stretching 27.5 miles, the Joe Louis Greenway will be a biking and...
Here's the punishment for Warren councilman who handcuffed woman over BLM stickers
A Warren city councilman accused of chasing down and handcuffing a woman who put Black Lives Matter stickers on yard signs for then-President Donald Trump has pleaded no contest to a lesser offense. Warren City Councilman Edward Kabacinski entered the plea Monday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe, the day...
