tipranks.com
FUSN, CAMP, or IREN: Which “Strong Buy” Penny Stock has Over 200% Upside Potential?
For investors having a risk appetite for penny stocks, here we will discuss three attractive stocks that Wall Street is bullish on – a clinical-stage biopharma company, a connected intelligence company, and an energy-efficient Bitcoin miner. Penny stock investing is known to be highly risky, but there are certain...
tipranks.com
FedEx, UPS: 2 Intriguing Dividend Stocks Following Their Decline
Package-transportation giants FedEx and UPS have seen their share prices decline notably lately amid fears of reduced earnings ahead. Following their sell-off, the two companies appear attractively priced, which could especially appeal to dividend-growth investors. FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) are the two leaders in package...
tipranks.com
Australian Stock Market Today – Friday September 23: What You Need to Know
The ASX is set to open lower when it returns after the market holiday today, as central banks across the globe hike up interest rates to curb inflation, increasing fears of a possible recession. After Wednesday’s ASX close, local market eyes turned to the United States, when the U.S. Federal...
tipranks.com
Citigroup (NYSE:C) is Buying Quality and Momentum; 3 Stocks to Consider
Citigroup believes quality and momentum stocks will outperform the market, with Amazon, JPMorgan, and Domino’s pegged to the top of its list. Citigroup (NYSE:C) released a note last week stating that it expects the stock market to be picky over the next few quarters. Therefore, a portfolio drift into quality and momentum stocks would be investors’ best course of action. Three stocks that fit this description are Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), and Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ).
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF): Should You Buy This ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score Stock?
Sun Life Financial has a ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Score rating, implying that it can beat the market, going forward. Looking into Sun Life’s fundamentals, one can make the case that its high smart score is justified. Sun Life Financial (TSE: SLF) (NYSE: SLF), a Canadian financial services...
tipranks.com
Why did New Hope (ASX:NHC) shares skyrocket today?
New Hope’s shares soared to a new 52-week high after the coal mining company delivered a record annual profit and declared a special dividend. New Hope’s management expects the high coal prices, that supported the strong annual results, to persist. New Hope Corporation (ASX:NHC) shares rose as much...
tipranks.com
Why Viva Energy (ASX:VEA) shares surged nearly 7%
Viva Energy’s shares soared as investors welcomed the company’s plan to expand its operation with the purchase of Coles Express fuel stations and convenience stores. TipRanks insights show that investors remain mostly bullish on Viva shares’ outlook. Viva Energy (ASX:VEA) shares soared almost 7% today, hitting an...
tipranks.com
Should You Bet on Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Stock?
With over 490% upside potential, Penny stock Alto Ingredients has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Let’s learn more about this stock. Investors eyeing penny stocks can leverage TipRanks’ penny stock screener to discover the ones with a higher probability of beating the broader market. Using the tool, we zoom in on Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO), a penny stock that sports an Outperform Smart Score rating on TipRanks. Further, analysts’ forecast shows that ALTO stock has significant upside potential, making it an attractive bet for investors with a high-risk appetite.
tipranks.com
B&Q owner Kingfisher sees profits slide as lockdown DIY boom fades
Home products retailer Kingfisher’s half-year revenues and profits fell sharply. B&Q owner Kingfisher (GB:KGF) reported its half-year results for 2022 with almost a 30% drop in pre-tax profits to £472 million, as the boost from increased DIY during the pandemic fades. During the first half, total sales were...
tipranks.com
BBBY Forecast: This Analyst Got it Right. Every Time.
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) stock has moved up and down, and there is only one analyst who gave the correct forecast every time. Analyst Seth Basham of Wedbush has given 14 ratings on BBBY stock, most recently at the beginning of September. His Buy and Sell calls were proven correct 100% of the time.
tipranks.com
Aussie market watches on as U.S. Fed delivers 0.75% rate hike
Local market eyes turned to the U.S., as the Fed delivered a 0.75% rate hike. Its impacts will be felt tomorrow when the ASX resumes trading after the market holiday. When the ASX closed on Wednesday ahead of the market holiday to commemorate the death of Queen Elizabeth II, local eyes turned to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s impending interest rate announcement.
tipranks.com
Fed Remains Hawkish. Could this Buffet Stock Offer Respite to Investors?
The U.S. Fed raised the benchmark interest rate by 0.75%. Bank of America’s stock is poised to benefit from the higher interest rate environment. While inflation cooled a bit from June highs, it remained elevated, prompting the central bank to hike interest rates further. The U.S. Fed once again raised the benchmark interest rate by 0.75% to a target range of 3% to 3.25%. While Fed’s hawkish stance increases the trouble for the equity market, investors could turn to Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) stock, one of the top holdings of Warren Buffet, to ride out rising interest rates.
tipranks.com
3 High-yielding ASX shares for dividend investors
Insignia Financial (IFL), Perenti Global (PRN), and Nine Entertainment (NEC) are amongst the ASX’s top performers for dividend yields. Their dividend payout ratios also hint at sustainable distributions. Amid the market volatility, high-yielding ASX shares delivering dividends, have become favourites amongst many investors. Insignia Financial Ltd (ASX:IFL), Perenti Global...
tipranks.com
AMT, EQIX, or PLD: Which REIT is Wall Street Most Bullish On?
American REITs sport low betas and high dividend yields that defensive investors should consider, even as a recession looms. In this piece, we’ll check in with Wall Street to discover the most compelling REIT for your dollar. REITs (real estate investment trusts) are promising investments for investors who seek...
tipranks.com
Pagaya (NASDAQ:PGY) Nosedive: TipRanks Read the Tea Cup Right!
After dropping ~43% in the past five days, Pagaya (NASDAQ:PGY) shares are plummeting in the pre-market session today and we at TipRanks had already read the writing on the wall. Last month, we noted there could be a downside movement owing to a lock-up clause in Pagaya’s merger agreement and...
tipranks.com
CPRX, BMY: Insiders are Selling These 2 Pharma Stocks; Should You?
Key insiders at Bristol-Myers Squibb and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals are selling shares in droves. This could signal some pain or fewer gains ahead for these two stocks, which have handily beaten the market so far this year. Following strong rallies that defied the broader stock market, corporate insiders at defensive pharmaceutical...
tipranks.com
Volatile week sees divergent fortunes for Data#3 (ASX:DTL) & Pinnacle Investment (ASX:PNI)
In a volatile stock market, Data#3 and Pinnacle Investment share movements reveal divergent fortunes. However, analysts continue to view both shares positively, according to TipRanks’ insights. The past five days have been marked by volatile trading across the ASX, as investors grappled with inflation, interest rates, and recession fears....
tipranks.com
JPMorgan vs. Goldman Sachs: Which Bank is the Better Buy?
The big banking giants could disrupt their disruptive fintech rivals as interest rates rise. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are two behemoths that seem well-poised to pick up their innovative investments over the next five years. In this piece, we’ll look at two banking heavyweights in JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Goldman Sachs...
tipranks.com
KO, NEE, LW: These Stocks Could Hedge Your Bets against Rising Bond Yields
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is at a decade high, implying that the stock market will remain highly volatile with further correction on the horizon. However, KO, NEE, and LW stocks could act as solid hedges amid rising volatility. The U.S. Treasury yields continue to rise (the 10-year Treasury yield...
tipranks.com
Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG): Is This 7%-Yielding REIT Worth Buying?
Simon Property Group’s recovery remains strong, as its financial results approach their pre-pandemic levels. With shares trading at an inexpensive valuation and a hefty dividend yield, investors might want to consider SPG stock. One company that income-oriented investors have historically appreciated for its hefty dividends and overall qualities is...
