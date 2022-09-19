The U.S. Fed raised the benchmark interest rate by 0.75%. Bank of America’s stock is poised to benefit from the higher interest rate environment. While inflation cooled a bit from June highs, it remained elevated, prompting the central bank to hike interest rates further. The U.S. Fed once again raised the benchmark interest rate by 0.75% to a target range of 3% to 3.25%. While Fed’s hawkish stance increases the trouble for the equity market, investors could turn to Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) stock, one of the top holdings of Warren Buffet, to ride out rising interest rates.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO