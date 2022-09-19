Read full article on original website
Y&R Spoilers For September 21: Victor Pushes Diane’s ‘Buttons’Soap HubGenoa City, WI
The Young and the Restless flirts with danger but shows no signs of following throughCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
When things don't go his way Victor may start up an age-old feud s on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Kyle and Summer's Genoa City wedding may be too much too little too late on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Northern Illinois Food Bank’s New North Suburban Center (NSC) Hosted Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening EventKatie HeratyLake Forest, IL
Listen: 17th District Ald. David Bogdala
Alderman Bogdala joined Wake Up Kenosha to discuss a resolution regarding outside funding for the city. He also addressed the continuing conversation about Kenosha Regional Airport expansion. Listen to the interview below…
Listen: Weekend Fall Fun w/Visit Kenosha
Meridith Jumisko from Visit Kenosha joined Wake Up Kenosha to preview local events for the first weekend of fall.
Kenosha HarborMarket moves indoors in November
KENOSHA – Kenosha HarborMarket will be moving indoors to the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave. starting on Nov. 5th and will operate every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 29, except. December 17, 24 and 31. Kenosha HarborMarket’s outdoor season continues every Saturday from 9...
Kenosha Common Council Restricts Entering or Standing in the Streets
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council passed a measure this week which forbids people from entering or staying in the street-especially to panhandle. While the ordinance does not specifically mention the practice, it does forbid approaching a vehicle in the street unless it’s parked by the curb or if a person is either entering or exiting a vehicle.
Kenosha Common Council Urges Froedtert Board To Keep Downtown Campus Open; New Services Uncertain
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council passed a resolution last night urging Froedtert Hospital Board of Directors to maintain services at its Froedtert South campus downtown. The measure passed unanimously despite skepticism that it will do any good. Even more concerning though was the recounting of a meeting between...
Man Wanted by Illinois DOC Arrested in Lake County
(Barrington, IL) A McHenry County man wanted by the Illinois Department of Corrections was arrested in Lake County. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say James Henson was taken into custody Sunday (Sept 18th) in an unincorporated area of Barrington. Illinois DOC records show Henson was released from prison in February of this year…after getting a 6-year sentence for theft back in 2019. The nature of the 55-year-old’s alleged parole violation is unknown. Henson is currently in the Lake County Jail being held without bond. No court dates have been scheduled.
More Questions Than Answers in Highland Park Area Killing
(Highland Park, IL) A man who was found dead over the weekend in the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve has been identified, but his manner of death remains unknown. The body of Matthew Ascaridis was found Saturday morning near the Lake Michigan shore line. Authorities say the 45-year-old confronted some people a few hours earlier after they were being loud, and a violent confrontation took place. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Ascaridis died of “multiple injuries” but shared no further details. One person believed to be involved in the incident, 20-year-old Nicholas Caban of Highland Park was arrested and charged after a gun with no serial number was found in his residence…the gun was not believed to be used during the confrontation. He was hit with a 100-thousand-dollar bond on Monday. An 18-year-old male was also said to be involved in the confrontation, but is currently facing no charges. The investigation is ongoing.
Another Arrest Made in For Sheridan Death Investigation
(Highland Park, IL) Another arrest has been made in connection with a weekend death in the Highland Park area. The body of Matthew Ascaridis was found Saturday morning in the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve, and Major Crime officials say the death was the result of a violent confrontation kicked off by a group of people being loud near the 45-year-old’s residence. Earlier this week, 20-year-old Nicholas Caban (who was connected to the confrontation) was charged for having an illegal gun in his home, which was not connected to the death. Now 18-year-old Jacob Firestone has been hit with two felony counts of obstruction for allegedly attempting to conceal evidence. Additional charges are possible against the men, as the death remains under investigation.
Man Convicted of Shooting Kenosha Officer Sentenced to Prison
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The man who shot and injured a Kenosha Police officer more than two years ago will spend nearly the next five decades in prison. 31 year old Jonathan Massey shot Kenosha Officer Justin Pruett on August 8, 2020 near the 4600 block of Sheridan Road. Pruett was...
Report: No Charges In Home Friday’s Deadly Home Invasion
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–No charges will be filed against the Kenosha homeowner who killed an intruder on Friday night. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Gravely told the Kenosha News that he doesn’t anticipate the Kenosha Police Department to be referring to any criminal charges. Gravely says that all indications...
Man Charged For Allegedly Dealing Cocaine Near Elementary School
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man is facing charges for allegedly dealing drugs out of a house nearby to an elementary school. 41 year old Herman Jones faces multiple counts of drug manufacturing, trafficking, and delivering near a school after Kenosha Police busted the house near 56th Street and 18th Avenue and reportedly found almost four grams of a white powder that authorities say tested positive for cocaine.
