(Highland Park, IL) A man who was found dead over the weekend in the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve has been identified, but his manner of death remains unknown. The body of Matthew Ascaridis was found Saturday morning near the Lake Michigan shore line. Authorities say the 45-year-old confronted some people a few hours earlier after they were being loud, and a violent confrontation took place. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Ascaridis died of “multiple injuries” but shared no further details. One person believed to be involved in the incident, 20-year-old Nicholas Caban of Highland Park was arrested and charged after a gun with no serial number was found in his residence…the gun was not believed to be used during the confrontation. He was hit with a 100-thousand-dollar bond on Monday. An 18-year-old male was also said to be involved in the confrontation, but is currently facing no charges. The investigation is ongoing.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO