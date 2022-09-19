Read full article on original website
islandernews.com
Thursday dining on Key Biscayne
Our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are offering some of the best meal options - and deals - on this Thursday, September 22. Everything tastes better with Truffle fries, including our unique Petit Filet Mignon. Try it today!. Join us for lunch or dinner!. Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice nominated restaurant,...
islandernews.com
Four downtown Miami tenants file suit against Mana Properties
Claiming they were evicted under what they called “false pretense,” four small merchants in Downtown Miami have filed a lawsuit against Moishe Mana and Mana Properties. On Tuesday, the four shops, Las Hermanas Restaurant Corp., Vive Cafe Restaurante, Golden Palace and Isabel Alteration, sued Mana Miami Management LLC and 48-76 East Flagler Realty LLC claiming they were prematurely evicted because the company claimed the buildings were structurally unsafe.
Miami New Times
New Affordable Housing Cooperative Opens in Liberty City
Angela Jenkins, a single mother from Georgia, moved to Florida seeking a better life for herself and her children. Instead, she found herself in a cycle of homelessness for 14 years. After a stint in the state prison system, Jenkins is one of two residents so far living at the Housing and Healing Justice Corps, a new affordable housing cooperative formed by two nonprofit groups — Struggle for Miami's Affordable and Sustainable Housing (SMASH) and Women with Broken Heals.
2 Florida Restaurants Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
The New York Times released its annual list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the country.
Miami New Times
Mamey and Zitz Sum: Two Pandemic-Born Miami Restaurants Land on the New York Times' Best Restaurants List
In 2020, a worldwide pandemic threatened businesses everywhere. In Miami, the hospitality industry was dealt a twofold blow, with bars and restaurant dining rooms closed for months and the city's tourism industry decimated for longer. Though many restaurateurs suffered hardships, most persevered. Some even opened up new establishments in the...
thenextmiami.com
Billionaire Reveals New Details Of Brickell Supertall: ‘Nothing Will Compare’
Billionaire Ken Griffin, who is the the richest man in Florida, has revealed new details of his plans to remake Miami in an interview with Bloomberg. In addition to building a headquarters complex in Brickell, Griffin said he plans to lure major US businesses to Miami, boost education in the city, and become a huge player in philanthropy and politics here.
themiamihurricane.com
Better than bagels: Six Miami breakfast spots you need to try
People often say “breakfast is the most important meal of the day,” but it’s hard to truly value breakfast. Many students rush off to class after subsisting on a light nosh, quickly consuming a granola bar or yogurt. However, breakfast is a pivotal meal — proven to bring many health benefits — and we owe it to ourselves to start the day on a positive note.
floridaconstructionnews.com
Plans unveiled for $1 billion redevelopment of Southland Mall in Miami-Dade County
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Electra America, American Landmark and BH Group, have unveiled preliminary plans for redevelopment of the Southland Mall in Cutler Bay, about 20 miles south of downtown Miami. Southplace...
communitynewspapers.com
ZOM Living announces completion of the first phase of MiLine Miami
ZOM Living, one of the nation’s leading developers of multifamily housing, in a joint venture partnership with Mattoni Group, Scout Capital and AEW Capital Management, has announced the completion of the first phase of the transformative development MiLine Miami. Phase One includes the delivery of 338 luxury, mid-rise apartments,...
Miami New Times
The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week
Pan-Asian eatery Tanuki celebrates its sixth anniversary through the month of September. Diners can enjoy a special anniversary tasting menu for $66. It includes six classic dishes: crisp Brussels sprouts, char siu pork ribs, tuna tartare, salmon pizza, crunchy tuna roll, and a carafe of premium sake. Additionally, the restaurant is participating in Miami Spice, with a $45 dinner offered Sunday through Thursday (including a vegan option). Through September 30, at Tanuki, 1080 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-615-1055; tanukimiami.com. Jose D. Duran.
Click10.com
Date set for 2023 Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The inaugural Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium was an amazingly successful and exciting event. It took place back on May 8 and brought with it a week of fun festivities. The spectacle of the events took South Florida by storm and the atmosphere...
foodgressing.com
New Restaurants South Florida 2022 to Check Out
Looking for some new restaurants in South Florida? Here’s a look at some fresh openings and a few new spots to look forward to this Fall & Winter 2022 in South Florida. Bacon Bitch – West Palm (Fall 2022) Bacon Bitch, the innovative breakfast concept inspired by a...
Date for next year’s Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix announced
After attracting more than 243,000 spectators across three days in the inaugural weekend, the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix will be returning to Hard Rock Stadium on May 7, 2023, organizers announced Tuesday. The new, 19-turn track around Hard Rock Stadium, known as the as the Miami International Autodrome, was built so the Miami Gardens complex could host one of two Formula 1 races in the United ...
"Survivor" begins tonight with a contestant who grew up in Miami
MIAMI – After 22 years, 620 episodes, and 646 contestants, reality TV show "Survivor" returns tonight.And it has a South Florida connection.One of the 18 castaways is "Survivor" super-fan Geo Bustamante.He's a 36-year-old project manager, who was born in Peru, grew up in Miami and now lives in Honolulu.We'll be rooting for him.
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Florida, Gulf Region on Guard Watching Wave That Could Become Next Named System
No. 1 - Activity in the tropics could have a major impact on South Florida in the coming days with an area in the Caribbean possibly moving closer. Invest-98L has an 90 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression and will likely become Hermine as the next named system. NHC forecasters said it will likely become a tropical depression within the next couple days as it moves west northwestward across the southern Windward Islands. Models are very consistent over the next five days, taking this developing storm across the Caribbean toward the southwestern coast of Cuba. It is way too soon to know what this system wants to do, but all of South Florida will need to monitor it in the coming days. After that, models are not in good agreement currently as they are showing a range of options from a storm heading toward Texas to a storm very close to Key West.
Citadel founder moves HQ from Chicago to Miami over crime
Citadel founder Ken Griffin admitted that crime in Chicago, Illinois, motivated his moving the company to Miami, Florida.
The Highest-Rated Restaurant Serving Fried Rice In Miami
Yelp has the scoop on which restaurant has the best fried rice.
Miami-Dade Commissioners Take Final Vote On Urban Development Expansion
The plan would expand the UDB by converting farmland into a 9-million-square-foot industrial park near Homestead.
Click10.com
Check your tickets! Winning Fantasy 5 ticket purchased in Miami-Dade about to expire
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth $208,366.19 that was purchased in Miami-Dade County remains unclaimed and is about to expire, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday. The deadline to claim the top prize is Thursday, Oct. 6 at midnight. The winning Fantasy 5 numbers for the...
triwnews.com
Cruising Is Back- Part 13
CHARLOTTE – MSC Cruises. Moving back to the bigger players once again, MSC was the worlds largest container shipping company, and probably still would be if only they could get the containers unloaded at the ports. Some 15 years ago they entered the Passenger Cruise industry and brought a mega-ship to Miami. Heavy with Italian influence, it was an immediate hit with all of the Italian Immigrant families, and those who thought Marble everywhere was cool. Obviously, Europe-based parent company, Mediterranean Shipping Company USA began building more ships. They claim to now be the third-largest cruise line in the world. Currently owning 22 ships worldwide, they operate 2 itineraries in the Caribbean, 1 in New England, and own and operate an Island in the Bahamas call Ocean Cay. MSC Cruises USA operates out of Miami and Port Canaveral, with ships that compete with size and capacity any large ship afloat today. They offer all levels of staterooms, but also offer staterooms in an area called “The Yacht Club”. This is an upgraded experience with rooms that can be aligned in sequence to accommodate a large, multi-generation family. It has a separate dining area and pool area, but occupants can use any of the other public dining venues on board. Competing with Carnival, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean, this line offers mainline pricing. MSC has been concentrating on bringing it’s fleet in Europe back to pre-Covid days, and has been mostly successful there. My clients tell me they go back for the Italian experience and the wonderful marble floors and walls. The Priceline is a very big factor in picking MSC.
