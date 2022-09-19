Read full article on original website
A pioneering Spanish musicologist, RIP
The scholar and lutenist Alicia Lázaro, who has died of cancer, was responsible for recovering more than 4,500 ancient music manuscripts from the Cathedral of Segovia. A youthful enthusiast for early music, she put on Spain’s first dedicated baroque concert series in café La Fídula on Calle Huertas in Madrid, which was owned by her brothers.
Munich puts Ukrainian in Gergiev’s podium
With a gesture as subtle as two fingers in the air, the Munich Philharmonic opened its season with the Ukrainian conductor Oksana Lyniv and the Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov’s Elegie for String Orchestra. Review here. The orchestra lost its music director in March when Putin’s acolyte Valery Gergiev refused...
Ukrainian forces have reclaimed control of previously Russian-held towns in Luhansk.Troops say they have moved further east into the territory surrounding Lysychansk, which the Russians took control of in July after weeks of fighting.The move is a significant symbolic victory for Ukraine, as Russia can no longer claim full control over Luhansk, an area disputed by Russian-backed separatists.This France24 report details the recent developments in the region.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss 'prepared to be unpopular' with plans to 'grow British economy'Liz Truss denies tax cuts are unfair despite ‘disproportionate benefit’ for the richMan threatens people at NYC McDonalds with an axe
Tragic death of opera video artist, 50
The performing arts world has been shocked by the sudden death of Torge Møller, maker of on-stage videos for opera and theatre. With his Fettfilms partner Momme Hinrichs, Torge Møller designed video inserts for productions in Bonn, Berlin, Dresden, Vienna, Paris, Florence, Barcelona, Amsterdam and Copenhagen. Bonn Opera called him ‘one of the world’s most sought-after theatre video artists’.
Igor Levit: The book and the film
Most pianists these days are happy to have a new recording out in time for Christmas. Igor Levit, 35, also has a book of conversations, House Concert,. IGOR LEVIT – NO FEAR follows pianist Igor Levit as he explores his “life after Beethoven” and searches for his next challenge, his identity as an artist. Levit is a young rebel who – at the piano – transforms into a mature musician, an old soul. Over a period of two years, director Regina Schilling observes the artist on his journey between a traditional career in classical music, his need for political commitment and an uncertain path as a musician that connects and inspires.
Composer steps down at American Composers Orchestra
American Composers Orchestra and Derek Bermel announce that after ten years as Artistic Director (2013-2022) and four years as Creative Advisor (2009-2013), Bermel will step down at the end of 2022 due to the increasing demands of his composition career. He will remain on ACO’s Board of Directors. ACO President and CEO Melissa Ngan and the Board of Directors are leading a search for Bermel’s successor.
Berlin Philharmonic star: I was beaten and abused
In a pre-publication interview of his forthcoming memoir, the Berlin Philharmonic principal oboist Albrecht Mayer describes how he was taught to play the instrument in order to cure a persistent stutter and was beaten when he made a mistake. He describes his first two years in the Berlin Philharmonic as...
Judge quits major competition ‘for moral reasons’
The Swiss trumpet virtuoso Giuliano Sommerhalder has walked off the jury of the Maurice André for what he describes as ‘moral reasons.’. Giuliano, who is principal trumpet at Orchestre de la Suisse Romande in Geneva and trumpet professor in Berne, writes: ‘It is with sadness, with a sense of guilt (towards the amazing generation of competitors who are preparing for this event and only deserve the best opportunities), and with a hint of self-love, that I resign from the jury of the 2022 Maurice André Competition for moral reasons.’
