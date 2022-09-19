Read full article on original website
Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for York
York's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. York folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Storm hosts Elba and St. Edward in volleyball tri
POLK – The High Plains Storm earned a pair of wins at their home tri on Tuesday night over the Elba Bluejays and the St. Edward Beavers. High Plains (10-5) defeated Elba (4-5) 25-14 and 25-20. High Plains defeated St. Edward is straight sets 25-12 and 25-20. No stats...
Defensive miscues cost York in 12-0 loss to Northwest
YORK – The York Dukes returned home Monday after a rough outing at a tournament in Hastings on Saturday, hoping to snap a three-game skid when the Northwest Vikings rolled into town. Instead, the losing streak reached four games as York saw its record fall to 10-10 on the...
Duke tennis tied for fifth at Waverly invite
LINCOLN – The York Dukes were one of eight teams to hit the courts at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln for the Waverly invite Thursday, where they finished tied with the host Vikings for fifth with 24 points. Elkhorn North took home the team title with 43 points,...
Family Practice of Grand Island
Newly listed homes for sale in the York area
Browse through recently listed homes in the York real estate market and find your next home!. Remington Homes' Navajo ranch-style floor plan with an attached 3 stall garge. This home has nearly 1400 sq ft on the main level, including 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and the laundry room. Vaulted living room, kitchen and dining room. The kitchen has a great walk-in pantry and center island. White cabinets throughout as well as white painted trim and interior doors. Gas fireplace in the living room. The master bedroom has a coffered ceiling, a private 3/4 master bath and a walk-in closet. The egress window and rough-in plumbing are already in place in the unfinished basement. The builder will finish a bedroom, full bath and large family room upon a buyers' request. Stone beltline accent along the front exterior of the home. Full sod and underground sprinklers. Covered front porch and backyard patio.
After falling short against Scottsbluff, York braces for another top-5 test
YORK – Last Friday, the York Dukes gave Scottsbluff everything it could handle for a full four quarters before their spirited upset bid came up just short in a 20-17 loss to the Bearcats, who were ranked No. 2 in Class B in the Journal Star and fifth in the World-Herald.
Hardy - 50 years
YORK – Bill and Diann (Peters) Hardy, of York, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on October 7, 2022. Bill, an electrical engineer and Diann, a registered nurse, are the parents of three children: Jason of Lincoln, Amy of Grand Island and Jared of Grand Island. They are also the grandparents of four grandchildren.
Girl Scout's project celebrates ecology and community
YORK -- Bats get a bad rap in popular culture. With frequent appearances in vampire films and haunted house attractions, bats are usually viewed as sinister, creepy or malevolent. The truth is, bats are highly beneficial, providing valuable insect control and pollination services. They are an important part of a...
Nebraska men's basketball announces TV schedule
Nebraska men's basketball announced most of its tip times and TV schedule for the 2022-23 season. The Huskers will have 20 Big Ten Network appearances, with 19 being conference play. NU's game against Maryland on Feb. 19 will be available on FS1, while the Nov. 20 matchup between Nebraska and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will be on BTN.
City approves bid for hail-damaged buildings
YORK – Yet another bid has been accepted for work to be done on city buildings that were damaged by hail this past summer. The bid from Strong 1 LLC was accepted this past week for siding replacement in the amount of $170,800. Earlier, the council accepted bids for...
A Paws For Pets -- One day at a time
This past Saturday I received a call from Crystal Gulbrandon. Her mother, Susan Engle had called her and told her that she was on main street in Geneva and there was an injured kitten lying on the road. Her mother called the police but Crystal said by the time they arrived the kitten had managed to get in the undercarriage of a parked car. She was wondering what she could do with the cat if they could get it caught. Even though I was watching a Nebraska televised volleyball game I said bring it to my house.
Expert conservator from Japan visits Lincoln to care for 'friendship doll' at Morrill Hall
The University of Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall welcomed an expert doll conservator from Japan this week to work on the museum's friendship doll exhibit, in hopes of preparing the doll for a future visit home. Miss Mie was a gift to the United States as part of the...
Two years after Nebraska voters had their say, first casino set to begin netting tax revenue
When gambling supporters were campaigning in support of a ballot initiative to legalize casinos at Nebraska's horse tracks, they touted potential property tax relief of more than $45 million a year. That's based on a 20% tax on estimated casino revenue of $325 million annually, 70% of which is to...
Florida man identified as victim in Crete skydiving accident
Crete police Monday identified William Seale, 34, of St. Petersburg, Florida, as the victim of last week's skydiving accident at the Crete Airport. In a news release, Crete Police Lt. Gary Young said witnesses reported that tandem skydivers exited an aircraft operated by Skydive Atlas on Thursday afternoon. Their parachute fully deployed, but, "for unknown reasons, the pair did not sufficiently slow their descent as they approached the ground," the release said.
York school district figures are misleading on LB 644 postcards
YORK – Property owners in the York School District have received bright pink postcards in the mail informing them of an upcoming hearing regarding the district’s more-than-2% increase in tax asking. But there is an issue with the figures presented on the postcards as it appears the increase for individual properties will be much higher than is the reality.
It's 'Nebraska vs. Nebraska' during bye week as Huskers adjust to new tempo, coaches
LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph didn’t need any time to mull over the question. Did this bye week come at a good time for Nebraska?. Absolutely, the Husker interim coach said with emphasis. After more than a month on the go — preparing for a game overseas, adjusting body clocks, kicking off again seven days later and saying goodbye to their head coach and defensive coordinator — a Saturday without a game means a breather for players to process change that has come at an historic rate for the program.
A first step in reconciliation: Mayor recognizes Lincoln as ancestral lands of Otoe-Missouria tribe
Once, members of the Otoe-Missouria tribe lived and hunted along Salt Creek and its tributaries, harvesting salt from its deposits on the Southeast Nebraska land that now includes Lincoln. On Wednesday, 189 years after the Otoe-Missouria nation signed the first of two treaties ceding land to the U.S. government, members...
Red Report: Joseph to slow down Husker offense; do the 'right thing' in recruiting
It hit Mickey Joseph late in the second half — maybe he could have prepared a different game plan. With Nebraska trailing 35-7 to Oklahoma, Joseph realized that slowing down NU's offensive tempo and huddling more might have helped take away some possessions from the high-scoring Sooners. Given Nebraska's...
Nebraska running back Ajay Allen out for the season
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s No. 2 running back won’t play again this season. Freshman Ajay Allen underwent surgery Monday from an undisclosed injury, interim coach Mickey Joseph said Tuesday. Allen was second on the team in carries (33) and rushing yards (190) through four games while adding a catch for nine yards. He also has two rushing touchdowns, flashing a potent mix of quickness and strength when he had an opportunity.
