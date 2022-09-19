This past Saturday I received a call from Crystal Gulbrandon. Her mother, Susan Engle had called her and told her that she was on main street in Geneva and there was an injured kitten lying on the road. Her mother called the police but Crystal said by the time they arrived the kitten had managed to get in the undercarriage of a parked car. She was wondering what she could do with the cat if they could get it caught. Even though I was watching a Nebraska televised volleyball game I said bring it to my house.

GENEVA, NE ・ 8 HOURS AGO