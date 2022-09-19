ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Geek Squad renewal notice in your inbox? Here's what it really is

By John Matarese
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37cwsH_0i1FbsYr00

Many of us have so many subscriptions -- to Netflix, magazines, and smartphone protection plans -- it's tough to remember them all.

Scammers are now taking advantage of that, hoping to get us to "renew" a costly subscription we don't have.

Heather Wolfe is a parent who works in the IT computer business, so she is as savvy as they come.

But the other day, she was almost fooled.

"I got an email," she said, "and it said you are renewing your subscription, and I said I don't remember ever having a subscription."

The very official-looking notice said she was being charged $400 to renew her Geek Squad Security Services from Best Buy.

She called the number.

"I don't want to renew it," she said, "I don't have it. What computer is it for?"

The man on the phone, however, said she could cancel... if she let him download a program onto her laptop.

"He said I had to run something on my own computer to open a ticket to cancel it."

Luckily - she said no, which is a good thing because it is a scam.

WCPO
Geek Squad scam email

But these are so easy to fall for that's because many of us are so busy and because we have so many subscriptions, we can't keep track of them all.

Scammers use popular company names

Cyber-security expert and host of the popular podcast " What the Hack ," Adam Levin says scammers regularly impersonate tech support from companies such as Apple, Microsoft, McAfee, or Norton.

"Just don’t assume that every time you get a renewal notice that that’s the real deal," he said.

They target people randomly, he says, because just about everyone uses their products and services.

"They have a better than even shot that they’re going to get somebody that’s gonna fall for it," he said, "and so many people do fall for it."

Best Buy, the owner of the Geek Squad service, warns about the scam in its customer forum , saying: "they don’t appear to be associated with Best Buy or Geek Squad in any way."

Heather Wolfe admits it was a close call.

"If I would have logged in," she said, "they would have had access to my computer. My credit cards are saved in there."

Bottom line: Never respond to an unexpected call, text, or email with a credit or debit card number.

Do some checking first so you don't waste your money.

__________________________

Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Like" John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Instagram @johnmataresemoney

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#The Geek#Laptop#Wcpo Geek Squad
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy