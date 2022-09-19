ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Break
Politics
wrnjradio.com

Morris County man pleads guilty to terroristic threats

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County man has entered a guilty plea to terroristic threats, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Xavier Rivera, 38, of Flanders pled guilty to third-degree terroristic threats on September 19 before the Honorable N. Peter Conforti, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Virtual Courtroom in Newton, Taggart said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

1 killed in crash in Palmer Township

A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Palmer Township on Thursday, police said. The person was killed in the crash around 3 p.m. on Park Avenue between Hackett and Gruver avenues near the Palmer Park Mall, according to Palmer Township Deputy Fire Chief Jim Alercia. He’s also a member of the police department.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Mom accused of preventing daughter’s surgical wounds from healing

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A mother is being accused of preventing her daughter’s surgical wounds from healing and benefiting from a fundraiser created for her child’s health needs. According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, an investigation was opened against Yevette Marie Brady, 31, of Carbondale, after a report that her 10-year-old daughter’s surgical […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly assaults teen with pipe at carwash

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they say he assaulted a teen with a pipe during a fight at a carwash. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on June 29 around 1:00 p.m. troopers received a report of a fight that happened in the 900 block of Beach Lake Highway in […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Mother accused of medically abusing child

CARBONDALE, Pa. — A mother from Carbondale is accused of causing bodily harm to her 10-year-old child. Yvette Brady, 31, is charged with endangering the welfare of her child and simple assault. According to court documents, her daughter's doctors have been suspicious something was going on for some time.
CARBONDALE, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Iconic NJ pizzeria closes its doors

I know what you're thinking. One pizzeria closing in New Jersey is no big deal. You can get pizza on almost every street corner of New Jersey, but some places are just different. One of these places has always been Montclair’s Bivio Pizzeria, which has been serving authentic Neapolitan pizza...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
