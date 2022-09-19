Read full article on original website
Related
Have You Eaten At These Ghost Kitchens In The Kalamazoo Area?
I was scrolling through Uber Eats the other night, and noticed a new place that no one had talked about in Kalamazoo yet - Leo's Italian Kitchen. The food looked good, sounded good, it had pretty positive reviews, so I gave it a shot. It wasn't bad at all, especially...
Two Men and a Truck moves into new 17,000-square-foot facility in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Less than a year after breaking ground on a new 17,000 square-foot facility, Two Men and a Truck is completely moved into its new digs on the east side of Kalamazoo. The company on Wednesday morning celebrates the opening of the new facility, located at 3521...
According To You, These Are The Best Businesses In Kalamazoo
Every once in a while we need to take a break from the goofy news and articles and sad stories that are happening around the area and just straight up show some love for some of the great local businesses we have around Kalamazoo because there are a lot of them. The beauty of it is there are always new businesses popping up, so there's always room for growth on this list. But we asked you what your favorite businesses were around the area and why you love them so much and the general consensus is...people love to eat:
kzookids.com
Best New Restaurants in Kalamazoo: Your Fave New Dining Spots
We are lucky to live in Kalamazoo with so many culinary masterpieces nearby. While we LOVE our restaurants (6600+ votes for the best restaurants in Kalamazoo support that notion), we never settle for good enough when it comes to our food. And neither do our local restaurant owners: even during...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Auto supplier to move manufacturing to Mexico, cut 74 jobs near Grand Rapids
Automotive supplier NBHX Trim Group plans to close its plant in Kent County and lay off 74 employees as it moves manufacturing to Mexico. The company will begin the permanent job cuts at the end of October and continue until the plant closes in April, according to a WARN notice filed with the state.
Cheers! City of South Haven Debates New Social District Downtown
The longstanding issue is still up for debate in the city of South Haven: should a social district be established downtown?. Southwest Michigan saw a rise in this new trend during the Covid-19 pandemic when indoor dining was restricted. Instead, locals were invited to enjoy their food and drinks, including alcohol, safely outdoors during the era of social-distancing.
These Kalamazoo Area Natives Own A Nationally Based Vegan Restaurant
Food is something that every human being needs to survive and there are so many different cultural differences that make up the different food dishes we consume. Depending on where you are in the world, there are different plants that are native to that region or they use different spices for flavor. There is even debate and discrepancy between what kinds of food products or what types of meat we should be eating.
MLive.com
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Renzema's Bakery
Loaves of bread sit on display at Renzema’s Bakery on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 214 Link Ln in Parchment. Renzema's Bakery sells different types of bread for people to order the night before or purchase the next morning.Get Photo. 8 / 16. Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Renzema’s Bakery...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Church acquires former Huntington Bank HQ for $7M
Family Church recently purchased the former Huntington Bank headquarters in Holland for $7 million. Constructed in 1992, the three-story building consists of 132,127 square feet and sits on 41.7 acres at 10717 Adams St. The site includes a private drive, parking and close access to downtown Holland and Grand Rapids via I-196.
Bad News K-Zoo: National Beer Shortage Incoming
Kalamazoo and beer are like peanut butter and chocolate. Great on their own, but together it just makes too much sense. However, one side of the illustrious duo may take a bit of a siesta, or at the very least, become a very expensive date. According to Axios, a supply...
This News Stinks! Plans to Fix Sewer Odor in Kalamazoo Stall
Since moving back to west Michigan a year ago, I've finally learned what that smell is: Kalamazoo. For many months as I made my daily commute from Allegan to Kalamazoo, I would find myself frequently questioning the stinky smells that came from the Northside neighborhood area. Was there a new landfill in town? Was the smell from decaying roadkill. Was it me?!
vegoutmag.com
Dozens of Vendors Set to Participate in Kalamazoo’s Plant-Based Party
Hey, Southwest Michigan—you won’t want to miss this inclusive and free event!. Looking for a reason to get out of the house this weekend? Head over to The People’s Plant-Based Party, Kalamazoo Farmers Market’s first all-vegan market. With an opportunity to enjoy plant-based foods, shop cruelty-free goods, and mingle with like-minded individuals, you won’t want to miss this free, outdoor event. Get out in the community and check out the dozens of vendors set to participate in Kalamazoo’s Plant-Based Party.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMTCw
Allegan County Fair breaks attendance record with popular performers
ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan County Fair broke records Saturday. Through the lens: Allegan County Fair bring fun and entertainment. Over 318,000 people attended the record-breaking weekend, according to Saree Miller, executive director of the Allegan County Fair. Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and Sam Hunt with Travis Denning performed in the...
A Friendly Suggestion For Making Bike Lanes Safer in Kalamazoo
Here's why the new Downtown Kalamazoo bike lanes are dangerous and how to fix them. Don't get me wrong, I am thrilled that Downtown Kalamazoo is frequently looking for new ways to improve our experience and increase safety for bike riders and pedestrians. However, the confusion the new bike lanes have caused has very little to do with drivers getting used to the change and more to do with the clunky design.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 Michigan stores
Struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close five Michigan stores. The retailer announced in late August that it was closing approximately 150 of its lower-producing banner stores in the coming months. Fifty-six of them are already on the chopping block. The five Michigan stores include:
Two Michiganders Find Abandoned Victorian Mansion in the New York Woods
This Victorian-style mansion got its construction underway by Nathaniel Alward but was actually completed in the late 1800s by John Failing Barber. Barber decided to name his home The Chestnut Place”, thanks to all the chestnut trees in the area.....the public referred to it as “The Barber House”.
Rockford farm hosting ‘Chef Dinner in the Field’ harvest fundraiser
ROCKFORD, MI - New Growth Project is cooking up its first farm-to-table event for the Kent County community as part of the nonprofit’s “Chef Dinner on the Field” fundraiser. The harvest dinner, featuring a four-course meal with vegetables picked from the fields of the nonprofit’s 20-acre farm...
WNDU
Operations Manager named for new recycling plant in Cassopolis
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - The first hire has been made at a $150 million aluminum recycling plant now under construction in Cassopolis. In one year and seven days, plans call for Norway based Norsk Hydro to produce its first aluminum ingot there. Now is apparently the perfect time to add...
Popular discount store set to open new location in Michigan
The popular discount interior decor chain Homegoods is set to open a new store this month in Michigan. Read on to learn more. Homegoods, the popular discount home decor chain, is opening a new store in Grandville, Michigan.
It’s Hydrant Flushing Season in Kalamazoo Again, When Will Your Hydrants Be Flushed?
It was something new to me when I moved to Michigan a few months ago - Hydrant Flushing. What's the purpose of doing this, and WHEN will your neighborhood have its hydrants flushed?. There's a good chance some neighborhoods in Kalamazoo have already seen this happening, as the city has...
1077 WRKR
Kalamazoo, MI
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0