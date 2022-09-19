Read full article on original website
Related
N.J. funeral home placed wrong body in grandmother’s casket, lawsuit says
Family members of an 85-year-old New Jersey woman who died last year have filed suit against the funeral home handling the arrangements, claiming the wrong body was placed in the casket. Josephine Struble, of Sussex County, died Dec. 28, 2021, at a rehabilitation and nursing center in Dover. The next...
Risked lives to save others but NJ towns shafted them over vax beliefs, lawsuits say
Several police officers and firefighters in two Essex County municipalities are fighting back in court over what they say was retaliation for seeking religious exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine. A lawsuit filed last week in Essex County Superior Court by Morristown attorney John Coyle on behalf of first responders in...
mahoningmatters.com
Their daughters died in a house fire. Now, Pennsylvania parents are suing Walmart
A Pennsylvania couple is suing Walmart and Jetson Electric Bikes after two of their daughters died in a house fire, court documents say. Jennifer Kaufman and her husband, Damien Kaufman, say an April 1 fire at their home in Hellertown started when a Jetson Rogue Hoverboard caught fire while charging. The hoverboard, which was purchased at Walmart, ignited in their 10-year-old daughter’s room, according to the lawsuit.
Here’s how much people are ripped off for an average NJ funeral
A few recently filed lawsuits concerning funerals said to have gone horribly wrong really makes you think about the exorbitant cost you’re paying. In one, an 85-year-old woman passed away and a funeral home in Franklin in charge of her service is alleged to have put the wrong corpse in her coffin. Her loved ones entered the first viewing only to find a stranger wearing her jewelry. They were ushered out of the viewing room and after half an hour allowed back in to view the correct loved one.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Check Your Trees for Beech Leaf Disease, Confirmed in 12 New Jersey Counties
Beech Leaf Disease is killing our trees!Morristown Minute. In 2020, beech leaf disease was identified in Bergen and Essex counties, responsible for the gradual deforestation of our communities; today the NJDEP reports the disease has been identified in an additional 10 counties.
Pa. fire that killed sisters was caused by charging hoverboard, lawsuit alleges
A Hellertown house fire that killed two sisters was caused by a charging hoverboard, a new lawsuit alleges. Brianna “Bri Bri” N. Baer, 15, and Abigail “Abbie” Kaufman, 10, were killed in the April blaze in the home in the 600 block of Linden Avenue in the Northampton County, Pa., borough.
Connection? Missing woman in Keansburg, body found on Staten Island
NJ State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating the connection between a woman reported missing late Wednesday night and a body found Thursday morning off Staten Island. The U.S. Coast Guard said a call was received by Monmouth County 911 around 11 p.m. The call led to an...
NJ man, 63, found dead inside of kettle cooker at food processing facility
A 63-year-old New Jersey man was found dead in the kettle cooker of a food processing plant Monday, New Jersey State Police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Diner owner forced to sell business as he deals with long COVID
COVID-19 “long hauler” symptoms are forcing longtime Sullivan’s On The Main owner Mack Sullivan to shutter his Phillipsburg, N.J., diner for good. Sullivan has owned the popular eatery for more than two decades with his wife, Willie Sullivan. He announced the closure on Sunday on Facebook. He thanked loyal patrons for their support, saying they helped fulfill the couple’s dream. He said on Facebook he has owned the restaurant for 22 years and suffered with COVID symptoms for the past eight months.
Bounty Hunter Bloods gang terrorized NJ towns with murders, drugs, prosecutors say
NEW BRUNSWICK — Seven accused gang members are charged in a racketeering conspiracy case that includes four murders, five shootings, heroin distribution, and a fraud scheme to obtain Paycheck Protection Program loans. According to federal prosecutors, the Bounty Hunter Bloods carried out their many crimes in Middlesex and Somerset...
What’s This Colossal Mystery Building In Goshen, NY?
It came out of nowhere. Driving home from Port Jervis, NY on I-84, there were beautiful rolling green hills and trees as far as the eye could see, until this hulking behemoth appeared from the landscape. Giant? Yes. Out of place? Absolutely. But what exactly is it?. Mystery Building in...
Distressing Incident Occurred at Popular Walden Ice Cream Spot
Thankfully nobody was harmed or injured. Local businesses have had to deal with so much the past few years between COVID-19, staffing issues and rising prices. I never understand how people can harm others and it's a shame when people go out of their way to do it. One popular...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Metuchen, NJ downtown in the running to be named best in U.S.
A New Jersey downtown area could be named as one of the best in the country. The Metuchen Downtown Alliance has been selected as one of Main Street America's eight semifinalists for the 2023 Great American Main Street Award. Each year, the award goes to communities "whose successes serve as...
Woman identified in fatal Staten Island shooting was loving grandmother who ‘spoke the truth’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 61-year-old woman fatally shot Wednesday morning inside a Clifton apartment building has been identified by family and law-enforcement sources. Nadine Davis, who neighbors say lived in the Park Hill community for years, was found by police officers with a gunshot wound to the head when they responded to her apartment at around 6 a.m., according to sources and an NYPD spokesman.
Shooting and street brawl puts Hillside, NJ school on lockdown
Shots fired during a large fight near Hillside High School after classes had been dismissed for the day led to a lockdown for students still in the building Monday afternoon. The fight took place near the intersection of Liberty Ave and Ryan Street around 3 p.m., according to Hillside Police Chief Vincent Ricciardi. A lockdown was ordered while police responded to the fight a block from the high school.
Missing Hudson Valley Fisherman Found Dead
The body of a missing Hudson Valley fisherman was found in a river. On Tuesday, New York State Police provided a tragic update regarding a man who went missing when a boat capsized in Orange County. New York State Police Searching for a Missing Fisherman on the Delaware River in...
wrnjradio.com
Body of missing fisherman found in Delaware River in New Jersey, days after boat capsized in New York
NEW JERSEY – The body of a missing fisherman was recovered in the Delaware River in New Jersey Monday afternoon, days after his boat capsized on the Delaware River in Orange County, NY, according to New York State Police. On September 19, at around 2:00 p.m., New York State...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County man pleads guilty to terroristic threats
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County man has entered a guilty plea to terroristic threats, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Xavier Rivera, 38, of Flanders pled guilty to third-degree terroristic threats on September 19 before the Honorable N. Peter Conforti, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Virtual Courtroom in Newton, Taggart said.
Monroe Home Depot Worker gets Trapped Under Forklift, Seriously Injured
The employee was reportedly pinned underneath the rear of a forklift early Tuesday morning. According to multiple responders, a worker at the Orange County Home Depot suffered serious injuries after they were trapped under a forklift. The accident took place at the Monroe Home Depot located at 254 Larkin Drive in Monroe, New York around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning September 20th according to the Daily Voice.
Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts
Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4