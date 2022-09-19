ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex, NJ

Comments / 4

Related
mahoningmatters.com

Their daughters died in a house fire. Now, Pennsylvania parents are suing Walmart

A Pennsylvania couple is suing Walmart and Jetson Electric Bikes after two of their daughters died in a house fire, court documents say. Jennifer Kaufman and her husband, Damien Kaufman, say an April 1 fire at their home in Hellertown started when a Jetson Rogue Hoverboard caught fire while charging. The hoverboard, which was purchased at Walmart, ignited in their 10-year-old daughter’s room, according to the lawsuit.
HELLERTOWN, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Here’s how much people are ripped off for an average NJ funeral

A few recently filed lawsuits concerning funerals said to have gone horribly wrong really makes you think about the exorbitant cost you’re paying. In one, an 85-year-old woman passed away and a funeral home in Franklin in charge of her service is alleged to have put the wrong corpse in her coffin. Her loved ones entered the first viewing only to find a stranger wearing her jewelry. They were ushered out of the viewing room and after half an hour allowed back in to view the correct loved one.
FRANKLIN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sussex, NJ
Government
County
Sussex County, NJ
City
Sussex, NJ
Sussex County, NJ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funeral Director#Casket
PennLive.com

Diner owner forced to sell business as he deals with long COVID

COVID-19 “long hauler” symptoms are forcing longtime Sullivan’s On The Main owner Mack Sullivan to shutter his Phillipsburg, N.J., diner for good. Sullivan has owned the popular eatery for more than two decades with his wife, Willie Sullivan. He announced the closure on Sunday on Facebook. He thanked loyal patrons for their support, saying they helped fulfill the couple’s dream. He said on Facebook he has owned the restaurant for 22 years and suffered with COVID symptoms for the past eight months.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
94.3 Lite FM

What’s This Colossal Mystery Building In Goshen, NY?

It came out of nowhere. Driving home from Port Jervis, NY on I-84, there were beautiful rolling green hills and trees as far as the eye could see, until this hulking behemoth appeared from the landscape. Giant? Yes. Out of place? Absolutely. But what exactly is it?. Mystery Building in...
GOSHEN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Staten Island Advance

Woman identified in fatal Staten Island shooting was loving grandmother who ‘spoke the truth’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 61-year-old woman fatally shot Wednesday morning inside a Clifton apartment building has been identified by family and law-enforcement sources. Nadine Davis, who neighbors say lived in the Park Hill community for years, was found by police officers with a gunshot wound to the head when they responded to her apartment at around 6 a.m., according to sources and an NYPD spokesman.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
92.7 WOBM

Shooting and street brawl puts Hillside, NJ school on lockdown

Shots fired during a large fight near Hillside High School after classes had been dismissed for the day led to a lockdown for students still in the building Monday afternoon. The fight took place near the intersection of Liberty Ave and Ryan Street around 3 p.m., according to Hillside Police Chief Vincent Ricciardi. A lockdown was ordered while police responded to the fight a block from the high school.
HILLSIDE, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Missing Hudson Valley Fisherman Found Dead

The body of a missing Hudson Valley fisherman was found in a river. On Tuesday, New York State Police provided a tragic update regarding a man who went missing when a boat capsized in Orange County. New York State Police Searching for a Missing Fisherman on the Delaware River in...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
wrnjradio.com

Morris County man pleads guilty to terroristic threats

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County man has entered a guilty plea to terroristic threats, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Xavier Rivera, 38, of Flanders pled guilty to third-degree terroristic threats on September 19 before the Honorable N. Peter Conforti, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Virtual Courtroom in Newton, Taggart said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Power 105.5 Boise

Monroe Home Depot Worker gets Trapped Under Forklift, Seriously Injured

The employee was reportedly pinned underneath the rear of a forklift early Tuesday morning. According to multiple responders, a worker at the Orange County Home Depot suffered serious injuries after they were trapped under a forklift. The accident took place at the Monroe Home Depot located at 254 Larkin Drive in Monroe, New York around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning September 20th according to the Daily Voice.
MONROE, NY
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts

Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy