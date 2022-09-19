ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Take-Two Stock Slumps On Reports 'Grand Theft Auto VI' Game Leaked Online

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0boUIa_0i1FTcSx00

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) shares slumped lower Monday following a weekend report that portions of its new Grand Theft Auto VI game were leaked online.

Bloomberg News reported Sunday that a hacker was able to gain access to several videos of gameplay from the highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI, which was made by Take-Two studio Rockstar Games, and posted them to a GTA-focused message board.

The hacker, known as 'teapotuberhacker', also claimed responsibility for last week's security breach at Uber Technologies (UBER) , which compromised some of its internal communications systems.

Analysts had been looking for Grand Theft Auto VI to revive a muted near-term outlook for the video game industry after Take-Two cautioned that a pullback in discretionary spending was liked to keep full year revenues in the region of $5.8 billion and $5.9 billion and firmly shy of Street forecasts.

Take-Two shares were marked 2.3% lower in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $121.31 each, extending their six-month decline to around 16%.

Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang struck a bullish tone on the video game sector last month, however, when he spoke with analysts following the chipmaker's weaker-than-expected second quarter earnings.

Nvidia said revenues from its gaming chips-- which are also used in cryptocurrency mining -- fell 33% from last year to $2.04 billion, a figure that also matched the group's early August update and linked to Covid lockdowns in China and the impact of Russia's war on Ukraine in Europe.

Looking into the current quarter, Nvidia said it sees revenues of around $5.9 billion, plus or minus 2%, compared to the Street consensus of $6.95 billion, with gross margins of around 65%, plus or minus 2%. Gaming weakness, Nvidia said, would be partly offset by firmer demand in its automotive and data center businesses.

"The fundamentals of gaming are strong, and this medium is really doing well," he said. "Our Gaming PCs are being used for influencers, people sharing content, creating content, vloggers, VTubers, there's all kinds of new ways of engaging and spending time with video games."

"Our strategy is to reduce the sell-in, reduce the sell-in this quarter or next quarter, to let channel inventory correct," he added.

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Hacker Leaks Huge Amount Of Grand Theft Auto VI Videos, Screeshots

Rockstar Games has been at work at Grand Theft Auto VI, but some of the early work has been shown off earlier than intended due to a massive hacker leak. A hacker by the name of teapotuberhacker shared an enormous trove of leaked early gameplay footage, screenshots and more online early Sunday morning, with the videos making their way across the internet despite Rockstar’s best efforts to take them down. The Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit has a collection of content here.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

That ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ leak is real, and fans have lost it

After years of rumors and speculation, it appears gamers have gotten their first proper look at the hotly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6, though probably not in the way Rockstar Games intended for it to happen. In a bizarre series of events, a number of screenshots and videos of the...
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

Grand Theft Auto Hacker Gives Fans a Surprise Sneak Peek

Users and fans of Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto franchise got a shocking albeit pleasant surprise this week after hackers reportedly leaked some unreleased footage from its next iteration of the wildly popular "Grand Theft Auto" franchise. The video gaming community was rocked by the emergence online of some...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jensen Huang
SVG

We Finally Got Our First Look At GTA 6's Main Character

Rockstar Games made news, albeit against its own will, early in the morning of September 18, 2022. A three gigabyte file, packed with in-game footage of the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6," dropped on a GTA forum. In the precious few hours since, the 90 videos present in the file have disseminated with a speed heretofore unknown by the studio behind the "GTA" series. The videos are now, essentially, everywhere. They can be found in their entirety on YouTube, although the larger compilations — which total somewhere around 50 minutes worth of gameplay — are already being struck down. And we don't even have to guess at the authenticity of the leak because it's been officially confirmed by Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company (as noted by The Verge).
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Theft Auto Vi#Grand Theft Auto Online#Take Two#Internal Communications#Video Game#Bloomberg News#Gta#Nvda
PC Magazine

GTA VI Gameplay Footage Leaks

UPDATE 9/19: Rockstar Games this morning confirmed that the GTA 6 leak that made the rounds this weekend is the real deal. UPDATE: Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier has now confirmed with Rockstar sources that this leak is indeed real. In a tweet Schreier said:. "Not that there was much doubt,...
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker

What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
Country
China
Motley Fool

Ford Stock Just Got Hammered: Buy the Dip?

Ford expects to end Q3 with 40,000 to 45,000 "vehicles on wheels" -- units that are almost, but not quite, complete. Its inflation-related supply costs are running about $1 billion higher than expected for the quarter. Despite the gloomy update, management had some positive things to say about demand and...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
105K+
Followers
88K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy