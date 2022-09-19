ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
General election early voting starts this week

By Douglas Kronaizl
 3 days ago
Welcome to the Monday, September 19, Brew.

Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:

  1. General election early voting starts this week
  2. A look at Oregon’s open gubernatorial election
  3. Abortion at play in state supreme court and a ballot measure election in Kentucky this year

General election early voting starts this week

It might feel like the primary season just ended (because it did!) but, starting this week, voters across the country will start casting ballots in this year’s general elections.

Early voting kicks off on Sept. 23 for voters in Minnesota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. On Sept. 24, it begins in Vermont and Virginia.

On Sept. 29, voters in Illinois, Michigan, and North Dakota can head to the polls. Pennsylvania voters might also have the ability to vote early this month depending on their county. The exact start date varies based on when counties finalize their November ballots.

Another 35 states begin early voting in October, and two—Kentucky and Oklahoma—begin early voting in November.

Five states—Alabama, Connecticut, Mississippi, Missouri, and New Hampshire—do not offer universal, in-person early voting but voters meeting certain eligibility requirements may qualify to vote early.

The average duration of early-voting periods is roughly 20 days, down from 21 during the 2020 election cycle, but can range from as long as 45 days (in Minnesota, South Dakota, and Wyoming) to two days (in Kentucky).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RWpYe_0i1FRgvR00

A look at Oregon’s open gubernatorial election

Between now and Election Day we will be previewing some of the top races we are watching here in the Brew. We are kicking things off today with a look at Oregon’s gubernatorial election.

Five candidates are running for the office. Gov. Kate Brown (D) is term-limited, making her one of eight governors not running for re-election this year.

Tina Kotek (D), Christine Drazan (R), and Betsy Johnson (I) have received the most media coverage.

All three candidates previously served in the Legislature, Kotek as House Speaker, Drazan as House Minority Leader, and Johnson as a Democratic member of the Senate.

Sabato’s Crystal Ball’s Kyle Kondik described the contest as a three-way race, saying it “sets up an unusual situation where the winner may not need to crack even 40%” since only a plurality of votes is needed to win.

In the past three gubernatorial elections, the Democratic candidate has won by an average margin of six percentage points.

Two election forecasters currently rate the race as Lean or Tilt Democratic and one rates it as a Toss-up.

Oregon has had a Democratic governor since 1987, the second-longest streak in the country behind only Washington. The state has only elected one independent governor, Julius Meier, who served from 1931 to 1935.

Abortion at play in state supreme court and a ballot measure election in Kentucky this year

Today is the 15th day of our 50 States in 50 Days series and we are featuring Kentucky, the Bluegrass State!

Week One: Pennsylvania, Indiana, South Dakota, Nebraska, North Dakota

Week Two: California, Georgia, Texas, Montana

Week Three: North Carolina, Virginia, New Mexico, Illinois, Idaho

On the ballot in Kentucky

At the federal level, Kentuckians will elect one U.S. Senator and six U.S. Representatives.

Kentucky is not holding state executive official elections this year. Those offices will be on the ballot in 2023.

At the state legislative level, all 100 seats in the state House along with 19 of the state’s 38 Senate seats

are on the ballot.

Four of the seven seats on the Kentucky Supreme Court and 14 seats on the Kentucky Court of Appeals are up for election. All of these races are contested, nonpartisan elections.

We are also covering local elections in Lexington and Louisville, which include offices like the mayor, county attorney, and local judges. Fayette and Jefferson County Public Schools also have seats on the ballot.

Redistricting highlights

The number of U.S. House districts in Kentucky remained the same at six following the 2020 census.

Congressional and state legislative elections will take place under new district lines following the census. Our side-by-side map comparison tool allows you to immediately see what redistricting looks like in your state. Here’s an example of what Kentucky’s congressional map looks like before and after the 2020 census:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45KY5t_0i1FRgvR00

You can interact with our congressional and state legislative map comparison tools by visiting our Kentucky redistricting page here.

Partisan balance

  • Both of Kentucky’s U.S. Senators—Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul—are Republicans, with Paul on the ballot this year.
  • Kentucky has one Democratic U.S. Representative and five Republicans.
  • Kentucky has had a Democratic governor since 2019.
  • Republicans hold a 30-8 majority in the state Senate and a 75-25 majority in the state House.
  • With a Democratic governor and Republican majorities in both legislative chambers, Kentucky is one of 13 states without a state government trifecta, a status it has held since 1995.
  • While Democrats hold the governorship, Kentucky’s attorney general and secretary of state are Republicans, making it one of nine states without a state government triplex.

Seats contested by only one major party

In 2022, 63 state legislative seats in Kentucky, or 53% of all seats up for election, do not have major party competition. When a candidate from only one of either major party runs for a state legislative seat, the seat is all but guaranteed to be won by that party.

Democrats are running for 68 of the seats up for election. Fifty-one seats (43%) do not feature a Democratic candidate and Republicans are likely to win.

Republicans are running for 107 seats. Twelve seats (10%) do not feature a Republican candidate and Democrats are likely to win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TqpdO_0i1FRgvR00

Key races

  • Kentucky Supreme Court: four seats are up for election. Justices are officially nonpartisan, but our 2020 state court partisanship study found that two of the justices up for elections had a confidence score of Mild Democrat, and two had scores of Indeterminate. Of the three not on the ballot, two had scores of Mild Republican and one joined the court following our analysis.
  • In one race, in particular, Justice Michelle Keller, with a Mild Democrat score, faces Joseph Fischer, a Republican member of the state House. Fischer authored Kentucky’s law that restricts abortion after conception and sponsored Amendment 2 (see below).

Ballot measures

There are two measures on the ballot this year:

  • The No Right to Abortion in Constitution Amendment would amend the state constitution to say there is nothing in it creates a right to abortion or requiring government funding for abortion. Four states—Tennessee, Alabama, West Virginia, and Louisiana—passed similar language as ballot measures before the Dobbs ruling. Kansas rejected a similar amendment this year after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision.
  • The Changes to Legislative Session End Dates and Special Sessions Amendment would remove specific legislative session end dates from the constitution and allow legislators to set their own end dates and call special sessions.

Between 1985 and 2020, 24 ballot measures appeared on Kentucky’s statewide ballots. Seventeen (71%) were approved, and seven (29%) were defeated.

Voting

  • Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.
  • Kentucky requires identification to vote. To read about the types of identification accepted, click here.
  • Early voting begins on Nov. 3 and ends on Nov. 5.
  • Kentucky allows absentee/mail-in voting but only if the voter meets certain requirements found here. The deadline to request a ballot is Oct. 25, which must be returned to election officials by Nov. 8.
  • The voter registration deadline is Oct. 11. Registration can be done in person, by mail, or online, with mailed forms postmarked by the deadline.

Want to learn more about the elections you’ll be voting in this year? Click here to use our Sample Ballot Lookup tool!

ICYMI: Top stories of the week

Four states have a governor of one party and a veto-proof state legislative majority of the opposing party. There are four states with a governor of one party and veto-proof legislative majorities of the opposing party: Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, and Massachusetts. That number could change this year. In three states, the party controlling the legislature could add new members to create a veto-proof majority opposing a governor of the other major party: North Carolina, Vermont, and Wisconsin.
Austin Davis spent more than any other Democratic House candidate or officeholder in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Democratic House candidates and officeholders have spent $12.3 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state representatives and candidates, Austin Davis has spent more than any other Democrat. Davis is the representative for Pennsylvania House District 35 and is running for re-election in 2022. Davis raised $2.7 million and...
Heart of the Primaries 2022, Democrats-Issue 39

In this issue: A recap of major themes throughout the 2022 primary season, plus our reader survey. Welcome to our 39th and final issue of 2022’s The Heart of the Primaries, and thanks for joining us throughout the primary season!. Let us know what you think. We’d love your...
All candidates for Texas House of Representatives District 47 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Texas House of Representatives District 47— incumbent Vikki Goodwin (D) and Rob McCarthy (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
Heart of the Primaries 2022, Republicans-Issue 39

In this issue: A recap of major themes throughout the 2022 primary season, plus our reader survey. Welcome to our 39th and final issue of 2022’s The Heart of the Primaries, and thanks for joining us throughout the primary season!. Let us know what you think. We’d love your...
Abortion rights initiative certified for the Michigan ballot

On Sept. 8, 2022, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in a 5-2 decision that an initiative to create a state constitutional right to reproductive freedom, defined to include abortion, contraceptives, and other pregnancy-related matters,must be added to the November ballot. The initiative was officially certified by the Board of State Canvassers on Sept. 9 and will appear on the ballot as Proposal 3.
These 10 California donors gave over $56.3 million

In California politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $1.5 billion in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $56.3 million, or 4 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to California state-level candidates...
Four states currently have a governor of one party and a veto-proof state legislative majority of the opposing party

Four states have a governor of one party and veto-proof legislative majorities of the opposing party: Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, and Massachusetts. Voters will determine whether three states—North Carolina, Vermont, and Wisconsin—could also have a veto-proof majority and an opposing party governor as a result of the 2022 elections.
These 10 Michigan donors gave over $29.9 million

In Michigan politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $229.5 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and Aug. 22, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $29.9 million, or 13 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Michigan state-level candidates...
Incumbent Cindy Axne (D) and Zach Nunn running in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District election

Incumbent Cindy Axne (D) and Zach Nunn (R) are running in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District election on Nov. 8, 2022. The Gazette’s Liz Mathews said the race was “likely Iowa’s most competitive House election.” In the 2020 election, Axne defeated David Young (R) by 1.4 percentage points. According to a Daily Kos analysis of the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump (R) would have defeated Joe Biden (D) by 0.1 percentage points in the 3rd district and, after redistricting, would have defeated Biden by 0.4 percentage points in the redrawn district.
Five measures that would change the initiative process are on the ballot in 2022

In November, there are a total of five measures on the ballot related to the initiative process. A ballot initiative is a way that citizens can propose, amend, or repeal a state law or constitutional provision by collecting signatures from registered voters. Successful signature drives result in an initiative being placed on the ballot for voters to approve or reject. Twenty-six states have an initiative process at the state level, and each state has different rules and requirements regarding the ballot initiative process, including majority and supermajority requirements, single-subject rules, and requirements for measures that increase taxes.
