A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
In a world first, scientists propose geothermal power plants that also work as valuable clean energy reservoirs
A team of researchers from Princeton University claims that enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) could enable up to five terawatts of power generation in the U.S. alone. This is huge because, currently, the total amount of electricity produced annually in the country from all the sources stands at around one terawatt only.
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
Battery breakthrough could supercharge renewable energy transition
Researchers have invented a new type of battery that is six times cheaper than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which they say could massively speed up the transition to renewable energy sources.Lithium-ion batteries are currently used in everything from smartphones to electric cars, however the cost of producing them makes them unsuitable for large-scale backup systems for wind and solar power installations.With a growing need for such systems to store and provide power when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, an international team of researchers set about creating a low-cost battery made from inexpensive and abundant...
electrek.co
This ‘solar tree’ may be the EV charging station of the future
London-based SolarBotanic Trees officially launched its “solar tree” prototype today, and the company wants to use it to power EV charging stations first. The SolarBotanic energy tree, which features what the company says is the “world’s first” 3-D leaf-shaped photovoltaic nanotechnology, utilizes thin-film solar cells and has a power generation capacity of 5 kilowatts.
Autoblog
Lithium smashes new record as supply struggles to feed EV growth
A customs officer inspects imported lithium carbonate at Longwu Branch Terminal of Shanghai İnternational Port (Group) Co., Ltd. on June 6, 2022 in Shanghai, China. (Photo via Getty Images) The surge in prices of lithium, the key battery material used to power electric cars, is seemingly unstoppable. Lithium carbonate...
POLITICO
Stuck on the natural gas bridge
If you thought your summer utility bill was high, brace yourself for winter's electricity costs. That's in part because Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a surge of U.S. exports to energy-starved Europe are driving up the price of natural gas — the major fuel source for Americans' electricity supply.
pv-magazine-usa.com
A new era of made-in-USA solar
In February 2021, US President Joe Biden issued an Executive Order calling for the establishment of resilient American supply chains intended to, in part, advance the fight against climate change. To achieve the current goal of 100% clean electricity by 2035, the US Department of Energy (DOE) estimates that solar energy would need to grow from 4% of electricity supply today to 40%.
Nature.com
Solar and wind power data from the Chinese State Grid Renewable Energy Generation Forecasting Competition
Accurate solar and wind generation forecasting along with high renewable energy penetration in power grids throughout the world are crucial to the days-ahead power scheduling of energy systems. It is difficult to precisely forecast on-site power generation due to the intermittency and fluctuation characteristics of solar and wind energy. Solar and wind generation data from on-site sources are beneficial for the development of data-driven forecasting models. In this paper, an open dataset consisting of data collected from on-site renewable energy stations, including six wind farms and eight solar stations in China, is provided. Over two years (2019"“2020), power generation and weather-related data were collected at 15-minute intervals. The dataset was used in the Renewable Energy Generation Forecasting Competition hosted by the Chinese State Grid in 2021. The process of data collection, data processing, and potential applications are described. The use of this dataset is promising for the development of data-driven forecasting models for renewable energy generation and the optimization of electricity demand response (DR) programs for the power grid.
pv-magazine-usa.com
CPPGenie Signs New Solar Management Deal with AES Clean Energy
CPP Genie Community Solar, LLC., (CPP Genie), a recently launched solar services company, today announced that it will provide customer aggregation and management services for three community solar projects in New York State developed by AES Clean Energy under New York’s Inclusive Community Solar Adder program. “We are very...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Mounting large PV modules quickly and easily: AEROCOMPACT optimizes CompactFLAT SN mounting system for PV installation on flat roofs
Austrian PV racking expert AEROCOMPACT has launched a rail-based mounting system – CompactFLAT SN 2 – for all common module sizes, including large-area solar modules up to 2.384 m x 1.303 m. The system is an optimized version of its predecessor, CompactFLAT SN, and is equally suitable for mounting framed PV modules on concrete, bitumen, foil and gravel roofs. AEROCOMPACT designed it for solar installations facing south or east/west with a tilt angle of 10°. “More variants of the SN 2 will follow at the end of the year so that we can meet all customer requirements with one system,” says AEROCOMPACT product manager Irene Zemanek. AEROCOMPACT will present the new system from 19 to 22 September at RE+, the largest and most comprehensive event in North America for the clean energy industry.
rigzone.com
U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
U.S. Department of Energy is putting up 10 million barrels of crude oil for sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Petroleum Reserves has announced a Notice of Sale of up to 10 million barrels of crude oil to be delivered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in November 2022.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Three major drivers in solar growth
This August saw ratings giant Moody’s predict that the issue of green, social, sustainability, and sustainability linked (GSSS) bonds will reach $1 trillion in 2022. Bloomberg Intelligence has predicted that global ESG assets are on track to exceed $53 trillion by 2025, representing more than a third of all assets under management. When a third of the world’s investments are ESG, or Environmental, Social, and Governance, that’s no longer a trend but a transformation.
QUANTRON to Unveil First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Equipped With Allison eGen Power® Electric Axle at IAA
HANOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions, today announced German vehicle manufacturer QUANTRON has integrated the Allison eGen Power ® 130D e-Axle into its new fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), a heavy-duty truck capable for tractor and chassis derivatives based on the MAN TG3 platform (TGS, TGX), which will make its world premiere at IAA. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005536/en/ Allison Transmission today announced German vehicle manufacturer QUANTRON has integrated the Allison eGen Power® 130D e-Axle into its new fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), a heavy-duty truck capable for tractor and chassis derivatives based on the MAN TG3 platform (TGS, TGX), at its world premiere at IAA in Germany. Meltem Darakci, QUANTRON OEM Account Manager, Martin Lischka, QUANTRON Head of Marketing & Communications, Alexander Schey, Allison Transmission Managing Director, Electrification, Commercialization & Strategy, Michael Perschke, CEO Quantron AG David Graziosi, Allison Transmission Chairman and CEO, Herbert Robel, QUANTRON Board Member, John Coll, Allison Transmission Senior Vice President, Global Marketing Sales & Service, Manlio Alvaro, Allison Transmission Executive Director, EMEA Sales (Photo: Business Wire)
CARS・
Nearly 1 in 10 US schools now using solar power
Thousands of schools across the U.S. are beginning to make the switch to solar power, generating significant cost savings and helping them meet their hefty energy needs, a new report has found. More than 8,400 public and private schools serving 6 million students — or about 1 in 10 institutions...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunpower launches two new batteries for residential applications
U.S.-based solar manufacturer Sunpower has unveiled two new storage systems for residential rooftop PV systems. The two devices, called SV-BASE13-C and SV-BASE19.5-C, respectively are part of the company’s Sunvault series. “With this launch, SunVault is now available in five configurations: 13 kWh, 19.5 kWh, 26 kWh, 39 kWh and 52 kWh. Some of these options include multiple inverters,” it said in a statement released.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Dual-purpose solar makes a greater impact
Environmental Social Governance (ESG) may have been used first in a 2004 report titled “Who Cares Wins”, which was a joint initiative of financial institutions spearheaded by the United Nations. The thought behind ESG is that there is much value far behind financial advancement in focusing on sustainability throughout an organization. The three pillars can be defined this way:
