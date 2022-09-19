Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Monday Edition

On the day before the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns square off in Cleveland for a crucial divisional matchup, a former player of both teams is saying goodbye to the game of football. Cornerback, Joe Haden is reportedly retiring from the NFL and will sign a one-day contract with Cleveland so that the franchise is the last organization he was a part of as a player, according to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO