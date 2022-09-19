ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Monday Edition

By Bryan Anthony Davis
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Not Happy With Steelers Fans On Sunday

Mitch Trubisky has not endeared himself to Pittsburgh Steelers fans thus far. The team's new starting quarterback had another lackluster outing Sunday, going 21-of-33 for 168 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception in a 17-14 loss to the New England Patriots. Disgruntled fans booed Trusbisky in his first home game with the team while chanting for rookie Kenny Pickett.
Yardbarker

Report: Former Steelers Elite Cornerback Joe Haden Will Retire As A Member Of The Cleveland Browns

On the day before the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns square off in Cleveland for a crucial divisional matchup, a former player of both teams is saying goodbye to the game of football. Cornerback, Joe Haden is reportedly retiring from the NFL and will sign a one-day contract with Cleveland so that the franchise is the last organization he was a part of as a player, according to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter.
Anthony Davis
Yardbarker

Steelers great Alan Faneca: Put WR Hines Ward in Hall of Fame

Thirty-two Steelers have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the third most of any team. Former Pittsburgh offensive lineman Alan Faneca, a Hall of Famer himself, believes the Steelers should have another player enshrined: receiver Hines Ward. “People tuned in to watch Hines Ward,” Faneca said Wednesday...
247Sports

SteelCityInsider Podcast No. 37

Is it QB Mitch Trubisky or OC Matt Canada dragging down the offense? Or does the problem rest with the head man Mike Tomlin? Or the Line?. Jim Wexell and Jeremy Hritz examine all sides of the problem that's causing the Steelers to average 17 points in their first two games of the 2022 season.
