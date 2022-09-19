Global Analytical Instrumentation Market to be Driven by the Rising Demand for Analytical Instruments in the Biopharmaceutical Industry in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027

Read full article on original website
bestnewsmonitoring.com
bestnewsmonitoring.com
Phys.org
Changes to animal feed could supply food for 1 billion people
While millions around the world face the threat of famine or malnutrition, the production of feed for livestock and fish is tying up limited natural resources that could be used to produce food for people. New research from Aalto University, published in Nature Food, shows how adjustment to the feeding of livestock and fish could maintain production while making more food available for people. These relatively simple changes would increase the global food supply significantly, providing calories for up to 13% more people without requiring any increase in natural resource use or major dietary changes.
AdWeek
Meet the Brand Accelerating Off-Grid Solutions for Food Preservation in Africa
In his six years of farming, Saheed Adams has witnessed a lot of food waste as his fruits and vegetables move from farm to market. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Samuel Ajala. Samuel Ajala is a data and development journalist covering climate change, energy transition and...
DigiLens Hires AR Industry Pioneer to Lead Next Phase of Market Growth
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- DigiLens Inc., an innovator in head-worn holographic smart glasses and a leader in waveguide technology, today announced that Brian Hamilton has joined the company as Vice-President, Sales & Marketing. As a former co-founder and C-suite executive of RealWear along with his previous senior sales role at Daqri, Inc., Hamilton is a recognized pioneer and leader in the deployment of Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR and VR) and voice-enabled wearable computing across manufacturing, healthcare, education, automotive, oil and gas, logistics, IT, telecoms and entertainment verticals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005278/en/ Brian Hamilton, VP of Sales & Marketing (Photo: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
Used cooking oil: The journey from fryers to fuel
Scientists have been experimenting with alternative fuel sources for vehicles for decades. While drivers likely won’t be using food scraps to fuel their trucks anytime soon like Doc in “Back to the Future,” used cooking oil is a proven low-emissions feedstock for biofuels. The oil used to...
Cutting-edge 3D printing can now make the strongest titanium alloy ever produced
Monash University team makes a leap forward in aerospace, defense, energy, and space manufacturing
Nature.com
Compositionally complex doping for zero-strain zero-cobalt layered cathodes
The high volatility of the price ofÂ cobalt and theÂ geopolitical limitations of cobalt mining have made the elimination of Co a pressing need for the automotive industry1. Owing to their high energy density and low-cost advantages, high-Ni and low-Co or Co-freeÂ (zero-Co) layered cathodes haveÂ become the most promising cathodes for next-generation lithium-ion batteries2,3. However, current high-Ni cathode materials, without exception, sufferÂ severely from their intrinsic thermal and chemo-mechanical instabilities and insufficient cycle life. Here, by using a new compositionally complex (high-entropy) doping strategy, we successfully fabricate a high-Ni, zero-Co layered cathode that has extremely high thermal and cycling stability. Combining X-ray diffraction, transmission electron microscopy and nanotomography, we find that the cathode exhibits nearly zero volumetric change over a wide electrochemical window, resulting in greatly reduced lattice defects and local strain-induced cracks. In-situ heating experiments reveal that the thermal stability of the new cathode is significantly improved, reaching the level of the ultra-stable NMC-532. Owing to the considerably increased thermal stability and the zero volumetric change, it exhibits greatly improved capacity retention. This work, by resolving the long-standing safety and stability concerns for high-Ni, zero-Co cathode materials, offers a commercially viable cathode for safe, long-life lithium-ion batteriesÂ and a universal strategy forÂ suppressing strain and phase transformation in intercalation electrodes.
Allison Expands eGen Power® Family of Electric Axles to Provide Additional Offering for European and Asia Pacific Markets
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, announced the new eGen Power ® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, this week at IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005537/en/ The new Allison eGen Power® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, was designed specifically to support the heavier 13-ton gross axle weight rating, which is often required by commercial vehicles in Europe and Asia Pacific markets. The 130S joins the eGen Power line-up of e-Axles, which includes the 100D, introduced in 2020, as well as the 130D and 100S introduced in 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)
Nature.com
Improved visual detection of DNA amplification using pyridylazophenol metal sensing dyes
Detection of nucleic acid amplification has typically required sophisticated laboratory instrumentation, but as the amplification techniques have moved away from the lab, complementary detection techniques have been implemented to facilitate point-of-care, field, and even at-home applications. Simple visual detection approaches have been widely used for isothermal amplification methods, but have generally displayed weak color changes or been highly sensitive to sample and atmospheric effects. Here we describe the use of pyridylazophenol dyes and binding to manganese ion to produce a strong visible color that changes in response to nucleic acid amplification. This detection approach is easily quantitated with absorbance, rapidly and clearly visible by eye, robust to sample effects, and notably compatible with both isothermal and PCR amplification. Nucleic acid amplification and molecular diagnostic methods are being used in an increasing number of novel applications and settings, and the ability to reliably and sensitively detect them without the need for additional instrumentation will enable even more access to these powerful techniques.
Aptar Expands Pharmaceutical Services; Announces Exclusive Collaboration Between Aptar Pharma and Fluidda
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Nanopharm, an Aptar Pharma company and leader in contract research and development services for orally inhaled and nasal drug products (OINDPs), today announced an exclusive collaboration with Fluidda, a leader in the field of Functional Respiratory Imaging. The companies will leverage their respective proprietary technology platforms to help accelerate U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approvals for orally inhaled generic products (OIDPs) via the alternative bioequivalence pathway. Nanopharm was acquired by Aptar (NYSE: ATR) in 2019, as part of the company’s strategy to expand its services offerings and partner with pharmaceutical companies earlier in the drug development process. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005107/en/ Photo: Aptar and Fluidda
thefastmode.com
Telefónica, NTT DATA Collaborate on Solutions Based on 5G, AI, ML, Automation & Data Analytics
Telefónica and NTT DATA collaborate closely in the development of innovative applications for the deployment of solutions based on 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, automation, and data analytics. Companies in the telecommunications sector are currently facing a major challenge due to the widespread deployment of 5G, where it...
ValueWalk
Field Service Management Software Catapults SMEs Towards Next-Gen Operations
The field service business has grown massively in recent years, and projections claim it could reach $8.6 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9 percent from 2021 to 2028. Despite the increase in demand, organizations still deal with challenges, including manual entry and minimal access, that can impact industry growth.
CRO Alliance Pharma’s Executive Team Grows by Four, Supporting Bioanalytical and CMC Testing Expansions
MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Alliance Pharma (Alliance), a global leader in bioanalytical, DMPK and CMC testing services in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, has grown their leadership team by four, bringing on board a new Chief Operating Officer (COO), Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Chief People Officer (CPO). These leaders will support continued global expansion, which includes Alliance’s recent acquisition of U.K.-based Drug Development Solutions (DDS) from LGC and new bioanalytical laboratory opening in Australia in November. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005219/en/ Alliance Pharma grows leadership by four (from left to right): Jean Pierre (JP) Boutrand, COO; Vito Saccente, CCO; Glenn Weber, CFO; Susan Woolley, CPO. (Photo: Business Wire)
bestnewsmonitoring.com
Hydrogen Cost-Parity With Diesel Cut by up to Eight Years With New Loop Energy Fuel Cell
VANCOUVER, British Columbia & HANNOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Loop Energy ™ (TSX: LPEN), a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells for commercial mobility, will unveil its landmark 120 kW fuel cell system at IAA Transportation 2022 in Hannover, Germany, today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005215/en/ Loop Energy announces the launch of the S1200. (Photo: Business Wire)
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
3PLs, Shippers Facing Talent Pool Crisis
Ongoing disruption, strategic misalignments and labor challenges are straining the third-party logistics (3PL)-shipper relationship, however both are striving to rebalance supply chains in the wake of a post-pandemic world, according to a study created in conjunction with NTT DATA, supply chain professor and researcher Dr. C. John Langley and Penske Logistics.
globalspec.com
Web portal propels SMR development
In 2021, the UN International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) launched the Platform on Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and their Applications to provide support for countries looking to accelerate SMR deployment. The platform offers information and expertise on all aspects of SMR development, deployment, licensing and oversight. Prospective developers of SMRs...
todaysemobility.com
Volkswagen, Canada advancing sustainable battery supply chain in North America
Volkswagen Group and the Government of Canada aim to promote e-mobility in the country and to explore opportunities across Canada’s automotive and battery supply chain. This was agreed on in a "Memorandum of Understanding" (MoU) signed by Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess and Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, in the presence of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The parties will investigate opportunities for Canada to contribute to Volkswagen’s global and regional battery supply chains. PowerCo, the newly founded battery company of Volkswagen, has a central role in the efforts and will drive forward the planned cooperation in the fields of battery value creation, raw materials supply chains and cathode material production in the North American region.
Toyoda Gosei Puts Cellulose Nanofiber-Reinforced Plastic for Automotive Parts Into Practical Application
Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7282) has applied a cellulose nanofiber (CNF)-reinforced plastic it developed for interior and exterior automotive products to make lightweight containers. These containers are used in one of its manufacturing plants from September. The company will accumulate records on usage of the material with a view toward future application of it to automotive parts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005887/en/ As one part of its efforts to reduce CO 2 in the lifecycle of automotive parts, Toyoda Gosei is utilizing its strengths in materials technology to incorporate various biomaterials such as CNF,...
