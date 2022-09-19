Global Analytical Instrumentation Market to be Driven by the Rising Demand for Analytical Instruments in the Biopharmaceutical Industry in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027

Detection of nucleic acid amplification has typically required sophisticated laboratory instrumentation, but as the amplification techniques have moved away from the lab, complementary detection techniques have been implemented to facilitate point-of-care, field, and even at-home applications. Simple visual detection approaches have been widely used for isothermal amplification methods, but have generally displayed weak color changes or been highly sensitive to sample and atmospheric effects. Here we describe the use of pyridylazophenol dyes and binding to manganese ion to produce a strong visible color that changes in response to nucleic acid amplification. This detection approach is easily quantitated with absorbance, rapidly and clearly visible by eye, robust to sample effects, and notably compatible with both isothermal and PCR amplification. Nucleic acid amplification and molecular diagnostic methods are being used in an increasing number of novel applications and settings, and the ability to reliably and sensitively detect them without the need for additional instrumentation will enable even more access to these powerful techniques.

