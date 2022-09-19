ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 96

Jon Allan
3d ago

If the United States is going to exist under the rule of law, then the guilty must be punished. The top person on that list is Donald Trump. If the rule of law is going to be manipulated as with the Supreme Court and Judge Cannon then there is no law and possibly the extinction of our country.

27
The Minuteman Chronicler
2d ago

Go ahead. Do it. I dare you. I double dare you. Push the well armed, well trained, Oath keeping silent majority over the edge. Most vets have had about enough. Here is a fair warning to all the leftists running scared from the coming red wave. When you make peaceful revolution impossible, you make violent revolution inevitable. Take that to heart and remember it very well.

7
Brad Legotti
2d ago

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😮🤣 so in other words🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 they have absolutely nothing but accusations and that scares them because they need the emotionally weak-minded true orange cult members to continue to wait in anticipation to keep the propaganda rhetoric going to keep the American citizens divided and distract from the current corruption destroying our nation within the Oval Office

4
CNN

Grisham explains why Trump is 'probably yelling' now

Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham discusses how Donald Trump may be handling Judge Raymond Dearie’s first hearing as the special master selected to review documents recovered at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence.
POTUS
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
#Federal Prosecutor#American#Republicans#Maga#The Republican Party#Democrats#File Americans
Business Insider

Trump lawyers claim classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago may be privileged because they contain handwritten notes

Trump's lawyers said classified Mar-a-Lago documents could be privileged because they contain his handwritten notes. Trump is backing up an order preventing DOJ from reviewing classified records seized from his home. A "special master" appointed to review those records held an initial hearing Tuesday. The Justice Department has not minced...
POTUS
Business Insider

George Conway said Trump is threatening to incite violence if he gets indicted: 'It's just like January 6 all over again'

George Conway accused former President Donald Trump of threatening to incite violence again. Conway said he's acting like he's "being persecuted for no valid reason" in relation to Mar-a-Lago. "He is absolutely encouraging people to engage in violence," Conway said on CNN. Conservative lawyer George Conway said former President Donald...
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump said he wouldn't pick Pence as his VP again because he 'committed political suicide' by refusing to reject electoral college votes for Biden: book

Donald Trump said he wouldn't pick Mike Pence to be his VP again, according to an upcoming book. Trump said Pence "committed political suicide" when he refused to intervene in the election certification process. Pence has previously stated that the vice president has no authority to overrule the results under...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Melania Trump Now Insists She’s ‘Profoundly Serious’ About Christmas

Melania Trump wants to “set the record straight” on her attitude toward Christmas, two years after she was heard in an explosive audio leak asking her former senior adviser “who gives a fuck about the Christmas stuff and decorations?” “While I was serving as first lady of our country, Stephanie Wolkoff secretly recorded several of our conversations. Wolkoff then spitefully edited and released our conversation to create the perception that Christmas is not significant to me,” Trump tweeted Wednesday, insisting that the portion of the conversation edited out focused on her desire to reunite migrant children split from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border, months after her husband instated the “Zero Tolerance” policy, which separated thousands of families. “Christmas is an important time for me, my family, and the American people, and my devotion to the holiday is personal and profoundly serious,” Trump wrote in her statement. Her comments come as she’s selling $35 to $45 Christmas ornaments on her website, with some of the proceeds going toward a scholarship program for children in foster care.
POTUS
Salon

MSNBC host predicts chances of Trump indictment just “skyrocketed” — thanks to his own lawyers

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Twenty months after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump continues to be the subject of a variety of investigations — from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia to New York State Attorney General Letitia James to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's January 6 select committee to the U.S. Department of Justice. One DOJ investigation has been probing the events of January 6, 2021, while another has been investigating the government documents that Trump was storing at his Mar-a-Lago resort/home in Palm Beach, Florida when FBI agents executed a search warrant on Monday, August 8.
POTUS
CNN

'Huge win': McCabe on Trump's special master ruling

A federal judge threw a wrench in the Justice Department investigation into potential mishandling of documents from former President Donald Trump’s White House by granting his request for a special master to review evidence seized from his Florida home last month. Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe weighs in on the development.
POTUS

Comments / 0

