Read full article on original website
Related
‘Big Brother 24’: Will Monte and Taylor Pursue a Relationship After the Finale?
Monte Taylor and Taylor Hale have had a whirlwind of a showmance in 'Big Brother 24,' but do they have plans to continue their relationship outside of the game?
Student Academy Award Winners Revealed
And the Student Academy Awards go to … The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has named 14 filmmakers as winners of its 49th student competition. See the list below. All of the winning films are eligible to compete for 2022 Oscars in the Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film or Documentary Short Film category. The winners will be honored during an October 20 ceremony at the David Geffen Theater in Los Angeles, where the medal placements – gold, silver and bronze – in the four award categories will be announced. The gala will be held in-person for the first time...
Background Actors, Tell Us Your Wildest Stories From On Set
Working in the film industry is never not interesting, so please spill all the tea.
Just 79 Non-Boring First Date Questions
If there's gonna be second date, I'll need these questions answered...
Comments / 0