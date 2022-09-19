Read full article on original website
Traffic diverted in Crawford County, Mo. due to tractor-trailer fire
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. – A tractor-trailer fire Wednesday has caused eastbound I-44 traffic to be diverted in Crawford County, Missouri. This incident is at mile marker 217 just west of Bourbon, Missouri. Eastbound traffic is being diverted at mile marker 214. The fire started at about 11:30 a.m. MoDOT is asking drivers to avoid the […]
Alabama Woman Disappeared After Being Discharged From Local Hospital
On July 15, 2020, someone called an ambulance to the 2900 block of Jefferson Street in Courtland, Alabama. Paramedics picked up 60-year-old Wanda Ashford Floyd and transported her to Decatur Morgan Hospital. Wanda was treated and released from the local hospital.
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Police Issue Statement on Arrest of Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper
The Cheyenne Police Department has issued a press release on the arrest of Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Gabriel Testerman. Testerman was arrested last week. He posted bond and was released after a preliminary hearing. Here is the press release from the Cheyenne Police Department:. Tuesday, August 30, a Wyoming Highway...
KMOV
Extremely rare dog breed missing from St. Louis County found
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A frantic search is underway for an extremely rare dog. In late August, Tito’s newest owners Mason and Samantha Miller went to Ohio to pick him up. When they got home, the couple let Tito, an Otterhound, out in their backyard, but 15 minutes later the 115-pound dog was gone.
Kentucky woman killed in ATV accident after it flips, ejects her
A Kentucky woman was killed Wednesday night when the all-terrain vehicle she was driving left the road and overturned, ejecting her from the vehicle, Kentucky state police reported Thursday. Kentucky State Police officials said they were investigating a single all-terrain vehicle collision that occurred just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, at...
‘This Was No Hunting Accident’: ‘Cold Justice’ Helps Make Arrest In 2007 Murder Of Missouri Dad
Ricky Luebbert was a 42-year-old devoted single dad with two young sons when he was shot to death 15 years ago at his home in Missouri. To help figure out who pulled the trigger, veteran prosecutor Kelly Siegler and homicide investigator Steve Spingola joined forces with local law enforcement in “Cold Justice,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen. Their efforts alongside Sheriff Scott Lindsey, Chief Dep. Rowdy Douglas, and Dep. Sheriff Graham Applegate, each of the Texas County Sheriff’s Office, led to significant results.
Believe it or not, the St. Francois Mountains are in Missouri and several mountains shape this range
View towards the Saint Francois Mountains of the Missouri Ozarks from the top of Knob Lick Mountain.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a mountain range in southeast Missouri known as the St. Francois Mountains. They're referred to as Precambrian igneous mountains. They climb over the Ozark Plateau. Precambrian dates back to the Earth's early history.
KWCH.com
Water emergency issued for town in SE Kansas
CANEY, Kan. (KWCH) - A water emergency is in effect for the city of Caney in Montgomery County. Town officials said water stopped flowing over the Little Caney River’s dam this week due to the ongoing drought. The town’s only water supply is what remains behind the dam, leaving only enough water for six weeks.
Missouri woman's $1M lottery ticket nearly ended up in the trash
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman who won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket said her winning ticket nearly ended up in the trash. The St. Louis County woman told Missouri Lottery officials she bought a $50 Millionaire Blowout scratch-off ticket from the 7-Eleven store on Lemay Ferry Road in St. Louis and didn't think it was a winner when she scratched it off.
Car trouble leads Missouri man to $100,000 lottery prize
A Missouri man said car trouble led to his making a stop at which he bought a lottery ticket and won $100,000.
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early years
Belmont Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In May 2016, the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation considered the nomination forms presented for historical buildings to be added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The Belmont Hotel was one of the venues being considered.
Knife attack on Dodge City teen, may be road rage
A Dodge City student was stabbed in what authorities are calling a possible road rage incident. It happened in the high school parking lot around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning.
KFVS12
Staffing shortages delay Cape Girardeau recycling pickups
Michael Carneal's parole decision has been moved to Monday. Perry County, Mo. Sheriff Gary Schaaf announced his retirement after more than 40 years in law enforcement. Carneal answers questions in day 2 of parole hearing. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Michael Carneal answered questions during the second day of his...
KFVS12
Southeast Missouri State campus temporarily closed due to water main break
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University announced that campus will be closed temporarily due to a water main break on Thursday, Sept. 22. The university told KFVS that this should not impact student housing or the cafeteria. It is reported that the break is in the central...
