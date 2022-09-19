ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne Police Issue Statement on Arrest of Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper

The Cheyenne Police Department has issued a press release on the arrest of Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Gabriel Testerman. Testerman was arrested last week. He posted bond and was released after a preliminary hearing. Here is the press release from the Cheyenne Police Department:. Tuesday, August 30, a Wyoming Highway...
CHEYENNE, WY
‘This Was No Hunting Accident’: ‘Cold Justice’ Helps Make Arrest In 2007 Murder Of Missouri Dad

Ricky Luebbert was a 42-year-old devoted single dad with two young sons when he was shot to death 15 years ago at his home in Missouri. To help figure out who pulled the trigger, veteran prosecutor Kelly Siegler and homicide investigator Steve Spingola joined forces with local law enforcement in “Cold Justice,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen. Their efforts alongside Sheriff Scott Lindsey, Chief Dep. Rowdy Douglas, and Dep. Sheriff Graham Applegate, each of the Texas County Sheriff’s Office, led to significant results.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
Believe it or not, the St. Francois Mountains are in Missouri and several mountains shape this range

View towards the Saint Francois Mountains of the Missouri Ozarks from the top of Knob Lick Mountain.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a mountain range in southeast Missouri known as the St. Francois Mountains. They're referred to as Precambrian igneous mountains. They climb over the Ozark Plateau. Precambrian dates back to the Earth's early history.
MISSOURI STATE
Water emergency issued for town in SE Kansas

CANEY, Kan. (KWCH) - A water emergency is in effect for the city of Caney in Montgomery County. Town officials said water stopped flowing over the Little Caney River’s dam this week due to the ongoing drought. The town’s only water supply is what remains behind the dam, leaving only enough water for six weeks.
CANEY, KS
Missouri woman's $1M lottery ticket nearly ended up in the trash

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman who won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket said her winning ticket nearly ended up in the trash. The St. Louis County woman told Missouri Lottery officials she bought a $50 Millionaire Blowout scratch-off ticket from the 7-Eleven store on Lemay Ferry Road in St. Louis and didn't think it was a winner when she scratched it off.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Staffing shortages delay Cape Girardeau recycling pickups

Michael Carneal's parole decision has been moved to Monday. Perry County, Mo. Sheriff Gary Schaaf announced his retirement after more than 40 years in law enforcement. Carneal answers questions in day 2 of parole hearing. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Michael Carneal answered questions during the second day of his...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

