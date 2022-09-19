ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have suspended coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season, effective immediately, and with no guarantee he will be back with the franchise in the future. The Celtics said Thursday night that Udoka was suspended for “violations of team policies.” Earlier Thursday, two people...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
New York State
City
Fort Collins, CO
State
Connecticut State
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
Local
Colorado Basketball
Fort Collins, CO
Sports
Fort Collins, CO
Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
K99

K99

Windsor, CO
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k99.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy