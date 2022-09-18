ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Taiwan to buy $2.6 billion in Iowa corn & soybeans over next few years

DES MOINES, Iowa — Taiwan officials in Des Moines Tuesday signed letters of intent to buy an estimated $2.6 billion worth of Iowa corn and soybeans over the next few years. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and other lawmakers welcomed the Taiwanese delegation to the State Capitol Building where the deal was signed.
Authorities searching for Virginia prisoner who escaped, stole ATV

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Authorities said they are searching for a Virginia prisoner who escaped police custody and stole ATV on Tuesday. Police are urging the public to be on the lookout for 34-year-old Shaun Gwin. Gwin had a court appearance in Highland County this morning and was...
Dozens of cats & kittens rescued from Iowa family's home

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued 46 cats and kittens from a home in northern Iowa because the family that owned them was struggling to provide for the animals. The ARL told Iowa's News Now it would not reveal the exact location of the rescue to protect the family that asked for help.
