Read full article on original website
Related
cbs2iowa.com
National Voter Registration Day, election officials urge Iowans to make a plan to vote
DES MOINES, Iowa — Tuesday marks National Voter Registration Day and election officials are urging Iowans to register or update their information. You can do this online, through the mail, at many government agencies and even on election day. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says registering before hand...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa to receive over $5 million to boost high-speed internet in rural communities
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa is set to receive millions of dollars to boost high speed internet in rural communities. The Biden administration announced more than half a billion dollars for 20 states to provide reliable, affordable, high-speed internet to everyone. Iowa will get more than $5...
cbs2iowa.com
SPECIAL REPORT: IA organizations help break barriers for refugees to find employment
DES MOINES, Iowa — April 2022 marks the day, IowaWorks partners with the Bureau of Refugee Services, to create a program assisting refugee's search for employment. "When we come to here this very difficult for us," says Sarah Qadery an Afghan refugee living in Central Iowa. Driving from one...
cbs2iowa.com
Former staffer accuses Mike Franken of unwanted kissing; police close case as 'unfounded'
The former campaign manager for Democratic Senate candidate Mike Franken accused him of an unwanted advance back in March, according to new reports. Franken denied the allegations in a statement to Iowa's News Now calling them false. These allegations are false. This accusation was investigated by the Des Moines Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs2iowa.com
Taiwan to buy $2.6 billion in Iowa corn & soybeans over next few years
DES MOINES, Iowa — Taiwan officials in Des Moines Tuesday signed letters of intent to buy an estimated $2.6 billion worth of Iowa corn and soybeans over the next few years. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and other lawmakers welcomed the Taiwanese delegation to the State Capitol Building where the deal was signed.
cbs2iowa.com
Cornell doubles up Coe, evening this year's Bremner Cup standings
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa — The Cornell men's soccer team scored a pair of second half goals on Wednesday night to eke out a 4-2 win over Coe. The Kohawks and Rams are now tied 2-2 in this year's Bremner Cup standings.
cbs2iowa.com
Authorities searching for Virginia prisoner who escaped, stole ATV
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Authorities said they are searching for a Virginia prisoner who escaped police custody and stole ATV on Tuesday. Police are urging the public to be on the lookout for 34-year-old Shaun Gwin. Gwin had a court appearance in Highland County this morning and was...
cbs2iowa.com
Dozens of cats & kittens rescued from Iowa family's home
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued 46 cats and kittens from a home in northern Iowa because the family that owned them was struggling to provide for the animals. The ARL told Iowa's News Now it would not reveal the exact location of the rescue to protect the family that asked for help.
Comments / 0