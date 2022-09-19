Read full article on original website
Lake County News
Kelseyville Presbyterian to participate in Sept. 24 Pear Festival
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Kelseyville Presbyterian will participate in this year's Pear Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, with something new and different. With 150 years of belonging in the Kelseyville community, the church invites everyone to come by, view the history boards in its Friendship Hall and have a picnic lunch on the front lawn from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lake County News
Growing Forward: An economic development summit for the Redwood Coast
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — On Sept. 22 and 23, business leaders and economic development professionals throughout our region will be gathering for the second annual Redwood Coast Region Economic Development Virtual Summit. This two-day virtual economic summit is designed to foster innovative thinking throughout our region of Del Norte,...
marinmommies.com
Just Between Friends Huge Kids' Sale, September 22–25
Come shop until you drop at this fall's huge North Bay Just Between Friends kids' sale at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds' Grace Pavilion in Santa Rosa. Taking place Thursday, September 22 through Sunday, September 25, 2022, Just Between Friends is the North Bay's largest children's and maternity consignment event. Get...
Lake County News
‘Mother May I?’ raises funds for Lake Family Resource Center
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Rehearsals are going strong for the smash comedy, “Mother May I,” written and directed by local playwright Marcello Bice. The show, which includes dinner, wine and dessert, will run Sept. 23, 24 and 25, and the curtain opens at 6 p.m. Lake Family...
Earthquake shakes water levels in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Residents of Santa Rosa have noticed a strange side effect of last week’s earthquake. Many people who live along Mark West Creek have noticed that the water level in the creek has been rising since last week’s earthquake. “We were jolted. Both Suzie and I were upstairs,” said John Macaulay. […]
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Wednesday, Sept. 14
Officer initiated activity at 3D St Boat Ramp, 3D/PARK, Lakeport. Disposition: WARNING. Officer initiated activity at N BRUSH/6TH, Lakeport. Disposition: WARNING. Occurred on S Main. Disposition: CHECKS OK. 06:05 EXTRA PATROL 2209140013. Occurred on 5TH. PROBLEMS W/SUBJECT. Disposition: GENERAL SERVICES RENDERED. 08:23 FOLLOW UP 2209140022. Officer initiated activity at Lakeport...
Lake County News
Ton of trash picked up in Lake County during 38th annual California Coastal Cleanup Day
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Dozens of volunteers working at sites around Lake County joined tens of thousands of participants in the 38th Annual California Coastal Cleanup Day, the state’s largest annual volunteer event, organized by the California Coastal Commission and held on Sept 17. The California Coastal Commission...
Lake County News
Mendocino College Art Gallery to host faculty art exhibition
UKIAH, Calif. — The Mendocino College Art Gallery is proud to announce a faculty art exhibition, opening on Tuesday, Oct. 4. There will be a reception for the exhibition on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Regular gallery hours are Tuesdays noon...
mendofever.com
Theft Of Medication, Subject Passed Out In Aisle – Ukiah Police Logs 09.20.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Lake County News
Clearlake Police Department swears in new officers, dispatcher
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Clearlake City Council joined with the Clearlake Police Department last week in welcoming two new police officers and a dispatcher to serve the city. The swearing-in of the news police department members took place at the start of the council’s Sept. 15 meeting.
L.A. Weekly
Casper Helm Killed in Truck Crash on Todd Road [Santa Rosa, CA]
Keller Man Dead in Auto-Pedestrian Crash near Moorland Avenue. The incident happened at around 5:45 a.m. along Todd Road near Moorland Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, Helm was reportedly crawling or hunched over the road for unknown reasons. As a result, a dump truck traveling east on Todd struck him. A Chevrolet truck heading west on Todd Road struck Helm as well.
sonomacountygazette.com
Is Healdsburg at a tipping point?
Be informed voters. Healdsburg has seven candidates running for three city council seats in November. We will elect two for 4-year seats, and one to fill the 2-year vacancy. The Sept. 14 candidates’ forum was recorded and can be viewed on Facebook’s “Healdsburg 2040” page. The next forum, sponsored by the AAUW, is Oct. 6, 6:30 pm at the Raven Performing Arts Theater. https://www.raventheater.org/index.php?p=48&r=1&e=1119.
Hotel, housing complex near Sonoma closer to reality
A corner of the new development will replace a short segment of Old Maple. photo credit: Credit: GoogleMaps An affordable housing project and hotel planned for an area near Sonoma cleared a critical hurdle this afternoon. The county board of supervisors approved surrendering part of Old Maple Avenue just north of Sonoma. A portion of the road, which parallels Verano Avenue, will make way for a 120 room hotel and 72 unit affordable housing complex. Officials say the road is a remnant of an earlier vacation resort...in poor repair and unneeded. Supervisor Susan Gorin praised the project and said she's thrilled something is finally moving forward. "We started discussing this, Paul's Resort, with the previous owner of this parcel, burned down, just after it was remodeled. It was so, sad. But then a community swimming pool was proposed and we had this discussion, well, they came and went and they are now at the high school and then a hotel and an affordable housing project." Environmental documents for the Verano Hotel and apartment complex were approved by the board a year ago.
dornob.com
Railbikes: Take a Pedal-Powered Tour Through California’s Ancient Redwood Forests
California’s redwood forests truly have to be seen to be believed. There’s nothing quite like finding yourself among such massive ancient trees, the tallest of which reach jaw-dropping heights of up to 380 feet, the size of a 37-story building. Most tours of the Northern California Coast Redwoods consist of either driving or hiking, but there’s a third option not many people know about. Skip the crowds at the most popular spots and take a refreshing railbike tour instead! Electric-powered and virtually silent, the Skunk Train Redwood Route Railbikes follow historic railroad tracks running through the forests outside Fort Bragg.
newsofthenorthbay.com
RAINFALL TOTALS ACROSS THE NORTH BAY. SHOWERS IN FORECAST.
The wettest spots of the North Bay recorded more than 3 inches of rain from the Sunday-Monday storm. The highest totals came from the mountains and coast of northwestern Sonoma County and Mendocino County, with Gualala well over 3 inches, and Oak Ridge (near Annapolis), Cazadero, Venado, Lake Sonoma, Yorkville and Cloverdale all over 2 inches.
You can sleep in a treehouse in the Santa Cruz forests for less than $200/night
You'll struggle to find anything else like this treehouse near Silicon Valley.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 7:04 p.m.] Lightning Preceded Power Outage That Affected Humboldt, Trinity & Mendocino Counties
Residents in Humboldt, Mendocino and Trinity counties are experiencing power outages with no estimated time of restoration. Just after 5 p.m. on September 20th, residents in Southern Humboldt began reporting outages across the region extending into southwestern Trinity County and northern Mendocino County. Power was quickly restored to areas in Garberville and Redway, however outlying areas near Miranda, Myers Flat, Alderpoint, Harris and Kettenpom and northern Mendocino were without power for close to an hour.
Lake County News
Lakeport City Council appoints temporary member, continues residential development hearing
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lakeport City Council on Tuesday evening appointed a former member to temporarily fill a vacant seat and continued the hearing for a new residential development. Following brief interviews with two former council members, Bob Rumfelt and George Spurr, the council appointed Spurr to fill...
sonomacountygazette.com
Bodega Bay mourns captain’s death
With a sad and heavy heart, I share the passing of Captain Merlin Kolb of Bodega Bay at the young age of 52. He had a dream and was determined to make it a reality. - To own a fishing vessel and to become a Captain on the high seas. Yes, he became Captain Merlin Kolb of Reel Magic Fishing Charters. Seeking the elusive salmon, shy yet aggressive Dungeness crabs or the ling cod that are big-mouthed, feisty, bottom-dwelling fish. I can hear him joking “here little fishy fishy.” Taking children out, teaching them the love of the ocean and how to catch a fish themselves was his mission. Always exhibiting that exuberance typically visible only in children. Captain Merlin performed magic on the high seas. A blue hoochie was his lure of choice but his “Crabby Dance” was infamous. No way could you watch it without busting up or busting a move!
mendofever.com
Approximately Twenty Subjects Setting Up Camp, Request For A Blanket – Ukiah Police Logs 09.18.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
