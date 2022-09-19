A corner of the new development will replace a short segment of Old Maple. photo credit: Credit: GoogleMaps An affordable housing project and hotel planned for an area near Sonoma cleared a critical hurdle this afternoon. The county board of supervisors approved surrendering part of Old Maple Avenue just north of Sonoma. A portion of the road, which parallels Verano Avenue, will make way for a 120 room hotel and 72 unit affordable housing complex. Officials say the road is a remnant of an earlier vacation resort...in poor repair and unneeded. Supervisor Susan Gorin praised the project and said she's thrilled something is finally moving forward. "We started discussing this, Paul's Resort, with the previous owner of this parcel, burned down, just after it was remodeled. It was so, sad. But then a community swimming pool was proposed and we had this discussion, well, they came and went and they are now at the high school and then a hotel and an affordable housing project." Environmental documents for the Verano Hotel and apartment complex were approved by the board a year ago.

SONOMA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO