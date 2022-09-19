Robinhood, a US brokerage platform that makes stock trading and investing easy, on Tuesday added Circle’s USDC stablecoin to its crypto offerings for retail investors. This move marks USD Coin (USDC) as the first stablecoin available to retail traders on the Robinhood platform. The firm stated that the offering is now available for transactions on Polygon and Ethereum networks, one of the most actively used open-source blockchains.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO