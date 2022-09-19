ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed’s Interest Rate Hikes Attributed to Primary Catalyst of Crypto Bear Market

The decision by the federal reserve (Fed) to continuously hike interest rates to tame runaway inflation has been detrimental to the crypto market as bears continue to bite. The situation has become dire to the extent that the crypto market is positively skewed towards the decisions made at the federal open market committee (FOMC) meetings, according to market analyst Michael van de Poppe.
Maple Finance Loans $300m to help Struggling Bitcoin Miners

Maple Finance, Australia-based Decentralized finance (DeFi) firm for institutions to borrow from Liquidity Pools funded by the DeFi ecosystem, announced on Tuesday that it has launched a $300 million fund for Bitcoin miners. The lender established the move as the cryptocurrency mining industry struggles with access to capital markets. Raising...
Despite Market Crash, MicroStrategy Buys 301 Bitcoins Worth $6 Million

MicroStrategy has done it again. The Virginia-based business software company has bought additional 301 Bitcoins worth around $6 million to its balance sheet. According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday, MicroStrategy purchased 301 Bitcoins (BTC) between August 2 and September 19 for about $6 million.
Nasdaq to Offer Institutional Crypto Custody Services

The world’s second-largest brokerage, Nasdaq Global Select Market, is reportedly on track to dive deeper into the digital currency ecosystem with preliminary plans to offer custody services for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The primary target market for the Nasdaq exchange is institutional investors, as adoption has grown remarkably...
Russia to Permit Partial Bitcoin Mining

Despite the back-and-forth stance on crypto in Russia, serval Russian departments have reached a consensus that Bitcoin (BTC) mining should be legalized in areas rich in electricity. “Let them earn money,” the chair of the Congress finance committee said. Crypto experts in Russia have joined hands and developed a...
Robinhood Lists USDC as First Stablecoin on Trading Platform

Robinhood, a US brokerage platform that makes stock trading and investing easy, on Tuesday added Circle’s USDC stablecoin to its crypto offerings for retail investors. This move marks USD Coin (USDC) as the first stablecoin available to retail traders on the Robinhood platform. The firm stated that the offering is now available for transactions on Polygon and Ethereum networks, one of the most actively used open-source blockchains.
Colorado Becomes First US State to Accept Crypto as Tax Payments

Colorado has set the ball rolling as the first U.S. state to offer residents the option of paying taxes using cryptocurrencies. Governor Jared Polis made the announcement, noting that it was a stepping stone toward making Colorado a digital innovation hub. “As of right now, the state of Colorado is...
Binance-Backed WazirX Exchange to Delist USDC, USDP & TUSD

Indian cryptocurrency trading platform WazirX has announced it will be delisting USD Coin (USDC), USDP, and TUSD in a move that is similar to its so-called parent company, Binance Exchange. In a Monday update, WazirX said the deposit support for these tokens has already been halted, and that withdrawal support...
Indonesia to Update Govt Rules for Crypto, Implement More local Control

Indonesia could see new rules for crypto asset exchanges. The South Asian country's trade ministry is planning to issue new rules to govern crypto exchanges that will require two-thirds of the board of directors and commissioners to be Indonesian citizens and live in Indonesia, a deputy minister said Tuesday. This...
DeFi Protocol Wintermute Suffers $160M of Hack: CEO

Cryptocurrency market maker and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) lending protocol Wintermute has been hacked with over $160 million lost. In a Twitter update shared by Evgeny Gaevoy, the protocol’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer said the hack did not affect the platform’s Centralized Finance (CeFi) and OTC operations. While...
