Read full article on original website
Related
blockchain.news
Fed’s Interest Rate Hikes Attributed to Primary Catalyst of Crypto Bear Market
The decision by the federal reserve (Fed) to continuously hike interest rates to tame runaway inflation has been detrimental to the crypto market as bears continue to bite. The situation has become dire to the extent that the crypto market is positively skewed towards the decisions made at the federal open market committee (FOMC) meetings, according to market analyst Michael van de Poppe.
blockchain.news
Maple Finance Loans $300m to help Struggling Bitcoin Miners
Maple Finance, Australia-based Decentralized finance (DeFi) firm for institutions to borrow from Liquidity Pools funded by the DeFi ecosystem, announced on Tuesday that it has launched a $300 million fund for Bitcoin miners. The lender established the move as the cryptocurrency mining industry struggles with access to capital markets. Raising...
blockchain.news
Despite Market Crash, MicroStrategy Buys 301 Bitcoins Worth $6 Million
MicroStrategy has done it again. The Virginia-based business software company has bought additional 301 Bitcoins worth around $6 million to its balance sheet. According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday, MicroStrategy purchased 301 Bitcoins (BTC) between August 2 and September 19 for about $6 million.
blockchain.news
Nasdaq to Offer Institutional Crypto Custody Services
The world’s second-largest brokerage, Nasdaq Global Select Market, is reportedly on track to dive deeper into the digital currency ecosystem with preliminary plans to offer custody services for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The primary target market for the Nasdaq exchange is institutional investors, as adoption has grown remarkably...
IN THIS ARTICLE
blockchain.news
Russia to Permit Partial Bitcoin Mining
Despite the back-and-forth stance on crypto in Russia, serval Russian departments have reached a consensus that Bitcoin (BTC) mining should be legalized in areas rich in electricity. “Let them earn money,” the chair of the Congress finance committee said. Crypto experts in Russia have joined hands and developed a...
blockchain.news
Robinhood Lists USDC as First Stablecoin on Trading Platform
Robinhood, a US brokerage platform that makes stock trading and investing easy, on Tuesday added Circle’s USDC stablecoin to its crypto offerings for retail investors. This move marks USD Coin (USDC) as the first stablecoin available to retail traders on the Robinhood platform. The firm stated that the offering is now available for transactions on Polygon and Ethereum networks, one of the most actively used open-source blockchains.
blockchain.news
Colorado Becomes First US State to Accept Crypto as Tax Payments
Colorado has set the ball rolling as the first U.S. state to offer residents the option of paying taxes using cryptocurrencies. Governor Jared Polis made the announcement, noting that it was a stepping stone toward making Colorado a digital innovation hub. “As of right now, the state of Colorado is...
blockchain.news
Binance-Backed WazirX Exchange to Delist USDC, USDP & TUSD
Indian cryptocurrency trading platform WazirX has announced it will be delisting USD Coin (USDC), USDP, and TUSD in a move that is similar to its so-called parent company, Binance Exchange. In a Monday update, WazirX said the deposit support for these tokens has already been halted, and that withdrawal support...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
blockchain.news
Indonesia to Update Govt Rules for Crypto, Implement More local Control
Indonesia could see new rules for crypto asset exchanges. The South Asian country's trade ministry is planning to issue new rules to govern crypto exchanges that will require two-thirds of the board of directors and commissioners to be Indonesian citizens and live in Indonesia, a deputy minister said Tuesday. This...
blockchain.news
DeFi Protocol Wintermute Suffers $160M of Hack: CEO
Cryptocurrency market maker and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) lending protocol Wintermute has been hacked with over $160 million lost. In a Twitter update shared by Evgeny Gaevoy, the protocol’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer said the hack did not affect the platform’s Centralized Finance (CeFi) and OTC operations. While...
LG Energy inks cobalt, lithium supply deals with three Canadian miners
SEOUL, Sept 23 (Reuters) - South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution (373220.KS) said on Friday it has signed agreements on lithium and cobalt sourcing with three Canadian mining firms in a bid to expand its footprint in North America.
Comments / 0