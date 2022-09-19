ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Pitchfork

Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”: Watch

Nicki Minaj has shared a video for her raunchy song “Super Freaky Girl.” The song interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” In the track‘s visual, Minaj cosplays at James and appears as a Nicki Barbie complete with a pink home and robot kitty. Watch the clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, below.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion "Plan B" Remix With Lil Kim Taken Down After Only A Few Hours

Megan Thee Stallion's newest album, Traumazine, has had everyone talking. Megan has been promoting the album all over the place, and to keep the momentum going, she released a remix of one of the project's tracks, "Plan B." The remix boasts a verse from Lil Kim, and it has stirred up quite the controversy.
MUSIC
BET

Hip Hop Awards 2022:Who is EarthGang? Get to Know the Rising Duo Doing Hip Hop Their Way

Johnny Venus and WowGr8, aka Doctur Dot, better known as Atlanta’s rising hip hop duo EarthGang need to be on your radar if they aren’t already. Formed in 2008, the two friends initially gained recognition in 2010 through their first EP, the mixtape titled The Better Party, solo singles, and various festivals and show appearances. They are often compared to fellow ATL natives OutKast due to their funky style and unique approach to hip-hop music. Their efforts grabbed the attention of rap legend J Cole who would sign them to his Dreamville Records imprint in 2017. Two years later, they released their first major label debut studio album Mirrorland.
ATLANTA, GA
XXL Mag

August Alsina Shows Injuries From Alleged Fight With Tory Lanez

August Alsina is showing off the wounds he suffered from his alleged fight with Tory Lanez at the Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam in Chicago. The internet has been buzzing over reports of a physical clash between the two rap-crooners. On Sunday night (Sept. 18), August Alsina shared a series of pictures of the injuries he said he received after Tory Lanez allegedly sucker punched him on Sept. 17 in Chicago at comedian Rip Michaels' Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam event.
CHICAGO, IL
Distractify

Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Fetty Wap and Young Thug facing years in prison

Two of hip-hop’s biggest artists are locked behind bars and could face years in prison. Did their music lead to this fate?. Fetty Wap’s 2015 was one of the biggest breakout years recently seen in music. “Trap Queen” is the single that started it all. She...
MUSIC
Complex

Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
rolling out

Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Bambi Calls out Shekinah Anderson

Shekinah Anderson caused a stir on the latest episode of LHHATL. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s marriage is a hot topic on “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Specifically, Joc’s faithfulness has been questioned. Specifically, Meda, a woman who claims she’s been with Joc off and on since 2017, appeared. She called out Kendra on the show. Interestingly enough, Meda happens to be one of Spice’s friends.
HIP HOP
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Looks All Grown Up As She Speaks Spanish

Cardi B is enjoying some time in her family’s homeland of the Dominican Republic, and her 4-year-old daughter Kulture is feeling right at home and even speaking Spanish! In an adorable slideshow of photos and a video shared on Kulture’s official Instagram page on Aug. 31, she asked for some water in Spanish as she spent some time outdoors with a girl a few years older. She also stuck out her tongue, seemingly parched due to the Caribbean heat.
CELEBRITIES

