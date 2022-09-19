ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants-Panthers Week 2: Offense, defense and special teams snap counts

By Dan Benton
 3 days ago
It wasn’t necessarily pretty but the New York Giants picked up their second straight win to start the season, defeating the Carolina Panthers, 19-16, on Sunday.

The Giants again overcame a slow offensive start where they looked out of sync and overmatched. But unlike their Week 1 victory over the Tennessee Titans, this time they didn’t need to rely on the opposing team missing a last-second field goal.

Instead, the Giants marched down the field on their final series and picked up the game-winning first down on their own, which has become a rarity for this organization.

There’s a lot to break down and a lot to go over but before we look ahead, let’s look back. Here are the snap counts that contributed to the Giants’ victory.

Offensive snaps: 73

Defensive snaps: 58

Special teams snaps: 30

The snap count balance was much better for the Giants this week. They had managed just 60 offensive snaps against the Titans.

What immediately stands out is that wide receiver David Sills was on the field for an impressive 67 snaps while fellow receiver Kenny Golladay logged just two. Kadarius Toney also saw a bump from seven to 28.

Defensively, rookie cornerback Cor’Dale Flott logged 41 but was eventually pulled from the game.

