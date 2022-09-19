ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Leonard Williams confident he avoided major injury

By Tyler Henry
The New York Giants headed into their Week 2 matchup against the Carolina Panthers still without their top two pass rushers — Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

With those two off the field, Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence and the rest of the defensive line had to step up.

Unfortunately, the Giants’ defense took another blow when Williams left the game in the third quarter with a knee injury and did not return.

Williams, who was wearing a brace after the game, said he felt good but didn’t want to talk about it further, denying requests from reporters. Head coach Brian Daboll also offered no clarity or update in the severity of Williams’ injury.

With or without Ojulari and Thibodeaux returning in the coming weeks, Williams is a guy that the Giants can ill afford to lose. He’s a team captain and a player many consider irreplaceable.

The good news is that Dianna Russini reports that like Williams, there is some optimism inside the building that he avoided major injury.

Williams will undergo further testing on Monday and the Giants will then know the full extent of his injury. But it’s likely Daboll reverts to the company line and simply calls The Big Cat “day-to-day.”

#Panthers#American Football#The New York Giants
