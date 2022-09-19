ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Us Weekly

Flip or Flop’s Christina Haack’s Best Quotes About Her Family: I ‘Love How They Love Each Other’

Words of wisdom! Christina Haack has opened up about motherhood time and time again, whether she’s gushing about her blended family or sharing tips on coparenting. The Flip or Flop alum married Tarek El Moussa in 2009, and the couple welcomed two kids together. Taylor arrived in 2010, followed by Brayden in 2015. Although the reality […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Actor and Activist Kendrick Sampson Launches BLD PWR Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

Actor and activist Kendrick Sampson has launched BLD PWR Productions, a new production company that extends the impact of his advocacy initiative of the same name. The actor — best known for “Insecure,” “Miss Juneteenth,” “How to Get Away with Murder” and “The Vampire Diaries” — is the co-founder of BLD PWR, which helped to mobilize thousands of protesters during the #BlackLivesMatter movement of summer 2020 and organized industry leaders to sign a letter calling for Hollywood to divest from the police. “The days of begging for a seat are over. This is what building our own table looks like,”...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Student Academy Award Winners Revealed

And the Student Academy Awards go to … The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has named 14 filmmakers as winners of its 49th student competition. See the list below. All of the winning films are eligible to compete for 2022 Oscars in the Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film or Documentary Short Film category. The winners will be honored during an October 20 ceremony at the David Geffen Theater in Los Angeles, where the medal placements – gold, silver and bronze – in the four award categories will be announced. The gala will be held in-person for the first time...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Christina Milian

