What’s being built there? A pair of 7-story buildings will feature 70 luxury condos by the beach in Boca Raton

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region.

The location? In Boca Raton at 1 South Ocean Blvd., on the corner of Palmetto Park Road and State Road A1A.

What’s planned? The latest major development in east Boca Raton , One South Ocean is adding 70 new luxury condos on a prime real estate by the beach. The project, which will be built on the west side of A1A, will feature two seven-story buildings, connected by a pool deck on the seventh floor. The units will range between 1,600 to 5,430 square feet and have between two to five bedrooms.

One South Ocean will also include a roof-top pool, gym, spa, a resident dining hall and an underground parking garage with 186 spaces. West Palm Beach architectural firm Garcia Stromberg designed the 3.51-acre project.

Jorge Garcia, CEO of Garcia Stromberg, said the building was “more designed from the inside-out and for the experience of the residents to appreciate and enjoy the location,” citing the unobstructed views, and “lots of glass and ample open areas.”

“It’s relatively anonymous,” Garcia said. “It’s not something that tries to be an architectural marvel, but a simplistic building that would respond to its location.”

What’s being replaced? One South Ocean is replacing a group of townhomes and a three-story office building.

When will project be completed? The project is in the final stages of city approval and the hope is for construction to begin at the beginning of 2023, Garcia said. Construction will take between 15 to 18 months.

What will the condos cost? Pricing has not been finalized yet on the units, Garcia said.

Seeing demand: Downtown Boca Raton has seen a surge in development with new high-rises, apartments and condominium buildings. Camino Square , two miles west of One South Ocean, is in the process of building two eight-story buildings with 342 apartments and two parking garages at 171 W. Camino Real, east of Interstate 95 by the corner of West Camino Real and Dixie Highway. The project also will include two one-story buildings with 38,000 square feet of commercial space.

Less than two miles from Camino Square, Royal Palm Residences is constructing three, nine-story buildings with 48 luxury condominiums just south of Palmetto Park Road and one block west of the Intracoastal Waterway.

One mile east of Camino Square, Alina Residences added more than 120 luxury condominiums in 2021 and is in the process of constructing more than 180 luxury units on 9 acres at 200 SE Mizner Blvd., next to The Boca Raton Golf Club.

Less than a mile south of that project, the Mandarin Oriental is building 89 upscale condos and 164 hotel rooms and suites by East Camino Real.