ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince George And Princess Charlotte Walked Behind Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin With Their Parents

By Clarissa-Jan Lim
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dGlNW_0i1EWwuP00

[INSERT 3]

Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended their great-grandmother's funeral on Monday, walking behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin alongside their parents.

The children were among the youngest people in attendance at the funeral in Westminster Abbey. George, 9, wore a suit, and Charlotte, 7, a dress with a black hat.

Flanked by their parents, William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, they walked behind King Charles III; Queen Camilla; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar; and Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Forfar. They were ahead of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

George and Charlotte are the youngest members of the royal family to attend a funeral in recent memory.

[INSERT 4]

George and Charlotte are second in line and third in line for the throne respectively. Their younger brother, 4-year-old Prince Louis, was not there.

Neither child attended the funeral of their great-grandfather Prince Philip , Duke of Edinburgh, in April. There were strict guidelines for Philip's funeral due to the COVID pandemic.

[INSERT 5][INSERT 6]

The last ceremonial funeral for a royal family member before Prince Philip was Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, in 2002. William was 19 and Harry was 17 at the time.

World leaders and members of the royal family have gathered in London to pay their final respects to the Queen. After the service, there will be a procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch.

From there, the Queen's coffin will be taken to Windsor. At 4 p.m., there will be a committal service before the Queen's coffin is lowered into the Royal Vault of St. George's Chapel. Members of the royal family will gather in the evening for a private burial ceremony.

[INSERT 1]

The Death of Queen Elizabeth II

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MM5dq_0i1EWwuP00

Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Camilla, Queen consort are seen on The Mall ahead of the state funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in London.

Anthony Devlin / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ifBzN_0i1EWwuP00

Britain's Prince William, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte arrive at the Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19, 2022.

Phil Noble / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V4hfe_0i1EWwuP00

Kate, George, and Charlotte arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the state funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

Gareth Cattermole / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yJoxq_0i1EWwuP00

Prince George looks from a car window in the procession following the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, traveling from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch.

Alain Jocard / POOL/AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15T32i_0i1EWwuP00

Princess Charlotte during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.

Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Why Meghan Markle Stood ‘Slightly Away’ From Princess Kate During Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: A Guide to Her Body Language

Mourning in her own way. Meghan Markle appeared to keep her distance from Princess Kate and her children while paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, opted to stand “slightly away” from the Princess of Wales, 40, and her eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as […]
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Kate Middleton's touching gesture to Prince George as he wipes away tears

Prince George appeared to wipe away a tear for his late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at her funeral earlier today. The monarch’s funeral took place in London at Westminster Abbey today (19 September), with members of the royal family, including Prince George, nine, who sat in between his parents; William, Prince of Wales and Kate, Princess of Wales.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Phil Noble
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
The List

Guest At Queen's Funeral Doesn't Hold Back About Charlotte And George's Behavior

Many were surprised at the roles Prince George, and Princess Charlotte would play at the queen's funeral. Prince George of Wales is only nine, and his sister Princess Charlotte of Wales is seven. When news broke that the two young royals would walk behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin before the funeral, some wondered if they were too young to be involved in such a high-profile event.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Kate Middleton's Outfit For The Queen's Procession Contained Hidden Messages

Kate Middleton has long been known as a fashionista, as evidenced by her impeccable taste in clothes — but, from time to time, her sartorial choices contain subliminal messages. There have been multiple instances in the past where the Princess of Wales has chosen to communicate something to the public with her clothing, whether it's a tribute to the country she's visiting or to show her support for a certain cause.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#Princess Royal#Princess Charlotte#Uk#Lsb Insert 3
Newsweek

Meghan Pictured With Kate, George and Charlotte at Queen's Funeral

Meghan Markle was seen with Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte as the royals put unity ahead of family conflict in honor of Queen Elizabeth II. The Duchess of Sussex and the new Princess of Wales have had their tensions in the past, particularly after Meghan told Oprah Winfrey that Kate made her cry days before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry during a bridesmaids dress fitting.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

A King's grief: Emotional Charles is watched by concerned Princess Anne as they walk behind their mother's coffin at state funeral for the Queen - and new monarch appears to wipe away a tear as she is laid to rest

King Charles III was visibly emotional and appeared to wipe away a tear as he made his way inside Westminster Abbey alongside a concerned Princess Anne for the Queen's state funeral. Charles, dressed in military uniform, was teary-eyed as he mournfully watched his mother's coffin carried into the church for...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Princess Charlene Steps Out With Husband Prince Albert At Queen Elizabeth's Funeral After She Almost 'Died' From Mystery Illness — Pics

Princess Charlene made a rare appearance alongside her husband, Prince Albert of Monaco, at Queen Elizabeth's funeral, which took place on Monday, September 19. The blonde beauty sported a black sheer headpiece, which went with her all-black outfit. Article continues below advertisement. The couple was seen linking arms when they...
WORLD
The List

The Truth About Princess Anne's Relationship With Harry & Meghan

The royal family — as is the case with any death — has been forced to reconfigure its dynamic after Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022. Her eldest son became King Charles III after waiting 73 years to claim his crown, prompting some legitimate questions like CNN's, which asked how he'll handle the strain of such a demanding role so late in life?
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Princess Charlotte Cries & Is Comforted By Mom Kate Middleton At Queen’s Funeral

Princess Charlotte, 7, was photographed rubbing her eyes as she stood outside the church following Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service on Sept. 19. Her mother, Kate Middleton, offered comfort, rubbing Charlotte’s back as the little one appeared to cry as she said goodbye to her great-grandmother. Charlotte was surrounded by members of the Royal Family, as well as thousands of onlookers, outside the funeral service, and it all appeared to be a bit overwhelming for the youngster, who got emotional.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Queen Consort Camilla and Princess Kate Wear Veiled Fascinators to Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

Paying their respects. Queen Consort Camilla and Princess Kate are mourning Queen Elizabeth II. Camilla, 75, and Kate, 40, arrived together at Her Majesty’s funeral on Monday, September 19, with the Duchess of Cambridge’s two eldest children — Prince George and Princess Charlotte. For the somber occasion at Westminster Abbey in London, the women donned veiled fascinators — a symbolic practice that is meant to provide extra privacy during a grieving period. Kate’s look featured a wide-brimmed hat, which she wore with a tailored suit dress and Her Majesty’s pearl-string necklace.
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy