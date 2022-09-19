Prince George And Princess Charlotte Walked Behind Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin With Their Parents

[INSERT 3]

Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended their great-grandmother's funeral on Monday, walking behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin alongside their parents.

The children were among the youngest people in attendance at the funeral in Westminster Abbey. George, 9, wore a suit, and Charlotte, 7, a dress with a black hat.

Flanked by their parents, William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, they walked behind King Charles III; Queen Camilla; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar; and Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Forfar. They were ahead of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

George and Charlotte are the youngest members of the royal family to attend a funeral in recent memory.

George and Charlotte are second in line and third in line for the throne respectively. Their younger brother, 4-year-old Prince Louis, was not there.

Neither child attended the funeral of their great-grandfather Prince Philip , Duke of Edinburgh, in April. There were strict guidelines for Philip's funeral due to the COVID pandemic.

The last ceremonial funeral for a royal family member before Prince Philip was Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, in 2002. William was 19 and Harry was 17 at the time.

World leaders and members of the royal family have gathered in London to pay their final respects to the Queen. After the service, there will be a procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch.

From there, the Queen's coffin will be taken to Windsor. At 4 p.m., there will be a committal service before the Queen's coffin is lowered into the Royal Vault of St. George's Chapel. Members of the royal family will gather in the evening for a private burial ceremony.

Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Camilla, Queen consort are seen on The Mall ahead of the state funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in London. Anthony Devlin / AP

Britain's Prince William, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte arrive at the Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19, 2022. Phil Noble / AP

Kate, George, and Charlotte arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the state funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Gareth Cattermole / AP

Prince George looks from a car window in the procession following the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, traveling from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. Alain Jocard / POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Princess Charlotte during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

