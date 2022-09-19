Read full article on original website
What Is End Game For The Stock Market, Bonds, and Gold After This Bear Market? – Mike Swanson
We have been in a bear market this year for both stocks and bonds. But what will actually happen once it comes to an end? A lot of people are simply expecting that interest rates are going to go back down like they always have in the past, but we are now in a time of systemic inflation that has not been seen in the United States since the 1970’s. It is really unrealistic to think that interest rates are going to go back down to zero ever again. In fact it is doubtful that inflation is going to go back down to 2% in the next few years too. People just think these things will happen as they assume that the Federal Reserve is in control.
The Best And Worst Performing Stocks And Sectors Before The September Federal Reserve Meeting – Mike Swanson
In this video I take a look at the best and worst performing stocks inside the stock market ahead of the September Federal Reserve meeting. Using technical analysis is a key to trading the markets and figuring out what stocks are the best to buy during market rallies. Stocks that lag the market tend to do the worst during stock market declines and then not as well on rallies, so they are best to avoid. A popular stock is in that category and so is a big sector that many like to trade.
Inflation Heat Map – Robert Aro
With the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) reaching 8.3% earlier this week, the general public wonders when exactly the Fed rate hikes, to fight (price) inflation, will kick into effect. Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal offers a unique visualization of (price) inflation over the last year, see below:. Their website...
The U.S. Economy: Why Unemployment Is Not Bad, or How the Government Is Breaking the Economy – Paul Tolmachev
State expansion today is the government’s desire to have more and more leverage in all large spheres of social processes, especially in the economy. Such statism is presented primarily under the guise of the need to take even greater care of its citizens, as we have seen most clearly in recent times during the Covid pandemic. However, we must not forget that everything has to be paid for, and so does “free” money: the state gives a cent, but it will always end up taking a dollar, as Henry Hazlitt said.
Central Bankers Are Gaslighting Us about the “Strong Dollar” – Ryan McMaken
On February 8, the Japanese yen fell to a 24-year low against the dollar, dropping to 143 yen per dollar. Not much has changed since then with the yen hovering between 142 and 144 per dollar. In September of 2021, one only needed 109 yen to buy a dollar. Overall,...
Does Capitalism Itself Create Economic Instability or Is Central Banking the Culprit? – Frank Shostak
Instability in financial markets has brought back the ideas of post-Keynesian school of economics (PK) economist Hyman Minsky. Minsky held that the capitalist economy inherently is unstable, culminating in severe economic crisis, accumulation of debt being the key mechanism pushing the economy toward a crisis. During “good” times, according to...
Gold Breaking Down, But Multiple Non-Confirmations – Jordan Roy-Byrne
Gold is breaking down technically. There’s no denying it. Gold has already closed at a fresh 52-week and 2-year low in daily and weekly terms. It needs to close above $1715 at the end of the month to negate a monthly breakdown. However, recent weakness has not been confirmed...
Financial Stability and the Fed – Alexander William Salter
The primary responsibility of the Federal Reserve is to conduct monetary policy. It manages the supply of dollars in the economy and, in doing so, determines the purchasing power of the dollar. But that was not always the case. When the Fed was created, the U.S. was on the gold...
Economies Can Burn Out, Too–And They Are – Charles Hugh Smith
Economies can burn out, too, and they’re already sliding into the final stages of burnout. Burnout has a startling knack for sneaking up on us. We’re stressed and tired but still functioning at a high level, and then suddenly our capacity to keep going collapses. We are no longer able to function no matter how much we (or others) cajole us. We’ve burned out and there are no quick, easy fixes. We have to slowly rebuild our lives to function at a much more leisurely pace and with far lighter loads of stress and much less systemic fragility.
