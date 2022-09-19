Rizzoli is set to release the first ever monograph on acclaimed French graffiti artist and nightlife impresario, André Saraiva. Over the course of his 30-year career, Saraiva has opened bars and clubs around the world, such as Le Baron club in Paris, Tokyo and London, along with spray painting his signature Mr. A character over 200,000 surfaces across the world.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 HOURS AGO