ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Rizzoli to Publish First Monograph on André Saraiva

Rizzoli is set to release the first ever monograph on acclaimed French graffiti artist and nightlife impresario, André Saraiva. Over the course of his 30-year career, Saraiva has opened bars and clubs around the world, such as Le Baron club in Paris, Tokyo and London, along with spray painting his signature Mr. A character over 200,000 surfaces across the world.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy