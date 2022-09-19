Read full article on original website
Kyle Shanahan's handling of 49ers QB Trey Lance finally blew up in his face
The Niners' usage of Lance was far from normal, even among the NFL's new crop of running quarterbacks.
49ers' Kyle Shanahan got very snippy about the play call that led to Trey Lance's injury
Kyle Shanahan should have been ready for the question.
Two Min Drill 09-19-22 Kyle Shanahan gets testy with media over Trey Lance disaster
Kyle Shanahan should have been ready for the question. For the second time in two years, the 49ers' prize young quarterback, Trey Lance, had suffered a serious injury after getting heavy usage in the run game. Was it really necessary to run Lance up the gut? After the game, Shanahan made it clear he had zero regrets. • 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo's contract is about to balloon
Trey Lance’s first message after 49ers season-ending ankle surgery
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance recently underwent ankle surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Lance sent out a hopeful message following the procedure. “Truly appreciate all of the messages and prayers. Surgery was a success and I am ready to attack this rehab process....
thecomeback.com
How Jimmy Garoppolo got a massive payday on Sunday
Jimmy Garoppolo had a very strange offseason with the San Francisco 49ers. The team initially tried to trade him but when they couldn’t find a trade pattern, they ultimately decided to keep him as a backup to starter Trey Lance on a restructured contract. And with Lance now out for the season with an injury, that restructured contract is paying dividends for Garoppolo.
Yardbarker
Davante Adams: Raiders WR Breaks Silence Today Via Instagram
The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling from a demoralizing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday . Star wide receiver Davante Adams had members of his family on site at Allegiant Stadium where they were treated to an epic collapse. Following the loss, Adams left the locker room without speaking to the press, leaving social media to run with speculation.
One year after leading Las Vegas Raiders to playoffs, Derek Carr says team needs to learn how to win
Starting the offseason with a clean slate after Jon Gruden’s resignation and letting Rich Bisaccia go so they could hire
AthlonSports.com
Rams Reportedly Make Their Opinion On 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Very Clear
The idea behind drafting Trey Lance is that he has a higher ceiling than Jimmy Garoppolo. That may prove true. But right now, Garoppolo is clearly the better quarterback and the Los Angeles Rams know it. Lance was going to be the team's starting quarterback this season until he suffered...
Rams hold special practice for family of Agoura HS football player who died at 15 after surgery
The Los Angeles Rams is lifting the spirits of a grieving Southern California family after a 15-year-old boy died during what was supposed to be routine shoulder surgery.
Richard Sherman on meeting: A great thing because you are getting on the same page, it takes humility to be great
Richard Sherman discussed the importance of the Browns defense holding their own players only meeting and the benefits. Insight on what went wrong with the defense citing his experience playing in Joe Woods’ defense. Thoughts on Baker Mayfield.
