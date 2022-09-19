The traveling rap festival Rolling Loud has reportedly removed three drill rappers scheduled to perform in its upcoming weekend lineup at Citi Field in Queens. The pulled musical acts include Sha Ek, 22Gz and Ron Suno, all from New York City’s outer boroughs. Local politicians heavily question the sub-genre’s affiliation with gun violence, including Mayor Eric Adams who called the connections “alarming” back in February. “[The police] don’t respect that he’s an artist and entertainer trying to better himself and feed his family at 19 years old,” said Sha Ek’s manager Stanley Davis in a statement to The New York Times, who claimed that kids danced and attended his client’s concerts all over the Northeast throughout the past year. But things aren’t so crystalline across the board. One of the other removed acts include 22Gz, who was released on bail in June for attempted murder charges stemming from a March 6 shooting that injured three people at a party hall in Brooklyn, reported Billboard.Read it at The New York Times

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 25 MINUTES AGO