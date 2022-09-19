Read full article on original website
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Meet the Nominees for 'Hip Hop Artist of the Year'
The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 are less than a month away, and the nominations for “Hip Hop Artist of The Year.” The category was nearly split among male and female acts this year, with Cardi B, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion each earning a spot, while Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and frequent collaborator Future, represented the guys. Ahead of this year’s event, which is slated to be a must-see event hosted by legendary rapper Fat Joe, get familiar with this year’s nominees, and don’t forget to tune into the BET Hip Hop Awards airing 2022 Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: See Some of the Hottest Cole Bennett-Directed Rap Videos From This Year
Director Cole Bennett has directed videos for some of the industry’s newest and veteran stars since 2013. The Illinois native’s collaborators have included acts such as Lil Yachty, J.I.D., YBN Cordae, Latto, and many more. Cole earned his first-ever BET Hip Hop Awards nominations in 2020 for “Director of the Year” and again in the same category the following year. This year, the videographer is up against several veteran filmmakers, including Benny Boom, Colin Tilley, Director X, and many more. Ahead of this year’s event, check some of the hottest Cole-directed clips from 2022.
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Get to Know Saucy Santana, the Explosive ‘Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist’ Nominee
Saucy Santana has been affectionately referred to as the unofficial third member of City Girls, but the social media personality is now stepping into his own lane as a musical artist, rapping sex-positive lyrics and encouraging inclusivity among all creeds. Though his career is relatively new, the hard work is already paying off. Santana has had several viral moments, worked with some of the industry’s brightest stars, and has released club anthems back to back, including his viral hit song “Material Girl” and “Booty.”
TMZ.com
Lil Baby Fans Destroy Festival Grounds After Rapper Cancels Set
Lil Baby caused a riot during Vancouver's Breakout Festival which isn't unusual as festivals go, except for the fact the headlining rapper was nowhere to be found onstage ... or anywhere at the venue!!!. Video shows fans utterly destroying sections of the PNE Amphitheater on Sunday after learning Baby had...
BET
LL Cool J Responds To DJ Akademiks Labeling Hip Hop Pioneers ‘Dusty’
Hip Hop pioneer LL Cool J is coming for DJ Akademiks after he called Hip Hop pioneers “Dusty,” among other comments. Making a rare appearance on Instagram Live Wednesday (September 21), the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer lectured the podcaster after he questioned why those responsible for creating the genre, in his mind, aren’t wealthy.
thesource.com
PHOTO RECAP: Mary J. Blige Opening Night ’Good Morning Gorgeous’ Tour w/ Ella Mai & Queen Naija
It’s the boots for me! The Queen of Hip Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige kicked off her Good Morning Gorgeous tour with special guest Ella Mai and Queen Naija on Saturday, September 17. MJB rocked her most notable classics, (“Real Love,” “Family Affair,” “Everything,” “Be Happy,”) and new smashes...
Mary J. Blige Shows Off Her Killer Fashion During Her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour
Mary J. Blige took to Instagram to show off some of the looks from her "Good Morning Gorgeous" tour.
BET
Erica Mena And Safaree’s Divorce Finalized
Tyrese Professes His Love For GF Zelie Timothy: ‘I Couldn’t Deny The Love I Feel For You’. "A whole vibe you are. Endless love. Endless love,” the singer wrote on Instagram. The singer has objected to Crystal's request for temporary and permanent alimony. Kylie Jenner Reveals New...
hotnewhiphop.com
Bobby Shmurda Receives Apology From Man Who Claimed He Was In Bed With Rapper
People online like to troll and tease entertainers, but one man is issuing a public apology after causing havoc for Bobby Shmurda. The New York rapper's social media antics are a regular occurrence, so when Shmurda shared a post where he was laying in bed with a few lady friends, it wasn't that big of a deal. Yet, there were people who teased him about the woman next to him with her face covered and began to spread rumors that it was a man.
BET
Kadeem Hardison Shares Heartwarming Details About His Off-Screen Romance With Cree Summer!
A Different World remains a cultural staple 35 years later! From the eclectic style to the realistic storylines, the Hillman college kids gave us six seasons of pure gold and we are forever grateful. Don't even get us started about how invested we were to the Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert romance...
BET
Da Brat Gets A Heartfelt Tattoo To Honor Her Union With Wife Jesseca Harris-Dupart: 'GOD Sent Me HER'
They say distance makes the heart grow fonder, and for Da Brat that couldn’t be more true. Keep scrolling to see the heartfelt way the rapper paid tribute to her wifey while she was away!. The Chicago native recently shared on Instagram that she missed her CEO wife Jesseca...
BET
Taylour Paige Posts A Steamy Photo With A Mystery Man, And Fans Are Convinced She’s Engaged!
It looks like Taylor Paige is celebrating a significant life event! On Instagram, the Zola star recently posted a romantic photo of herself with a mystery man, and fans quickly took notice of the giant diamond ring on her finger. “Out of nowhere!! You appeared and showed me that the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Replies To Rich Homie Quan's Request To Collaborate
Kodak Black says that he's interested in collaborating with Rich Homie Quan after the rapper praised Black during a recent interview with DJ Akademiks for his Off The Record podcast. Quan mentioned that a collaboration between the two of them "would be harder than ever." “Now u kno we gotta...
hiphop-n-more.com
NBA Youngboy Releases New Song & Video ‘Like A Jungle (Out Numbered)’: Watch
One thing that NBA Youngboy is going to do is keep dropping new music. The rapper recently released his mixtape called Realer 2 on Sept. 7th but he continues to serve fans as he returns with another new song called ‘Like A Jungle (Out Numbered). And just like he usually does, it comes along with a music video shot around his house.
Essence
Actress Taylour Paige Is Engaged!
After a split from 'Grey's Anatomy' star Jesse Williams, one many didn't know about, the rising star has found love again and is headed to the altar. People keeping their relationships low-key and then popping up engaged (or in some cases, already married) has been a thing for some time now. Taylour Paige is the latest star to surprise everyone by sharing that she’s getting ready to say “I do.” The actress uploaded an image of herself with her arms wrapped around her fiancé. And while we don’t get to see his face, we do get a clear view of her engagement rock.
Drill Rappers Sha Ek, 22Gz and Ron Suno Removed From NYC Rolling Loud Festival
The traveling rap festival Rolling Loud has reportedly removed three drill rappers scheduled to perform in its upcoming weekend lineup at Citi Field in Queens. The pulled musical acts include Sha Ek, 22Gz and Ron Suno, all from New York City’s outer boroughs. Local politicians heavily question the sub-genre’s affiliation with gun violence, including Mayor Eric Adams who called the connections “alarming” back in February. “[The police] don’t respect that he’s an artist and entertainer trying to better himself and feed his family at 19 years old,” said Sha Ek’s manager Stanley Davis in a statement to The New York Times, who claimed that kids danced and attended his client’s concerts all over the Northeast throughout the past year. But things aren’t so crystalline across the board. One of the other removed acts include 22Gz, who was released on bail in June for attempted murder charges stemming from a March 6 shooting that injured three people at a party hall in Brooklyn, reported Billboard.Read it at The New York Times
BET
Cardi B Celebrates Her 5th Wedding Anniversary With Offset, Says She's Ready For A 'Wedding'!
Cardi B and Offset celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary on September 20 with a lovely candlelit dinner at an upscale restaurant. “You did THAT! Thank you, babe. I love you,” Cardi happily told her husband as they enjoyed a romantic evening filled with premium meats, decent sides, and fancy desserts.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby: Riot Breaks Out After Rapper Cancels Vancouver Festival Performance
Vancouver, BC – Lil Baby pulled out of his headlining set at BreakOut Festival in Vancouver on Sunday night (September 19) and fans rioted on the festival grounds. According to festival organizers, Baby was “too sick” to perform and was forced to cancel his set, making fans waiting to see the 4PF rapper at the PNE Amphitheatre very angry.
