guitar.com
Gibson Custom Shop’s Greeny Les Paul is an “exacting replica” of a legendary guitar
Gibson has announced the Collector’s Edition Kirk Hammett “Greeny” 1959 Les Paul Standard – limited to 50 units. Gibson describes the guitar as an “exacting replica” of one of music’s most iconic Les Pauls. Greeny, now owned by Kirk Hammett, was once owned by Peter Green, then Gary Moore.
guitar.com
Dave Mustaine says he was “dumb” to punch James Hetfield when he was in Metallica
Dave Mustaine has regrets from his tumultuous days in Metallica. In particular, the thrash metal icon recently spoke about one incident where he claimed he punched James Hetfield “dumb”. In a new fan Q&A with Revolver, Mustaine commented on the viral video of Hetfield telling the audience at...
guitar.com
Mateus Asato says that there are only three living guitar heroes: “The impact of the instrument will never be the same as it was”
Mateus Asato has taken to Instagram to list the three players he believes are the last remaining heroes of the guitar world, stating that while the guitar isn’t declining in popularity, it will never be as impactful as it was in the past. Shared on his Instagram stories yesterday...
guitar.com
Steve Perry suing Journey band members over song trademarks
Steve Perry, former frontman of Journey, is suing two members due to a dispute over song trademarks. Perry has filed a petition to cancel the trademark registrations filed by Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain in 2020 (according to Ultimate Classic Rock), claiming that the pair had filed to register 20 Journey tracks through Freedom JN LLC for usage in marketing hats, T-shirts, and other merchandise, which he allegedly did not agree to.
guitar.com
Metallica announce third charitable Helping Hands concert and auction
The 2022 edition of Metallica’s annual Helping Hands Concert and Auction will take place this 16 December. In an announcement posted on Metallica’s website, the band wrote, “We’re excited to announce the date of our third Helping Hands Concert & Auction as we invite you to join us in Los Angeles on 16 December, 2022, for a very special show benefiting [Metallica’s charity foundation] All Within My Hands. It has been a few years since we connected in person for this unique event, so we want to get on your calendar now.”
guitar.com
Radiohead’s 10 greatest guitar moments, ranked
Few bands employ the guitar as inventively as Radiohead. Starting life as a raucous troupe of grunge-enthralled uni lads fuelled by heartbreak and pent-up frustration, Radiohead has grown into one of the most important British bands of the past 30 years. Gradually widening their scope via earth-shaking records like the century-capping OK Computer, genre-exploding Kid A and 21st-century masterpiece In Rainbows, the band have long been at the crest of the industry’s ever-shifting waves.
guitar.com
Fender announces 2022 Masterbuilt and Custom Shop Collections, including models from Jackson, Charvel, and Gretsch
Fender has announced its 2022 Masterbuilt and Custom Shop Collections from Fender, Jackson, Charvel and Gretsch. So, let’s cut to the chase shall we? Here’s a look at just some of the models created when the masterbuilders at the Custom Shop were given the opportunity to go completely ham and craft a guitar with zero limits.
guitar.com
Peter Frampton to perform his final shows seated: “I have progressed in my disease”
Peter Frampton has revealed that due to his health condition, he will be playing while seated on his upcoming final shows in Europe. The guitar legend revealed the details of his farewell tour in a new interview with Classic Rock magazine, saying: “Well. . . my legs are not good, and I’ve decided I am going to sit down on these upcoming tour dates in Europe. I can’t stand. That would be dangerous for me now, because I get so carried away when I’m playing that I’m liable to fall over (laughs).”
guitar.com
Vintage guitars are selling “unusually well” in Japan, thanks to boomers
The boom in vintage guitar sales has continued in Japan even as pandemic restrictions are lifted, leading to soaring prices. Nikkei Asia reports that prices can jump 50 per cent from one month to the next, in contrast to previous periods where it took years for vintage guitars to accumulate value. A staff member in Tokyo’s upmarket Shinjuku Ward told the outlet: “Price gains have clearly picked up speed during COVID”.
guitar.com
“Everything still feels like a fever dream”: GAYLE on her meteoric rise, picking up bass in quarantine and not choosing a favourite track from her new EP
Few artists exemplify the raw power of the new streaming landscape as much as GAYLE. Her breakthrough single abcdefu has garnered her over a billion streams, and tens of millions of monthly listeners. It’s the kind of audience that stands as massively impressive in its own right, but starts to boggle the mind when you remember GAYLE’s only 18.
guitar.com
This rock band’s latest vinyl record also works as an effects pedal
Pedal geeks and vinyl aficionados unite, for the world’s first-ever vinyl record slash guitar effects pedal is now out in the wild. The mind boggling creation is the product of a collaboration between Romanus Records, A.D.D. Pedals, and Indianapolis rock outfit Brother O Brother, who recently announced that their new album Skin Walker will be released as a limited-edition vinyl record which also doubles up as a guitar pedal.
guitar.com
Watch: Billie Eilish performs her Guitar Songs EP live from Singapore’s Cloud Forest
Alt-pop artist Billie Eilish has performed her acoustic Guitar Songs EP live in a special recorded performance from Cloud Forest in Singapore. The EP was released back in July as a surprise for fans and featured two acoustic tracks, The 30th and TV. For the performance, Eilish was accompanied by brother and producer Finneas on a Taylor acoustic guitar for the stripped-back tracks, and delivered her trademark deft tones for the live renditions.
guitar.com
Matty Healy on the future of The 1975: “Everyone wants us to become a huge rock band, we want to become a small emo band.”
Matty Healy of indie-pop band The 1975 has spoken out on his outlook on the band’s success and how he definitely doesn’t want to be as big as the Foo Fighters. The 1975 are arguably one of the biggest bands of the indie-sphere in the UK – their 2013 self-titled album saw them soar to success and since then the quartet have landed a headline spot at Reading And Leeds Festival, racked up over 12 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone, and are soon set to release their fifth album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language later this year.
guitar.com
Red Hot Chili Peppers share clip of their Eddie Van Halen tribute song
Red Hot Chili Peppers have released a clip from their upcoming Eddie Van Halen tribute song Eddie. The 57-second clip features the lyrics “Sailing the Sunset Strip, I’m a bit of a king / Granny would take a trip, I’ll be bending the strings / Got hammers in both my hands, such a delicate touch / They say I’m from Amsterdam, does that make me Dutch?” – a clear tribute to the master shredder.
guitar.com
A guitarist’s guide to MIDI
MIDI – the very name often strikes fear into the hearts of guitarists, who view the whole concept as some strange arcane magic best left to synth players and Allan Holdsworth. And for many years – when analogue was a byword for ‘good’ – the notion of our guitar sounds being digitised in any way was absolutely unthinkable for those who prized that ethereal concept of ‘tone’.
thebrag.com
Billie Eilish joins growing fan base of Sydney vintage store
Billie Eilish kicked off the Australian leg of her ‘Happier Than Ever’ World Tour with a vintage shopping spree. The Aussie leg of the tour kicked off in Sydney last Tuesday, and it appears the US pop star managed to sneak a little shopping spree in before her media calls began.
guitar.com
Robert Fripp says playing with King Crimson is akin to grief: “Nothing else in my life can happen”
Robert Fripp has spoken out about his expanding presence on social media – implying that the decision has relieved him from the “grief” and “suffering” he faced when playing with King Crimson. In an interview with the New York Times released yesterday (19 September), Robert...
