NBA point guard rankings: Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic battle for top spot; where does Ben Simmons land?

Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With?
Speculation ran rampant on social media about Celtics VP Allison Feaster after it was reported that head coach Ime Udoka had "an improper intimate and consensual relationship" with an unidentified staffer. The post Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With? appeared first on NewsOne.
Obama reportedly scolded Stephen Curry when the Warriors star joked that the moon landing was fake
Stephen Curry received a "stern" email from Barack Obama, saying Curry had been irresponsible by promoting a conspiracy about the moon landing.
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
Look: Photo Of Kawhi Leonard's Legs Is Going Viral
Kawhi Leonard missed all of last season as he recovered from a partially torn ACL. It seems like the five-time All-Star hasn't been skipping leg day during his rehab. A photo of Leonard working out on the court has been going viral this week. In the picture, "The Claw" is showing off tree trunk legs that look ready for the rigors of the NBA season.
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Ime Udoka Facing Suspension After "Intimate" Relationship With Celtics Staffer
Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could potentially miss the remainder of the NBA season following reports that he engaged in an “improper” intimate relationship with a female member of the organization. According Shams Charania of the Athletic, Udoka, who has been in a relationship with actress Nia Long since 2010, could face punishment or possible suspension from the team for his alleged transgressions.
‘There’s plenty of white folks out there doing their thing’: Stephen A. Smith baffled by Celtics’ handling of Ime Udoka scandal
The NBA world has been shocked by the recent news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could end up being suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season by his own team for having a consensual relationship with a female staff member in the Celtics organization. Udoka could end up going from leading the Celtics to the Finals in his first season in charge to missing the entire upcoming campaign in the blink of an eye.
Video Of Derrick Rose Is Going Viral
On Tuesday, the New York Knicks shared an incredible video of Derrick Rose.
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Damian Lillard says he went to his mom's job and told her to quit after signing his first NBA contract
Damian Lillard signed a $13 million rookie deal, then went to his mom's job and helped her pack her desk and quit.
Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Are Reportedly Not An Item
Earlier this week, it was reported that Larsa Pippen was in Miami over the weekend and she had spent time with a peculiar individual. This person just so happened to be Michael Jordan's 31-year-old son Marcus, who is also the man behind Trophy Room. TMZ reported that the two were actually on some sort of double date, which led to plenty of reactions on social media.
Deron Williams Reveals Why Players End Up Leaving The Utah Jazz: "No Person I Ever Talked To Was Interested In Coming To Utah. It Just Was A Reality."
Former NBA All-Star point guard Deron Williams gave the Utah Jazz a lot of good seasons. He was arguably one of the best point guards in the league during his time with the Jazz, showing incredible skill for the position and being a playoff regular with the team. The Jazz...
3 best candidates on Nets roster to fill backup PG role behind Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons
As the Brooklyn Nets begin training camp next week, one of several questions continues to be: Who is the roster’s backup point guard?. Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving will shoulder most of the ball-handling responsibilities for the Nets this season. Despite this, Irving has frequently been used off the ball in his last two seasons and Brooklyn will utilize the 6-foot-11 Simmons in a variety of positions. Positionless basketball has become standard in the NBA, but the presence of a floor general remains an important part of orchestrating offenses and controlling games.
Kevin Durant mind-blown by new Cavs player Sharife Cooper’s handles: ‘My god’
Sharife Cooper is a new member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he’s already gotten attention for a move he made during his high school days. Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant offered praise on social media for Cooper’s dribbling skills. Cooper was signed by the Cavaliers ahead of the...
Celtics could sign ex-All-Star center amid Robert Williams injury?
The Boston Celtics may be moving quickly after getting punched in the mouth by the Robert Williams news. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Tuesday on “NBA Today” that the Celtics had some interest in seven-time All-Star big LaMarcus Aldridge this summer. Wojnarowski notes that Boston has an open roster spot and that Aldridge is unsigned, indicating that the Celtics may rekindle that interest.
BREAKING: Dennis Smith Jr. Reportedly Signing With New Team
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Charlotte Hornets are signing Dennis Smith Jr. The former ninth overall pick has played for the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers.
Video Of DeMarcus Cousins Going Viral
A video of four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins is going viral on Twitter. The former Kentucky star most recently played for the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks last season.
Milwaukee Bucks Sign Former Duke Star
The Milwaukee Bucks have signed former Duke star Marques Bolden.
Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Sign A 7-Footer
According to J.D. Shaw of Hoops Rumors, the Milwaukee Bucks have signed Ibou Badji to an Exhibit 10 contract.
